Sprint Center Announces Promotion Of Michael Chalfie To Assistant General Manager

"I am delighted to announce the promotion of Michael Chalfie to the newly-created position of Assistant General Manager," said Tinnen. "Michael has proven himself to be a dynamic leader of our Event Services and Operations team. Since the venue opening in 2007, Michael has worked diligently to ensure event details are properly executed in a manner that exceeds the expectations of artists, guests and associates."

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Michael began his career in sports and entertainment as a ticket sales representative for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. In moving to the NBA Events & Attractions Group, Michael coordinated signature & experiential events at All-Star games, International preseason games, and the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, prior to joining Sprint Center in 2007 as Director of Event Services.

In 2012, Chalfie was promoted to Vice President of Event Services and in 2016, his responsibilities increased to include leadership of the security and guest services teams in addition to event management, facility/event operations, conversion, environmental services and box office operations. Chalfie serves as the primary liaison with various City of Kansas City, Mo. departments including City Planning, Convention Services and the Kansas City Police Department. He participates in city-wide & regional bid processes related to conference championships, NCAA jewel events and other signature special events.

"The expanded role of Assistant General Manager is an exciting personal and professional growth opportunity," said Chalfie. "I look forward to working with the entire Sprint Center team to build upon our successful first decade of operation, continuing efforts to attract world-class entertainment to downtown Kansas City and identifying ways to enhance and improve venue operations."

An active member of International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Michael serves on the Event Conference Planning Committee as well as the Kansas City Sports Commission Board. Michael also devotes resources to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City & Lucy's Kids for Peace, a local chapter of Kids for Peace, an organization that emphasizes youth leadership, community service, cross-cultural experiences, arts, services and thoughtful acts of kindness.

About Sprint Center

Sprint Center is Kansas City's home for live entertainment and sporting events. Anchor to more than $6.6 billion of reinvestment in a revitalized downtown Kansas City, the award winning venue has welcomed more than 11 million guests and generated more than $1.01 billion in economic activity since opening in 2007. Having exceeded attendance and financial projections in each year of operation, Sprint Center annually hosts more than 100 ticketed events and is a unique public/private partnership between AEG and the City of Kansas City, Mo.

