Sprint Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Announcement

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The results, including a message from management, will be posted at www.sprint.com/investors at approximately 8 a.m. ET. Sprint management will not host a conference call.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

