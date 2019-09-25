Sprint Creates Custom Network Solution to Provide Wireline Connectivity to US-Based Data Centers for Leading Outsourcing Company

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) announced an agreement to provide a custom network solution to KM2 Solutions – a nearshore outsourcing company based in the United States – to provide connectivity from customer centers in Latin America and the Caribbean to U.S.-based data centers. The customized solution, which leverages Sprint's world-class wireline network, now allows KM2 to further diversify its offerings to provide premium communications and business services to its customers. The custom network began operations this month.

"We are proud to offer a solution that leverages Sprint's leading wireline network connectivity and allows businesses to further diversify their customer offerings," said Michael Fitz, VP & General Manager Global Wireline Business Unit, Sprint. "We know firsthand how advanced technologies like these can benefit the company-to-customer relationship and are excited to help KM2 Solutions deliver quality performance while also solving client-specific needs."

The Sprint team worked closely with KM2 Solutions and network management consultants, DLB and Nationwide, LLC, to design a custom solution that provided ongoing monitoring, performance management and complete network stability. The new network will ensure that KM2 is able to continuously manage its customer centers through a full variety of service-focused programs, like email, chat, text messaging, faxing and phone – ultimately allowing KM2 to utilize Sprint as a one-stop shop for all of its business communication needs.

"KM2 Solutions needed an international network partner that had the expertise to not only design a robust network, but also have the ability to service all locations with flexible service offerings," said David Kreiss, President & CEO of KM2 Solutions. "The robust global network offered by Sprint gives us the ability to indefinitely scale our operation at any of our nearshore countries of operation. Sprint helps ensure the reliability and uptime that our clients depend on."

The network connectivity will be implemented through Honduras, Colombia, St. Lucia, Dominican Republic, Barbados and Grenada, and will be routed through two geographically diverse data centers located in the United States. Complete and customizable network solutions, like the one Sprint is providing KM2, are especially important as severe storms and antiquated network infrastructures create challenges for companies that require high-quality and reliable connectivity in these areas.

KM2 employs more than 4,000 people who support US businesses across various industries, like finance, healthcare and ecommerce.

