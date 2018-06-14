Sprint CTO John Saw to Speak June 21 at Wells Fargo 5G Forum

Live Audio Webcast Available

Sprint

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) Chief Technology Officer John Saw will speak at the Wells Fargo 5G Forum in New York City on Thursday, June 21st, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of this session may be accessed at www.sprint.com/investors. The replay will be available shortly following the presentation.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com orwww.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

