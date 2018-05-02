Sprint Delivers Best Financial Results In Company History With Highest Ever Net Income And Operating Income In Fiscal Year 2017

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported operating results for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year, including its highest annual retail phone net additions in five years and the best profitability in company history with its highest annual operating income at $2.7 billion and annual net income for the first time in 11 years, even when excluding the one-time favorable impact from tax reform. The company also reported its highest adjusted EBITDA* in 11 years at $11.1 billion and its second consecutive year of positive adjusted free cash flow* at $945 million.

"In the fourth year of our turnaround, Sprint delivered the best financial results in company history as a result of growing our customer base and continuously improving our cost structure, while significantly improving our LTE network and initiating deployment for the first truly mobile 5G network in the U.S," said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. "By executing our turnaround, we have positioned Sprint for strategic opportunities which led to our proposed merger with T-Mobile, which will create an entirely new level of innovation and disruption in the industry."

Sprint Adds Nearly 1 Million Retail Phone Customers in Fiscal Year 2017

Sprint's focus on both its postpaid and prepaid businesses resulted in nearly 1 million retail phone net additions in fiscal year 2017, an improvement of more than 1 million compared to the prior year.

Postpaid phone net additions of 606,000 marked the third consecutive year of net additions, as postpaid phone gross additions reached their highest level in six years. For the fourth quarter, postpaid phone net additions of 55,000 marked the eleventh consecutive quarter of net additions, including net additions in the business space for the sixth consecutive quarter. The current quarter and full year results included 44,000 net migrations from prepaid to non-Sprint branded postpaid.

of 606,000 marked the third consecutive year of net additions, as postpaid phone gross additions reached their highest level in six years. For the fourth quarter, postpaid phone net additions of 55,000 marked the eleventh consecutive quarter of net additions, including net additions in the business space for the sixth consecutive quarter. The current quarter and full year results included 44,000 net migrations from prepaid to non-Sprint branded postpaid. Prepaid net additions of 363,000 compared to net losses of 1 million in the prior year, an improvement of nearly 1.4 million driven by a resurgence in the Boost brand. Prepaid churn of 4.58 percent, the lowest in three years, improved by 80 basis points year-over-year. For the fourth quarter, prepaid net additions were 170,000, including the highest share of gross additions in two years and year-over-year improvement in churn for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Cost Reduction Program Contributes to Improved Cash Flows

Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding approximately $100 million of hurricane-related and other non-recurring charges in fiscal year 2017, the company reported approximately $1.1 billion of combined year-over-year reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, making it the fourth consecutive year of more than $1 billion of year-over-year reductions and bringing the total reduction over the last four years to approximately $6 billion. The year-over-year reductions were primarily driven by changes to the device insurance program, as well as lower network expenses.

Fiscal year 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of $10.1 billion improved by $13.4 billion year-over-year, primarily due to a modification of our accounts receivable facility in February 2017. Adjusted free cash flow* of $945 million improved by $338 million year-over-year, mostly due to operational improvements in the business.

Net income of $7.4 billion in fiscal year 2017 included a one-time $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform, resulting from a re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities under provisions contained in the new tax law.

The company also reported the following financial results:

(Millions, except per share data) Fiscal

4Q17 Fiscal

4Q16 Change

Fiscal

2017 Fiscal

2016 Change Net income (loss) $69 ($283) $352

$7,389 ($1,206) $8,595 Basic income (loss) per share $0.02 ($0.07) $0.09

$1.85 ($0.30) $2.15 Operating income $236 $470 ($234)

$2,727 $1,764 $963 Adjusted EBITDA* $2,768 $2,680 $88

$11,069 $9,934 $1,135 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $2,653 ($523) $3,176

$10,062 ($3,290) $13,352 Adjusted free cash flow* ($240) $80 ($320)

$945 $607 $338

Network Quality Improves as Progress Toward First Mobile 5G Network Continues

Sprint is building a super-reliable, high-capacity mobile network that will deliver a great LTE experience and enable industry-leading 5G capabilities. The company's Next-Gen Network plan involves:

Upgrading existing towers to leverage all three of the company's spectrum bands

Building new macro cell sites

Adding more small cells including mini-macros, strand mounts with cable operators and Sprint Magic Boxes

Deploying 5G technologies such as Massive MIMO

With more than 160 MHz of 2.5 GHz spectrum in the top 100 markets, Sprint is one of the only operators in the world with enough capacity to operate LTE and 5G simultaneously using Massive MIMO and huge channels of 100-200 MHz of licensed spectrum on the same radios. Sprint expects to launch the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.

Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades on macro sites, added thousands of outdoor small cells and deployed more than 200,000 Sprint Magic Boxes in fiscal year 2017. These deployments helped drive continued improvement in network quality, as seen in Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence data.

Sprint saw a 36 percent year-over-year increase in its national average download speed, the largest increase of the top four national carriers. 1

Sprint is #1 for fastest average download speed in 100 cities, more than twice as many cities as last year and more than AT&T for the third consecutive quarter.2

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA* of $11.3 billion to $11.8 billion . Including the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, adjusted EBITDA* is expected to increase to a range of $11.6 billion to $12.1 billion .

to . Including the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, adjusted EBITDA* is expected to increase to a range of to . The company expects cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5 billion to $6 billion .

1 Based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data comparing March 2017 to March 2018 for all mobile results.

2 Based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data from 1/1/18 to 3/31/18 for all mobile results when comparing cities where the top four national carriers rank

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 Net additions (losses) (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) 39 256 (118)

424 811 Postpaid phone (a) 55 184 42

606 930 Prepaid(b) 170 63 195

363 (1,020) Wholesale and affiliate(b) (165) 66 291

81 2,342 Total wireless net additions 44 385 368

868 2,133













End of period connections (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) (c) (d) 32,119 31,942 31,576

32,119 31,576 Postpaid phone(a) (c) 26,813 26,616 26,079

26,813 26,079 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f) (g) 8,989 8,997 8,688

8,989 8,688 Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (f) 13,517 13,642 13,375

13,517 13,375 Total end of period connections 54,625 54,581 53,639

54,625 53,639













Churn











Postpaid 1.78% 1.80% 1.75%

1.74% 1.62% Postpaid phone 1.68% 1.71% 1.58%

1.62% 1.48% Prepaid (f) 4.30% 4.63% 4.69%

4.58% 5.38%













Supplemental data - connected devices End of period connections (in thousands)











Retail postpaid 2,335 2,259 2,001

2,335 2,001 Wholesale and affiliate 11,162 11,272 10,880

11,162 10,880 Total 13,497 13,531 12,881

13,497 12,881













ARPU(h)











Postpaid $ 44.40 $ 45.13 $ 47.34

$ 45.70 $ 49.77 Postpaid phone $ 50.44 $ 51.26 $ 54.10

$ 51.98 $ 57.09 Prepaid(f) $ 37.15 $ 37.46 $ 38.48

$ 37.67 $ 34.46













NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited) (Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 ABPA*











Postpaid service revenue $ 4,270 $ 4,297 $ 4,493

$ 17,396 $ 18,677 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 368 379 343

1,512 1,172 Add: Equipment rentals 1,136 1,047 842

4,048 3,295 Total for postpaid connections $ 5,774 $ 5,723 $ 5,678

$ 22,956 $ 23,144













Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,259 11,193 11,405

11,260 11,378 Postpaid ABPA*(i) $ 171.38 $ 170.39 $ 165.92

$ 169.99 $ 169.51















Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 Postpaid phone ABPU*











Postpaid phone service revenue $ 4,048 $ 4,069 $ 4,228

$ 16,463 $ 17,578 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 324 335 309

1,349 1,061 Add: Equipment rentals 1,126 1,037 829

4,003 3,240 Total for postpaid phone connections $ 5,498 $ 5,441 $ 5,366

$ 21,815 $ 21,879













Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands) 26,754 26,461 26,053

26,394 25,659 Postpaid phone ABPU* (j) $ 68.51 $ 68.54 $ 68.66

$ 68.88 $ 71.06



(a)During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, a non-Sprint branded postpaid offering was introduced allowing prepaid customers to purchase a device under our installment billing program. As a result of the extension of credit, approximately 167,000 prepaid subscribers were migrated from the prepaid subscriber base into the postpaid subscriber base. In addition, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid offering were 44,000 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. (b)Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale MVNOs. (c) As part of the Shentel transaction, 186,000 and 92,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates, of which 18,000 prepaid subscribers were subsequently excluded from our customer base as a result of the Lifeline regulatory change as noted in (b) above. An additional 270,000 of nTelos' subscribers are now part of our affiliate relationship with Shentel and are being reported in wholesale and affiliate subscribers beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2016. In addition, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates and, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 29,000 and 11,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates as a result of the transfer of additional subscribers to Shentel. (d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base. (e)During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers. (f)During the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, the Company aligned all prepaid brands, excluding Assurance Wireless but including prepaid affiliate subscribers, under one churn and retention program. As a result of this change, end of period prepaid and affiliate subscribers as of December 31, 2016 were reduced by 1,234,000 and 21,000, respectively. (g)During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC joint venture. (h) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (i) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented. (j) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited) (Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Postpaid activations (in thousands) 3,737 4,874 3,471

16,196 15,298 Postpaid activations financed 84% 84% 82%

85% 76% Postpaid activations - operating leases 70% 72% 42%

67% 42%













Installment plans











Installment sales financed $ 214 $ 276 $ 696

$ 1,311 $ 2,884 Installment billings $ 342 $ 353 $ 343

$ 1,436 $ 1,172 Installment receivables, net $ 1,149 $ 1,383 $ 1,764

$ 1,149 $ 1,764













Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals











Equipment rentals $ 1,136 $ 1,047 $ 842

$ 4,048 $ 3,295 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,060 $ 990 $ 911

$ 3,792 $ 3,116













Leased device additions











Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,928 $ 2,468 $ 1,080

$ 7,461 $ 4,976













Leased devices











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,012 $ 5,683 $ 4,162

$ 6,012 $ 4,162













Leased device units











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 14,543 14,002 11,888

14,543 11,888













Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds











Proceeds $ - $ 1,125 $ 100

$ 2,679 $ 1,155 Repayments (555) (598) (414)

(2,574) (1,069) Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables $ (555) $ 527 $ (314)

$ 105 $ 86

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 Net operating revenues











Service revenue $ 5,866 $ 5,930 $ 6,116

$ 23,834 $ 25,368 Equipment sales 1,081 1,262 1,581

4,524 4,684 Equipment rentals 1,136 1,047 842

4,048 3,295 Total net operating revenues 8,083 8,239 8,539

32,406 33,347 Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,661 1,733 1,736

6,801 7,861 Cost of equipment sales 1,487 1,673 1,980

6,109 6,583 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 146 123 141

493 975 Selling, general and administrative 2,028 2,108 2,002

8,087 7,994 Depreciation - network and other 1,015 987 960

3,976 3,982 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,060 990 911

3,792 3,116 Amortization 184 196 239

812 1,052 Other, net 266 (298) 100

(391) 20 Total net operating expenses 7,847 7,512 8,069

29,679 31,583 Operating income 236 727 470

2,727 1,764 Interest expense (576) (581) (631)

(2,365) (2,495) Other (expense) income, net (9) (42) 27

(59) (40) (Loss) income before income taxes (349) 104 (134)

303 (771) Income tax benefit (expense) 412 7,052 (149)

7,074 (435) Net income (loss) 63 7,156 (283)

7,377 (1,206) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 6 -

12 - Net income (loss) attributable to Sprint Corporation $ 69 $ 7,162 $ (283)

$ 7,389 $ (1,206)













Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ 1.79 $ (0.07)

$ 1.85 $ (0.30) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ 1.76 $ (0.07)

$ 1.81 $ (0.30) Weighted average common shares outstanding 4,004 4,001 3,988

3,999 3,981 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,055 4,061 3,988

4,078 3,981













Effective tax rate 118.1% -6,780.8% -111.2%

-2,334.7% -56.4%



























NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Net income (loss) $ 63 $ 7,156 $ (283)

$ 7,377 $ (1,206) Income tax (benefit) expense (412) (7,052) 149

(7,074) 435 (Loss) income before income taxes (349) 104 (134)

303 (771) Other expense (income), net 9 42 (27)

59 40 Interest expense 576 581 631

2,365 2,495 Operating income 236 727 470

2,727 1,764 Depreciation - network and other 1,015 987 960

3,976 3,982 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,060 990 911

3,792 3,116 Amortization 184 196 239

812 1,052 EBITDA*(1) 2,495 2,900 2,580

11,307 9,914 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 189 - -

(115) (326) Severance and exit costs (3) 67 13 36

80 66 Contract terminations (4) - - 27

(5) 140 Litigation and other contingencies(5) 10 (260) 37

(305) 140 Hurricanes (6) 7 66 -

107 - Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 2,768 $ 2,719 $ 2,680

$ 11,069 $ 9,934













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 47.2% 45.9% 43.8%

46.4% 39.2%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 780 $ 696 $ 529

$ 3,319 $ 1,950 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,928 $ 2,468 $ 1,080

$ 7,461 $ 4,976

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17 Net operating revenues











Service revenue











Postpaid $ 4,270 $ 4,297 $ 4,493

$ 17,396 $ 18,677 Prepaid (7) 989 993 982

3,971 4,078 Wholesale, affiliate and other(7) 314 329 269

1,198 1,053 Total service revenue 5,573 5,619 5,744

22,565 23,808













Equipment sales 1,081 1,262 1,581

4,524 4,684 Equipment rentals 1,136 1,047 842

4,048 3,295 Total net operating revenues 7,790 7,928 8,167

31,137 31,787













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,401 1,466 1,448

5,701 6,674 Cost of equipment sales 1,487 1,673 1,980

6,109 6,583 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 146 123 141

493 975 Selling, general and administrative 1,947 2,024 1,944

7,782 7,741 Depreciation - network and other 968 931 911

3,768 3,779 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,060 990 911

3,792 3,116 Amortization 184 196 239

812 1,052 Other, net 258 16 91

(35) (1) Total net operating expenses 7,451 7,419 7,665

28,422 29,919 Operating income $ 339 $ 509 $ 502

$ 2,715 $ 1,868









































WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Operating income $ 339 $ 509 $ 502

$ 2,715 $ 1,868 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 189 - -

(115) (326) Severance and exit costs (3) 59 4 27

58 45 Contract terminations (4) - - 27

(5) 140 Litigation and other contingencies (5) 10 63 37

73 140 Hurricanes (6) 7 66 -

107 - Depreciation - network and other 968 931 911

3,768 3,779 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,060 990 911

3,792 3,116 Amortization 184 196 239

812 1,052 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 2,816 $ 2,759 $ 2,654

$ 11,205 $ 9,814













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 50.5% 49.1% 46.2%

49.7% 41.2%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 681 $ 565 $ 468

$ 2,760 $ 1,591 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,928 $ 2,468 $ 1,080

$ 7,461 $ 4,976

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Net operating revenues 344 393 480

1,579 2,043













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 316 352 402

1,427 1,686 Selling, general and administrative 76 71 49

270 238 Depreciation and amortization 50 55 47

205 195 Other, net 9 (314) 8

(300) 21 Total net operating expenses 451 164 506

1,602 2,140 Operating (loss) income $ (107) $ 229 $ (26)

$ (23) $ (97)



























WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Operating (loss) income $ (107) $ 229 $ (26)

$ (23) $ (97) Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 1 - -

1 - Severance and exit costs (3) 8 9 8

22 21 Litigation and other contingencies (5) - (323) -

(323) - Depreciation and amortization 50 55 47

205 195 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (48) $ (30) $ 29

$ (118) $ 119













Adjusted EBITDA margin* -14.0% -7.6% 6.0%

-7.5% 5.8%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 34 $ 30 $ 19

$ 166 $ 94

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Millions)





Year To Date









3/31/18 3/31/17 Operating activities











Net income (loss)







$ 7,377 $ (1,206) Depreciation and amortization







8,580 8,150 Provision for losses on accounts receivable







362 555 Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense







182 93 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense







(7,119) 433 Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges







(479) (354) Loss on early extinguishment of debt







65 - Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net







(158) (302) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment







868 509 Contract terminations







(5) 111 Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables







(1,140) (10,498) Other changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts and notes receivable







83 (1,017) Inventories and other current assets







705 457 Accounts payable and other current liabilities







57 (365) Non-current assets and liabilities, net







271 (308) Other, net







413 452 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







10,062 (3,290)













Investing activities











Capital expenditures - network and other







(3,319) (1,950) Capital expenditures - leased devices







(7,461) (4,976) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses







(115) (83) Change in short-term investments, net







3,090 (5,444) Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses







527 219 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables







1,140 10,498 Other, net







3 41 Net cash used in investing activities







(6,135) (1,695)













Financing activities











Proceeds from debt and financings







8,529 10,966 Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations







(8,518) (5,417) Debt financing costs







(93) (358) Call premiums paid on debt redemptions







(131) - Other, net







3 95 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities







(210) 5,286













Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







3,717 301













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







2,942 2,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







$ 6,659 $ 2,942



























RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/18 12/31/17 3/31/17

3/31/18 3/31/17













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,653 $ 2,683 $ (523)

$ 10,062 $ (3,290)













Capital expenditures - network and other (780) (696) (529)

(3,319) (1,950) Capital expenditures - leased devices (1,928) (2,468) (1,080)

(7,461) (4,976) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net (23) (73) (37)

(115) (83) Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses 160 149 93

527 219 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables 231 269 2,476

1,140 10,498 Other investing activities, net 2 6 (6)

6 103 Free cash flow* $ 315 $ (130) $ 394

$ 840 $ 521













Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables (555) 527 (314)

105 86 Adjusted free cash flow* $ (240) $ 397 $ 80

$ 945 $ 607

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions)

3/31/18 3/31/17 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,610 $ 2,870 Short-term investments 2,354 5,444 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,711 4,138 Device and accessory inventory 1,003 1,064 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 575 601 Total current assets 14,253 14,117





Property, plant and equipment, net 19,925 19,209 Goodwill 6,586 6,579 FCC licenses and other 41,309 40,585 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 2,465 3,320 Other assets 921 1,313 Total assets $ 85,459 $ 85,123





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 3,409 $ 3,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,962 4,141 Current portion of long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations 3,429 5,036 Total current liabilities 10,800 12,458





Long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations 37,463 35,878 Deferred tax liabilities 7,294 14,416 Other liabilities 3,483 3,563 Total liabilities 59,040 66,315





Stockholders' equity



Common stock 40 40 Paid-in capital 27,884 27,756 Accumulated deficit (1,332) (8,584) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236) (404) Total stockholders' equity 26,356 18,808 Noncontrolling interests 63 - Total equity 26,419 18,808 Total liabilities and equity $ 85,459 $ 85,123











NET DEBT* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Millions)

3/31/18 3/31/17 Total debt $ 40,892 $ 40,914 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6,610) (2,870) Less: Short-term investments (2,354) (5,444) Net debt* $ 31,928 $ 32,600

SCHEDULE OF DEBT (Unaudited) (Millions)



3/31/18 ISSUER MATURITY PRINCIPAL Sprint Corporation



7.25% Senior notes due 2021 09/15/2021 $ 2,250 7.875% Senior notes due 2023 09/15/2023 4,250 7.125% Senior notes due 2024 06/15/2024 2,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2025 02/15/2025 1,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2026 03/01/2026 1,500 Sprint Corporation

12,000





Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC



3.36% Senior secured notes due 2021 09/20/2021 3,063 4.738% Senior secured notes due 2025 03/20/2025 2,100 5.152% Senior secured notes due 2028 03/20/2028 1,837 Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC

7,000





Sprint Communications, Inc.



Export Development Canada secured loan 12/17/2019 300 9% Guaranteed notes due 2018 11/15/2018 1,753 7% Guaranteed notes due 2020 03/01/2020 1,000 7% Senior notes due 2020 08/15/2020 1,500 11.5% Senior notes due 2021 11/15/2021 1,000 9.25% Secured debentures due 2022 04/15/2022 200 6% Senior notes due 2022 11/15/2022 2,280 Sprint Communications, Inc.

8,033





Sprint Capital Corporation



6.9% Senior notes due 2019 05/01/2019 1,729 6.875% Senior notes due 2028 11/15/2028 2,475 8.75% Senior notes due 2032 03/15/2032 2,000 Sprint Capital Corporation

6,204





Credit facilities



PRWireless secured term loan 06/28/2020 182 Secured equipment credit facilities 2020 - 2021 527 Secured term loan 02/03/2024 3,960 Credit facilities

4,669





Accounts receivable facility 11/18/2019 2,411





Financing obligations 08/31/2021 150





Capital leases and other obligations 2018 - 2026 536 Total principal

41,003





Net premiums and debt financing costs

(111) Total debt

$ 40,892

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



(1) As more of our customers elect to lease a device rather than purchasing one under our subsidized program, there is a significant positive impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* from direct channel sales primarily due to the fact the cost of the device is not recorded as cost of equipment sales but rather is depreciated over the customer lease term. Under our device leasing program for the direct channel, devices are transferred from inventory to property and equipment and the cost of the leased device is recognized as depreciation expense over the customer lease term to an estimated residual value. The customer payments are recognized as revenue over the term of the lease. Under our subsidized program, the cash received from the customer for the device is recognized as revenue from equipment sales at the point of sale and the cost of the device is recognized as cost of equipment sales. During the three and twelve-month periods ended March 31, 2018, we leased devices through our Sprint direct channels totaling approximately $1,213 million and $4,884 million, respectively, which would have increased cost of equipment sales and reduced EBITDA* if they had been purchased under our subsidized program.





The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable. (2) During the fourth and first quarters of fiscal year 2017, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans. Additionally, the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain related to spectrum swaps with other carriers. During the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain of $354 million related to spectrum swaps with other carriers. (3) Severance and exit costs consist of lease exit costs primarily associated with tower and cell sites, access exit costs related to payments that will continue to be made under the company's backhaul access contracts for which the company will no longer be receiving any economic benefit, and severance costs associated with reduction in its work force. (4) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we recorded a $5 million gain due to reversal of a liability recorded in relation to the termination of our relationship with General Wireless Operations, Inc. (Radio Shack). During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016, we terminated our relationship with Radio Shack and incurred net contract termination charges of approximately $27 million primarily related to cash termination payments and write-downs of leasehold improvements at associated retail stores that were shut down as of March 31, 2017. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2016, contract terminations primarily relate to the termination of our pre-existing wholesale arrangement with NTELOS Holding Corp. (5) During the fourth, third and first quarters of fiscal year 2017, litigation and other contingencies consist of reductions associated with legal settlements or favorable developments in pending legal proceedings as well as non-recurring charges of $51 million related to a regulatory fee matter. During the fourth and second quarters of fiscal year 2016, litigation and other contingencies consist of unfavorable developments associated with legal matters as well as federal and state matters such as sales, use or property taxes. (6) During the fourth, third and second quarters of fiscal year 2017 we recorded estimated hurricane-related charges of $7 million, $66 million and $34 million, respectively, consisting of customer service credits, incremental roaming costs, network repairs and replacements. (7) Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to recent regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline mobile virtual network operators (MVNO). The table reflects the reclassification of the related Assurance Wireless prepaid revenue from Prepaid service revenue to Wholesale, affiliate and other revenue of $85 million and $360 million for the three and twelve-month periods ended March 31, 2017, respectively. Revenue associated with subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNO's continue to remain in Wholesale, affiliate and other revenue following this change.

*FINANCIAL MEASURES

Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures.

The measures used in this release include the following:

EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry.

Postpaid ABPA is average billings per account and calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. We believe that ABPA provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid customer billings per account as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid account each month.

Postpaid Phone ABPU is average billings per postpaid phone user and calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. We believe that ABPU provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid phone customer billings as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid phone user each month.

Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments.

Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure.

