Sprint Extends Curiosity™ to Include Private IoT Networks

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced at MWC LA 2019 the launch of a private network solution that brings IoT to the Edge on its ground-breaking Curiosity™ IoT Core and Curiosity™ OS. The solution design, purpose-built for IoT, enables enterprise customers to manage IoT applications that have critical requirements, such as low latency or local breakout, without the need to traverse the macro network.

Data from devices is turned into intelligence locally, creating benefits for a variety of verticals, such as manufacturing, public safety and mining, to reach the other on-premise devices or application services.

"Curiosity™ IoT was created with the possibility of private networking in mind," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development. "The dedicated, distributed and virtualized core network and operating system allows for the flexibility across all types of customers, including those who have very demanding network needs or operate in hard-to-reach areas."

The solution, provided in collaboration with Ericsson, will provide a virtual, pre-integrated core network that is quick to deploy and access agnostic. Each enterprise location can be configured based on the specific needs of the enterprise.

"The Curiosity™ Private Core solution will enable enterprise customers to provide new services that have critical requirements, such as low latency or local breakout, without the need to traverse the macro network," said Åsa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses at Ericsson. "This solution takes our strategic partnership with Sprint to the next level."

The Curiosity™ Private Core allows for:

Pre-integrated core Virtual Network Functions (VNFs)

Quick and flexible to deploy on enterprise premises

Edge computing

Access agnostic

Addresses low-latency applications

TTM advantage for specialized applications

Access and security management

Possible use cases include:

Connected factory

Predictive maintenance

Remote monitoring and inspection

Support for harsh environment sensors

Assembly line configuration flexibility

Curiosity™ Private Core will power two demos in the Ericsson booth, S.1724, at MWC LA 2019 this week.

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next-generation technologies, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

