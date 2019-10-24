Sprint Invites Ghosts and Goblins for Early Bird Trick-or-Treating

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay safe and have fun this Halloween with Sprint (NYSE: S) Tracker, a simple device that can attach to kids, pets, bikes and even trick-or-treat bags and provide real-time location tracking. Tracker works with Safe & Found, Sprint's family tracking and parental control app that easily allows parents to monitor their little trick-or-treaters while they are on the Sprint LTE Network. Just in time for Halloween, customers can pick up a free Tracker (a $60 value) this weekend when they sign up for Safe & Found (30 days for free)1.

When trick-or-treaters stop by a Sprint store to pick up their Tracker, they can also grab a free Halloween safety kit. This kit includes a reflective bag, blinking safety light and, of course, candy – with no purchase necessary. But hurry, these are only available Oct. 25-27 while supplies last.

Tracker is an ideal device for Halloween:

Real-time location tracking with a long battery life

Personalized safety zones and notifications

Water-resistant

Location updates even if you are miles away

Tracks historical data

Built-in light sensor detection

Check-ins and other alerts

Powered by the Safe & Found app, Tracker is one of the leading parental and safety solutions on the market. With Safe & Found, users can simultaneously locate their Tracker and receive location updates for smartphones and tablets – super convenient. Unlike other devices that rely solely on Bluetooth, Tracker – when combined with Safe & Found – provides users location updates from miles away.

"Halloween is a fun holiday that can sometimes be stressful for parents," said Doug Smith, vice president of marketing, Sprint. "We want to alleviate that worry with our technology that gives parents peace of mind on Halloween and throughout the year. With Tracker combined with Safe & Found, you can know the location of children, pets and virtually anything else, all in a single app."

For some extra Halloween punch, customers can get $1002 for every line they activate with a phone on a lease when they bring their number from another wireless carrier. The more lines someone activates, the more savings they get. Offer valid this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in Sprint stores only. Plus, Sprint will have special offers on tablets this weekend, too!

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 $0/month after $2.50/month credit applied within 2 bills for 24 months for your Sprint Tracker plus pay $9.99/month for Safe & Found service. For well-qualified customers with 24-month installments and new tracker lines on Safe & Found with AutoPay. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Other monthly charges apply.

2 Via Prepaid MasterCard®, requires port, online registration at sprint.com/offers and 60 days of service on a new line before card ships. Restrictions apply.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

