Sprint Launches Cloud-Based Phone Service, Provides More Intelligent Access for Businesses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced the launch of Omni, a cloud-based commercial phone service designed to bring premium enterprise-quality landline phone technologies to small and medium-size businesses. Omni helps businesses make sure they don't miss a thing and stay on top of everything that matters by enabling them to capture missed phone calls, present a professional image and work more efficiently while on the go. Using just a high-speed Internet connection, small businesses can tap into cloud-based phone technology to intelligently manage voice communications to help grow their businesses. Features like a virtual receptionist for custom call answering and routing, multi-device ring, custom recorded messages and virtual extensions make small businesses sound like big businesses. Additionally, the virtual office's mobile app provides remote access to calls and voicemails, while a web portal simplifies user management, settings and call preferences.

Omni utilizes VoIP technology powered by Ooma®, one of the nation's leading VoIP technology providers. With Ooma's technology, Sprint can provide Omni as a stand-alone service or part of a converged solution with one or more of Sprint's other leading business products, such as Sprint's global wireless service, Sprint MultiLine, Sprint Smart Messaging and Sprint Secure Wi-Fi.

Big-Business Features at Small-Business Prices

Purpose built for SMB customers – simplified, flexible deployment and management

35+ features including virtual receptionists and full suite of configurable cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) features

Web portal simplifies user management and eliminates need for expensive IT support

No contract required – service is provided on a month-to-month basis

Compatible with existing analog phones and select IP phones – a feature unique to Omni and often not offered by competitors

Plans start at $19.95 per extension per month to fit any budget

"Small and mid-size businesses are no longer stuck with outdated, landline phone technology. Omni gives these companies affordable access to modern, feature-rich, cloud-based phone services which used to only be accessible by big-businesses and corporations," said Sasha Gorman, who leads product development for Sprint Business. "Omni puts the power in the hands of the SMBs and gives them the ability to scale and implement customized communication solutions to enable their businesses to thrive and grow."

Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma, said, "We are honored to partner with Sprint to help democratize access to cloud-based VoIP for small and medium-sized businesses. Ooma looks forward to working closely with Sprint on driving the success of Omni and together developing new solutions that capitalize on the advantages of Sprint's mobile network."

"We installed 45 lines of Omni in our corporate office and 11 fitness centers with no hassles, and managing the system is easy through the online portal," said Kristina Griffith, club support specialist for Fitness Premier Clubs in Manhattan, Ill. "Omni powered by Ooma is not only less expensive than our old system, we're taking advantage of several advanced features such as ring groups that automatically roll over to our back-up call center when the club staff isn't available to answer. We never want to miss a call from our current or future members, and this Sprint solution helps make that possible."

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next generation technologies, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

To learn more about Omni, please visit Sprint Business online or to schedule an interview with our executives, please contact Sprint@godriven360.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

