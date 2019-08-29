Sprint Launches Curiosity™ Smart Video Analytics to Help Make Businesses, Facilities, Campuses, Cities Safer and Smarter

"Together with technologies from Hitachi Vantara and Ericsson, our Curiosity Smart Video Analytics technology is enabling the transformation of critical security operations – from government to enterprises – with the power of AI and IoT to generate intelligence that can be acted upon faster and with more accuracy," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development at Sprint. "According to research, humans miss out on more than 90 percent of video activities after manual monitoring. We're automating workflow and enabling the visualization of distinct events with unprecedented precision to improve public safety and overall security for a variety of entities."

There is a demand for IoT-based video insight.

"Enterprises are increasingly leveraging video cameras as an 'all-contextual' sensor that when combined with advanced analytics can deliver an array of critical insights about what's going on in their environments, from smart cities to smart factories and beyond," said Rich Karpinski, Research Director at 451 Research. "Municipalities in particular are investing heavily in video, with a lot of IoT-based video insight applications deployed by 42% of cities today, growing to over half, or 55% within two years, according to 451's Voice of the Enterprise IoT survey, supporting applications such as public safety and intelligent transportation."

Curiosity Smart Video Analytics: Smarter Insights. Smarter Responses. Future-Forward Features.

Complete view. Sprint's powerful Curiosity Smart Video Analytics solution integrates various unrelated systems, IoT sensors, massive amounts of data, diverse video sources and existing video assets.

Easily trigger alerts. The solution leverages advanced analytics capabilities, like artificial intelligence (AI), to analyze video data in real-time.

Improve operations. Features like people counter, activity visualizer and queue detector analyze customer actions as they pass through specific spaces, ultimately increasing profit, reducing shrinkage and providing a better understanding of customer interests.

Future around the corner:

Intrusion /object detection leveraging privacy protection video analytics, intelligent processing at the edge, and 3D lidar that gains anonymous yet granular insights that contributes to a structured overview of all persons and things moving through a defined area



Predictive crime analytics



Digital archive



Geospatial visualization



Traffic/parking:



Parking space analyzer





Traffic analyzer





Vehicle counter





Direction controller

With Curiosity IoT, Sprint is ideally suited to lead into the future of smart video analytics with 5G-enabled video cameras and near real-time insights from video processed on the edge of the network.

Easy deployment:

End-to-end solution – encompassing connectivity and managed services/support, all on one bill.



OpEx model to lower up-front investment – enabling more predictable monthly recurring expenses.

Industry-Leading Collaboration:

Ericsson: IoT Connectivity Platform, integration, support, managed services, remote storage, compute management and field services.

IoT Connectivity Platform, integration, support, managed services, remote storage, compute management and field services. Hitachi Vantara: Cameras, 3D lidar, video data storage & management, geospatial data visualization, video analytics and analytics dashboard.

"The Curiosity Smart Video Analytics solution takes our strategic partnership with Sprint to the next level, leveraging the Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform and managed services to deliver critical data through Hitachi Vantara that will enhance public safety and security," said Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses at Ericsson.

"Industry relationships are absolutely critical in the dynamic, evolving IoT and DataOps era," said Hans-Peter Klaey, Chief Revenue Officer, Hitachi Vantara. "Alongside companies like Ericsson and Sprint, with their unique capabilities and broad reach, we can empower even more organizations to use actionable insights that drive business value and growth."

Mark Jules, Hitachi Vantara vice president of Smart Spaces, added, "The challenges of creating smarter and safer data-driven spaces are constantly changing with no two situations exactly alike. We are thrilled to contribute Lumada Video Insights and our proven DataOps technologies to Sprint's Curiosity Smart Video Analytics solution. Our collaboration enables mutual customers – from cities, airports and railways to universities and corporations – to keep people safe, maintain efficient operations, and enable a thriving community."

Sprint Business: Transforming the Enterprise

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next generation technologies, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

