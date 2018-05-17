Sprint Launches Groundbreaking IoT Factory to Make Everyday Business Easier

"From family-owned restaurants, medical companies to heavy equipment fleet operators and everything in between, the Sprint IoT Factory is giving business owners the power to easily enhance operations – using IoT technology to track assets and connect what's most important to them," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT at Sprint. "We're excited about the effect this has on small and medium sized businesses. They can now attain the latest in advanced and secure technology at reasonable costs – with the ease of being able to buy a complete solution from the digital store, having it shipped quickly and installing it themselves within a matter of minutes. That truly drives business forward in an unprecedented manner."

The Sprint IoT Factory comes alive with ready-made solutions delivered in as few as two days and installed quickly. No IT expertise is needed. With a simple visit to the digital store, users will find a wide range of options – from refrigeration temperature monitoring for grocery/convenience stores to ensure consumers always get fresh fruits and vegetables, to energy management tools that save businesses money. Need something unique? Developers are invited to build their own solutions.

Industry Leaders Team Up for a Game-Changing Platform

The Sprint IoT Factory is reinforced through a strategic relationship with myDevices and The Goldie Group. MyDevices, the IoT solutions company that "simplifies the connected world" provides their IoT in a Box™ solution. The Goldie Group, a leading telecom technology service provider, serves as the fulfillment arm, enabling scalability for IoT.

In addition to selling directly to end customers through the Sprint IoT Factory, Sprint, myDevices and The Goldie Group will also enable channel partners, wholesalers, system integrators and others to buy solutions as resellers.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About myDevices

myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers engineers and enterprises to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT solutions. myDevices is the creator of Cayenne – the industry's de facto IoT Solution Builder; IoT Ready Program™– trusted catalog of drag and drop IoT devices; and IoT in a Box™– finished IoT solutions for a variety of vertical markets. The company's mission is to simplify the connected world by providing development tools that enable the creation of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings, smart agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com.

About The Goldie Group

The Goldie Group is a leading provider of value-added life cycle services in the electronics' and wireless technology industries. With facilities located throughout North America, they are the premier partner for Network Operator's, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Retailers and Enterprises. The Goldie Group platform, consisting of vertically integrated IT and operational service offerings shortens the supply chain, leading to best-in-class product agnostic efficiencies. The Goldie Group is headquartered in Northborough, MA. For more information about The Goldie Group, or to learn about their services, please visit www.GoldieGroup.com.

