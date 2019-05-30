Sprint Lights Up True Mobile 5G in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City

"Sprint 5G is here and we're proud to give customers true mobility and the largest initial 5G footprint in the country," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "This is a momentous day and just the start of what we can achieve with T-Mobile, together building a better, faster, nationwide mobile 5G network that benefits all U.S. businesses and consumers."

Sprint 5G will power new experiences for wireless customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications. Today service is available in the following locations:

Atlanta : Sprint 5G covers approximately 150 square miles and 565,000 people from downtown to Dunwoody !





Sprint 5G covers approximately 150 square miles and 565,000 people from downtown to ! Dallas-Fort Worth : Sprint 5G covers approximately 575 square miles and 1.6 million people across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area serving Irving and downtown Fort Worth , including Sundance Square , Las Colinas, and the North Dallas area from Preston Hollow to Addison .





Sprint 5G covers approximately 575 square miles and 1.6 million people across the greater area serving and downtown , including , Las Colinas, and the area from to . Houston : Sprint 5G covers approximately 165 square miles and 800,000 people across the cultural center of Houston from downtown to Memorial City Mall/City Centre Plaza.





Sprint 5G covers approximately 165 square miles and 800,000 people across the cultural center of from downtown to Memorial City Mall/City Centre Plaza. Kansas City : Sprint is the first wireless operator to launch 5G in its hometown, with service covering approximately 225 square miles and 625,000 people from downtown Kansas City, MO , to Overland Park, KS where the company is headquartered.

At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Ericsson in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City. These radios support split-mode, enabling Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G NR service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said: "Ericsson is working together with Sprint to unleash the power of 5G on Sprint's network. Our 5G Massive MIMO radios will provide Sprint users with a true next-generation experience, enabling advanced applications for businesses and consumers."

The Hottest 5G Devices

Sprint is building one of the largest 5G device portfolios in the U.S. to give customers more choice in how they access 5G. Customers can experience 5G mobility and blazing-fast download speeds with LG V50 ThinQTM 5G, HTC 5G Hub, and this summer, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

"We're thrilled to offer the first truly mobile 5G network experience in the U.S. with innovative devices from some of the world's leading manufacturers," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. "With Massive MIMO and our mid-band spectrum, Sprint customers will have a great experience that isn't limited to small pockets of millimeter wave 5G coverage."

Using a key 5G technology, dual-connectivity (EN-DC), Sprint is delivering 4G LTE and 5G simultaneously to customers' devices, enabling faster download speeds than before and a better overall experience on capable devices. Additional features include:

LG V50 ThinQ 5G offers striking clarity and vibrant colors with LG's OLED display and great audio quality via stereo speakers, DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi Quad DAC. Gamers can enjoy all the rich graphics and fast-moving fun of their favorite games without delays, whether they're playing in the living room or at the bus stop. With Sprint's limited time pricing, LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just $24 per month with $0 down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. 1





offers striking clarity and vibrant colors with LG's OLED display and great audio quality via stereo speakers, DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi Quad DAC. Gamers can enjoy all the rich graphics and fast-moving fun of their favorite games without delays, whether they're playing in the living room or at the bus stop. With Sprint's limited time pricing, LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just per month with down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. HTC 5G Hub is exclusive to Sprint in the U.S. This unique and powerful device enables smooth 4K video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5-inch display. Within the Wi-Fi radius of HTC 5G Hub, non-5G devices such as laptops, tablets, phones and TVs can easily experience the speed of Sprint 5G. HTC 5G Hub is just $12.50 per month – that's a savings of 50%. Customers can activate HTC 5G Hub with 100 GB of high-speed data for just $60 per month for a limited time. 2





is exclusive to Sprint in the U.S. This unique and powerful device enables smooth video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5-inch display. Within the Wi-Fi radius of HTC 5G Hub, non-5G devices such as laptops, tablets, phones and TVs can easily experience the speed of Sprint 5G. HTC 5G Hub is just per month – that's a savings of 50%. Customers can activate HTC 5G Hub with 100 GB of high-speed data for just per month for a limited time. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – Sprint customers can also experience Sprint 5G on Samsung Galaxy S10 beginning this summer.

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 31, LG V50 ThinQ 5G and HTC 5G Hub will be available in retail stores in Sprint's first 5G markets – Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City. Customers in 5G markets can also order 5G-capable products by visiting www.sprint.com or calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G coverage.

Unleash the Power of 5G with Unlimited Premium and Hatch

Unlimited Premium is the plan of choice for Sprint's 5G-enabled phones with Unlimited data, talk and text nationwide, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi and 100 GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best Unlimited value, it costs just $80 per month with AutoPay for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.3

Sprint is collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to deliver an unrivalled game-streaming experience. Gamers on Sprint 5G will be among the first in the U.S. to experience Hatch's mobile 5G cloud gaming service.

Hatch features unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Arkanoid Rising. It also includes a rich social gaming experience – competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat and the ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments. Hatch Kids is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without advertising or in-game purchasing.

#5GForAll

As Sprint launches mobile 5G in metro areas of nine U.S. markets, the company continues to advocate for a merger with T-Mobile to accelerate the deployment of a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. The combined company will have the resources and technology to build a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company will lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

To follow Sprint's 5G and Next-Gen Network build, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 LG V50 $24/month after $24/month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, and new line of service or eligible upgrade. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. LG V50 ThinQ SRP: $1,152. Reqs capable plan. 5G coverage will be limited in select cities. See Sprint.com/coverage for actual coverage and availability.

2 HTC Hub $12.50/month after $12.50/month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 24-month installment billing agreement, and new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Tax due at sale. 5G coverage will be limited in select cities. See Sprint.com/coverage for actual coverage and availability. HTC 5G Hub SRP: $600. $60/100GB MBB Price Plan - With AutoPay. MHS reduced to 2G speeds after 100 GB/mo. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Number of devices may be limited by hardware. Restrictions apply.

3 1 Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint acct. HD content varies by device & connection. Includes Tidal HiFi. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 100 GB/mo. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply. Amazon Prime has a $12.99/month value.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction, T-Mobile US, Inc. ("T-Mobile") has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226435), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 29, 2018, and which contains a joint consent solicitation statement of T-Mobile and Sprint Corporation ("Sprint"), that also constitutes a prospectus of T-Mobile (the "joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus"), and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The documents filed by T-Mobile may be obtained free of charge at T-Mobile's website, at www.t-mobile.com, or at the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, or from T-Mobile by requesting them by mail at T-Mobile US, Inc., Investor Relations, 1 Park Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10016, or by telephone at 212-358-3210. The documents filed by Sprint may be obtained free of charge at Sprint's website, at www.sprint.com, or at the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, or from Sprint by requesting them by mail at Sprint Corporation, Shareholder Relations, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Mailstop KSOPHF0302-3B679, Overland Park, Kansas 66251, or by telephone at 913-794-1091.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile's, Sprint's and the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile's or Sprint's common stock and on T-Mobile's or Sprint's operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile's or Sprint's debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market price of T-Mobile's or Sprint's common stock and on T-Mobile's or Sprint's operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint's network and operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions; the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile's or Sprint's ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4, as well as in Sprint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "MD&A – Forward-Looking Statements," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.sprint.com. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Sprint assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

