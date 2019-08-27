Sprint Lights Up True Mobile 5G in Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

With today's launch, Sprint's True Mobile 5G service is now available in areas of nine markets. In May, Sprint launched 5G service in areas of Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Kansas City, following with Chicago in mid-July. Sprint 5G covers approximately 2,100 square miles, with approximately 11 million people expected to be covered in total across all nine market areas in the coming weeks, more than any other U.S. carrier to date.

"We're proud to give Sprint customers their first truly mobile 5G experience in some of the biggest cities in the U.S.," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "With our initial nine market launches complete, it is just the start of what we can achieve with T-Mobile, together building a better, faster, nationwide mobile 5G network that benefits all U.S. businesses and consumers."

"We are delighted to partner with Sprint to support the launch of 5G in some of their largest markets," said Rajeev Suri, Nokia President and CEO. "We have long collaborated on the deployment of our Massive MIMO and 5G innovations, and it's exciting to see our joint work come to fruition. The cities we're launching today are among the largest and most dense urban markets in the U.S., requiring significant expertise and stringent testing to ensure quality, performance and delivery."

Today Sprint True Mobile 5G is delivering faster download speeds with Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data showing Sprint's average 5G download speed of 203.8 Mbps is nearly 6X faster than Sprint's average LTE download speed of 35.2 Mbps.1 Looking ahead, Sprint 5G will power new experiences for wireless customers across a range of industries including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, insurance, transportation, hospitality and more.

Sprint True Mobile 5G is now available in the following new locations:

New York City : Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 1.7 million people with service available in parts of Manhattan from Central Park to the southern tip. Sprint 5G service is available in parts of Midtown East and West, including popular destinations such as Times Square, Chelsea Piers, Rockefeller Center, and the areas around Jacob Javits Center and the Port Authority Bus Terminal. In addition, Sprint 5G service can be experienced in parts of the Upper East Side including Lenox Hill and Yorkville areas; and the Lincoln Square area of the Upper West Side, as well as parts of Greenwich Village , East Village, and Chinatown in Lower Manhattan. Sprint 5G also covers the ingress and egress to La Guardia and JFK Airports, parts of Flushing and Rockaway Beach in Queens , Red Hook in Brooklyn and Concourse in the Bronx . In New Jersey , Sprint will cover areas of Hudson County including Union City and North Bergen .





Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 1.7 million people with service available in parts of from to the southern tip. Sprint 5G service is available in parts of and West, including popular destinations such as Times Square, Chelsea Piers, Rockefeller Center, and the areas around Jacob Javits Center and the Port Authority Bus Terminal. In addition, Sprint 5G service can be experienced in parts of the Upper East Side including and areas; and the Lincoln Square area of the Upper West Side, as well as parts of , East Village, and Chinatown in Lower Manhattan. Sprint 5G also covers the ingress and egress to La Guardia and JFK Airports, parts of and in , in and Concourse in the . In , Sprint will cover areas of including and . Los Angeles : Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 1.2 million people with service available from Marina del Rey to Downtown L.A., and West Hollywood to Culver City . Sprint 5G covers popular locations such as USC , UCLA , West L.A., Midtown and Downtown Los Angeles , including LA Live and the LA Convention Center. Sprint customers can experience True Mobile 5G while shopping on Rodeo Drive, catching a game at Dodger Stadium, browsing museum row on the Miracle Mile or hanging out in Century City . In addition, Sprint 5G is also available in parts of Orange County , Pasadena and Cerritos .





Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 1.2 million people with service available from to Downtown L.A., and to . Sprint 5G covers popular locations such as , , West L.A., Midtown and , including LA Live and the LA Convention Center. Sprint customers can experience True Mobile 5G while shopping on Rodeo Drive, catching a game at Dodger Stadium, browsing museum row on the Miracle Mile or hanging out in . In addition, Sprint 5G is also available in parts of , and . Phoenix : Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 740,000 people with service available across the greater Phoenix metro area with service in parts of Phoenix , Tempe , Scottsdale and Glendale . Sprint customers can experience mobile 5G at popular destinations such as Mill Avenue near ASU, Sun Devil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena, Grand Canyon University , Heard Museum, Sloan Park , Scottsdale Waterfront at Stetson Canal, Old Town Scottsdale and the Biltmore area along Camelback Road.





Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 740,000 people with service available across the greater metro area with service in parts of , , and . Sprint customers can experience mobile 5G at popular destinations such as Mill Avenue near ASU, Sun Devil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena, , Heard Museum, , Scottsdale Waterfront at Stetson Canal, Old Town Scottsdale and the Biltmore area along Camelback Road. Washington, D.C. : Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 520,000 people with service available around the US Capitol, the White House, the National Mall, Foggy Bottom, Downtown, Penn Quarter/Metro Center, Dupont Circle, West End, Logan Circle , Southwest, Shaw / Howard University , U-Street Corridor, NoMA, Atlas District, Brentwood / Edgewood , Catholic University , Trinity College , Bloomingdale , Columbia Heights, Sheridan-Kalorama, Woodley Park , Cleveland Park , Forest Hills , Wesley Heights, American University , Friendship Heights, Glover Park, McLean Gardens, Foxhall/ Spring Valley , Cathedral Heights, Observatory Circle and Carver Langston. Just outside of D.C., True Mobile 5G is available in areas of Maryland's Montgomery County , including Bethesda / North Bethesda , NIH/ Walter Reed , Chevy Chase and Cabin John. In Northern Virginia , Sprint 5G is available in areas of Arlington , including Rosslyn , National Cemetery and Crystal City , as well as McLean and Tysons Corner in Fairfax County .

In its previously launched 5G markets, Sprint continues to expand its 5G coverage.

In Kansas City , Sprint is expanding 5G coverage on both sides of the state line, including parts of Independence and Raytown for the best football tailgating experience, as well as parts of Lee's Summit, Belton , Gladstone and the KC Northland. In addition, Sprint is further expanding its 5G coverage in Kansas City, Kansas , as well as Overland Park and Olathe .





, Sprint is expanding 5G coverage on both sides of the state line, including parts of and Raytown for the best football tailgating experience, as well as parts of Summit, , and the KC Northland. In addition, Sprint is further expanding its 5G coverage in , as well as and . In Atlanta , Sprint has expanded True Mobile 5G service to Peachtree Corners , the first living laboratory for advanced technologies and Smart City development, powered by Sprint.





, Sprint has expanded True Mobile 5G service to , the first living laboratory for advanced technologies and Smart City development, powered by Sprint. In Dallas-Fort Worth , Sprint is expanding 5G service into Richardson , Plano , Garland and Euless , as well as parts of southern Dallas and northern Fort Worth .





, Sprint is expanding 5G service into , , and , as well as parts of southern and northern . In Houston , Sprint has expanded True Mobile 5G service to the edge of the Energy Corridor District, including Memorial City Mall and City Centre Plaza. Sprint is also expanding 5G service west to cover the Energy Corridor District; and coverage enhancements are continuing in downtown and uptown Houston .

At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. In Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C., Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Nokia. These radios support a feature called split-mode that enables Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G New Radio (NR) service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Joins 5G Portfolio

Sprint also announced the availability of its fourth 5G device today - OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. It will be available beginning Aug. 27 in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores and on Aug. 28 at www.sprint.com/oneplus5G or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Beginning Sept. 6, it will be available in all Sprint retail channels.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a triple camera including an ultra-wide angle lens, 3X optical zoom and an innovative pop-up camera. Additional features include a seamless, edge-to-edge Fluid AMOLED display with unrivalled smoothness courtesy of a 90 HZ refresh rate. OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 technology charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Get OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for just $20.00 per month for a limited time with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease – that's a savings of more than 40%.2 For more information and full device specifications, visit www.sprint.com/oneplus5g .

Sprint already launched three powerful devices enabling customers to experience 5G mobility and blazing-fast speeds: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQTM 5G and HTC 5G Hub. These devices are powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, RF transceiver and Qualcomm® RF Front-End solutions.

"We're thrilled to offer customers some of the world's most innovative 5G devices from leading manufacturers," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. "These exceptional devices paired with Massive MIMO technology and our 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum will give Sprint customers a truly mobile 5G experience all across these great cities."

Unleash the Power of 5G with Unlimited Premium and Hatch

Unlimited Premium is the plan of choice for Sprint's 5G-enabled phones with nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100 GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best Unlimited value, it costs just $80 per month with AutoPay for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.3 Customers can also pair a 5G device with an Unlimited Plus service plan.

Sprint is collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to deliver an unrivalled game-streaming experience. Customers will receive a three-month subscription to Hatch Premium on Sprint 5G smartphones.4

Hatch features unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Angry Birds GO! Turbo Edition and Arkanoid Rising. It also includes a rich social gaming experience – competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat and the ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments. Hatch Kids is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without advertising or in-game purchasing.

#5GForAll

As Sprint launches True Mobile 5G in metro areas of nine U.S. markets, the company continues to advocate for a merger with T-Mobile to accelerate the deployment of a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. The combined company will have the resources and technology to build a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company will lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

To follow Sprint's True Mobile 5G network, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm RF Front End are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for July, 2018 & July, 2019 of 4G (LTE) and 5G Beta (NR) results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G $20.00 per month after $15.00 per month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service or eligible upgrade. SRP: $840. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.

3 1 Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint acct. HD content varies by device & connection. Includes Tidal HiFi. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 100 GB/mo. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply. Amazon Prime has a $12.99/month value.

4 After free trial pay $7.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

