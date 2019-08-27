Sprint Lights Up True Mobile 5G in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of nine markets where Sprint has launched True Mobile 5G. In addition to Phoenix, Sprint today launched commercial 5G service in Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. This follows earlier commercial launches in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network covers approximately 2,100 square miles with approximately 11 million people expected to be covered in total across all nine market areas in the coming weeks, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S.

"We're proud to give Sprint customers their first truly mobile 5G experience across Phoenix," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "This is just the start of tremendous growth and innovation that Sprint, together with T-Mobile, will bring to a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, insurance, transportation, hospitality and more."

Today Sprint True Mobile 5G is delivering faster download speeds with Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data showing Sprint's average 5G download speed of 203.8 Mbps is nearly 6X faster than Sprint's average LTE download speed of 35.2 Mbps.1

Sprint True Mobile 5G will cover approximately 740,000 people across the greater Phoenix metro area with service in parts of Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and Glendale. Sprint customers can experience mobile 5G at popular destinations such as Mill Avenue near ASU, Sun Devil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena, Grand Canyon University, Heard Museum, Sloan Park, Scottsdale Waterfront at Stetson Canal, Old Town Scottsdale and the Biltmore area along Camelback Road.

At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. In Phoenix, Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Nokia. These radios support a feature called split-mode that enables Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G New Radio (NR) service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.

"Today's 5G launch in Phoenix has been over a year in the making as we've collaborated with Sprint on the deployment of Nokia's Massive MIMO and 5G innovations," said Ricky Corker, Nokia President of Customer Operations for the Americas. "Our collaboration has required significant expertise and stringent testing to ensure a high quality, high performing network that can deliver the anticipated 5G services to Sprint's customers."

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Joins 5G Portfolio

Sprint also announced the availability of its fourth 5G device today - OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. It will be available beginning Aug. 27 in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores and on Aug. 28 at www.sprint.com/oneplus5G or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Beginning Sept. 6, it will be available in all Sprint retail channels.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a triple camera including an ultra-wide angle lens, 3X optical zoom and an innovative pop-up camera. Additional features include a seamless, edge-to-edge Fluid AMOLED display with unrivalled smoothness courtesy of a 90 HZ refresh rate. OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 technology charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Get OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for just $20.00 per month for a limited time with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease – that's a savings of more than 40%.2 For more information and full device specifications, visit www.sprint.com/oneplus5g .

Sprint already launched three powerful devices enabling customers to experience 5G mobility and blazing-fast speeds: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ™ 5G and HTC 5G Hub. These devices are powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, RF transceiver and Qualcomm® RF Front-End solutions.

"We're thrilled to offer customers some of the world's most innovative 5G devices from leading manufacturers," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. "These exceptional devices paired with Massive MIMO technology and our 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum will give Sprint customers a truly mobile 5G experience all across these great cities."

Unleash the Power of 5G with Unlimited Premium and Hatch

Unlimited Premium is the plan of choice for Sprint's 5G-enabled phones with nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100 GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best Unlimited value, it costs just $80 per month with AutoPay for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.3 Customers can also pair a 5G device with an Unlimited Plus service plan.

Sprint is collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to deliver an unrivalled game-streaming experience. Customers will receive a three-month subscription to Hatch Premium on Sprint 5G smartphones.4

Hatch features unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Angry Birds GO! Turbo Edition and Arkanoid Rising. It also includes a rich social gaming experience – competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat and the ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments. Hatch Kids is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without advertising or in-game purchasing.

#5GForAll

As Sprint launches True Mobile 5G in metro areas of nine U.S. markets, the company continues to advocate for a merger with T-Mobile to accelerate the deployment of a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. The combined company will have the resources and technology to build a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company will lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

To follow Sprint's True Mobile 5G network, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm RF Front End are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for July, 2018 & July, 2019 of 4G (LTE) and 5G Beta (NR) results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G $20.00 per month after $15.00 per month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service or eligible upgrade. SRP: $840. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.

3 1 Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint acct. HD content varies by device & connection. Includes Tidal HiFi. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 100 GB/mo. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply. Amazon Prime has a $12.99/month value.

4 After free trial pay $7.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

