Sprint Magic Box Continues its Winning Streak; Brings Home Two More Awards

The Small Cell Awards Excellence in Commercial Deployment (residential) in conjunction with AirSpan. The award was given on behalf of the Small Cell Forum whose mission is to drive the wide-scale adoption of small cells. The award recognized Sprint for demonstrating that it developed and deployed a capability to customers which provides demonstrable cost savings, ease of use, and quality of service improvements.

The 2018 Enterprise Wireless Network Innovation Product of the Year from Compass Intelligence. The global consulting and market analytics company recognizes products and companies that have made outstanding contributions in innovation, technology advancement, and have contributed a positive impact to the overall technology industry.

"Our breakthrough Sprint Magic Box technology continues to be recognized for its innovation, ease of deployment and cost-efficiency in expanding and improving LTE coverage indoors," said John Saw, chief technology officer at Sprint. "Magic Box is another important way that we've made the Sprint Network experience better for our customers."

"We are honored to be recognized with this award from Compass Intelligence," said Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business. "Sprint Magic Box is not only an important part of our Next-Gen Network build-out, it helps us remain at the forefront of innovation for business networks as we help our customers run their business better every day."

Sprint Magic Box, manufactured by Airspan Networks, provides average indoor coverage of up to 30,000 square feet, but its signal also extends data coverage to Sprint customers in nearby businesses. Sprint Magic Box increases download and upload speeds on average by 200 percent, giving customers a better data experience while streaming videos, sharing large files, and using their favorite online apps and services on most Sprint devices. The company recently hit a milestone of more than 200,000 Sprint Magic Boxes distributed to businesses and consumers in more than 200 cities.

Sprint's network has dramatically improved, and with the significant investments the company is making as part of its Next-Gen Network strategy, it's getting better every day. This significant investment is designed to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and launch of the first mobile 5G network in the United States in the first half of 2019. The next-gen network build out plan includes upgrading virtually all cell sites to triband service using 800MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.5GHz, adding thousands of new cell sites to expand coverage, and densifying the network with more small cells - including Sprint Magic Boxes - to increase capacity and speed, and deploying 5G technology.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

