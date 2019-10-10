Sprint Offers American Sign Language Video Interpreting at Washington D.C. Store

The ASL video remote interpreter is available in-store to assist customers with service transactions, including new phone activations, service upgrades and other wireless service questions. Customers are able to access the VRI through an app, and within 30 seconds are connected to a live ASL interpreter who will voice the customer's needs to the in-store representative.

"We are proud to offer a solution that is inclusive to our customers who are deaf or hard of hearing," said Mike Ellis, director, Sprint Accessibility. "By eliminating challenging situations that ASL users may experience – like having to pass notes back and forth to communicate – we are able to provide our ASL-using customers with a better overall in-store experience."

The video interpreter is part of a six-month pilot program and is currently only available at Metro Center Store, located at 615 12th St. NW in Washington D.C. This store is located near Gallaudet University – a federally chartered private university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing – to accommodate the high population of ASL users in the area.

About Sprint Accessibility

For 29 years, Sprint Accessibility has been a leader in the development of advanced Relay services. As the telecommunications industry has evolved from corded, rotary dial phones to cordless home phones to mobile voice and data communicators, Sprint has been an innovator for consumers and businesses. Sprint provides Relay services to 38 state customers (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), the U.S. Federal Government, and the Commonwealth of New Zealand. As the largest provider of Relay services, Sprint is proud to serve our customers in the manner they deserve. For more information on Sprint Accessibility's suite of accessibility services, please visit: www.sprint.com/accessibility and www.twitter.com/sprintaccess.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands, including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

