Sprint offers Galaxy S20 for $0 per Month with Eligible Trade-in

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) will begin preorder for Samsung's first full 5G flagship lineup, Galaxy S20, tomorrow at 12:01am ET at www.sprint.com/GalaxyS205G. All three new devices will be available in all Sprint retail channels on March 6.

The Galaxy S20 series boasts unprecedented camera technologies and combines AI with Samsung's largest image sensor for stunning image quality. Sprint will offer the sleek, modern Galaxy S20 series in all three size variations1:

Galaxy S20 5G is 6.2 inches and comes in in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom.

is 6.2 inches and comes in in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom. Galaxy S20+ 5G is 6.7 inches and comes in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom.

is 6.7 inches and comes in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom. Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G tops out at 6.9 inches and comes in Cosmic Black or Cosmic Gray with 128 or 512 GB of internal memory. It has a 108MP super high-resolution camera and revolutionary folded lens with 100x zoom.

Sprint has two great offers so customers can pick the Galaxy S20 series phone that best fits their lifestyle:

Switch to Sprint and get Galaxy S20 5G for $0 per month when you trade in your Galaxy S8 or newer in ANY condition. 2

per month when you trade in your Galaxy S8 or newer in ANY condition. Lease Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and get a second Galaxy S20 5G on us with Sprint Flex lease.3

Sprint True Mobile 5G coverage has expanded to approximately 20 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds with Sprint's average 5G download speed of 213 Mbps more than 5X faster than Sprint LTE.4

Sprint continues to light up new 5G cell sites to deliver blazing-fast speeds and power new experiences for wireless customers including gaming and entertainment services, IoT and business applications. Sprint 5G is a platform for innovation that will create opportunities and growth across a range of industries – for instance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, transportation and hospitality. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G and corresponding coverage maps.

Galaxy Z Flip Available Now

Sprint recently began selling the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, a statement-making, foldable 4G LTE smartphone. Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Z Flip bends the laws of physics and features a 6.7-inch display5 that folds into the size of a wallet or makeup compact.

Galaxy Z Flip is available for $1380 or $57.50 per month with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease.6 It is offered in two colors – Mirror Black and Mirror Purple – at www.sprint.com/GalaxyZFlip, 1-800-Sprint1 and select Sprint retail stores.

1 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

2 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G $0/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit, Galaxy S20+ 5G $8.33/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit, or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $16.67/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit applied within 2 bills. Reqs. unlocked trade-in, 18-mo. lease, new line of service., and approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

3 Galaxy S20 5G $41.67/mo., Galaxy S20+ 5G $50.00/mo. or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $58.34/mo. Second Galaxy S20 5G $0/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit applied w/in 2 bills. Reqs2 new lines or 1 new and 1 upgrade and 18-month leases with approved credit. If you cancel early remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

4 Based on analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for January 2020 of 4G (LTE) and 5G Beta (NR) results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

5 Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

6 Full SRP $1380; Available for $57.50 with $0 down and Sprint Flex Lease for well-qualified customers. If you cancel early, remaining balance becomes due. Excludes tax.

