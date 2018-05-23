Sprint Pre-order for LG G7 ThinQ Begins Friday, May 25; Lease One, Get One on Us - Just $33 per Month for Two

Pre-order begins Friday, May 25, at www.sprint.com/LG. Be one of the first to get the iconic G7 ThinQ from Sprint; lease one and get another on us when you pre-order. That's just $33 per month for two G7 ThinQ smartphones with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease. This limited-time promotion is available for new and upgrade-eligible customers – get two new lines of service for new customers, two upgrades for current customers or one of each. 2

G7 ThinQ is packed with industry-leading features, including:

AI Cam analyzes subjects in your frame and recommends the best settings for people, pets, food, flowers, city, landscapes, sunsets and more.

analyzes subjects in your frame and recommends the best settings for people, pets, food, flowers, city, landscapes, sunsets and more. Google Lens helps you identify real-life objects using the camera and instantly access detailed info online. Visual shopping searches Google Shopping for the best price. Visual search browses through Pinterest to find familiar products. QR Code scans the product for instant information.

helps you identify real-life objects using the camera and instantly access detailed info online. Visual shopping searches Google Shopping for the best price. Visual search browses through Pinterest to find familiar products. QR Code scans the product for instant information. Super bright camera identifies when conditions are dark so you can capture photos and videos that are four times brighter 4 in extreme low light. It recognizes a low-light environment, automatically adjusts settings, and alerts you with haptic function vibration.

identifies when conditions are dark so you can capture photos and videos that are four times brighter in extreme low light. It recognizes a low-light environment, automatically adjusts settings, and alerts you with haptic function vibration. Boombox Speaker brings a larger speaker size and greater sound levels4 to G7 ThinQ for a premium audio experience with loud, room-filling sound. G7 ThinQ is built for bass.

Puppy Post-a-Thon

Pet lovers rejoice! Everyone loves to share photos of their pooch, and G7 ThinQ is designed to make those pictures even better. To celebrate G7 ThinQ and its ability to use artificial intelligence to select the best camera settings for photos of the pets we love, Sprint is kicking off a Puppy Post-a-Thon:

For every pet photo publicly posted to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #SprintLGG7, Sprint will donate $10 (up to $10,000 ) to North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

(up to ) to North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. Get your canine camera-ready! Eligible posts will be tallied today through June 1 , the first day for G7 ThinQ availability at Sprint.

Powered by Sprint Gigabit LTE

G7 ThinQ is one of the first Gigabit LTE-capable smartphones from LG on the Sprint network. Only Sprint pairs Gigabit LTE capability with HPUE (High Performance User Equipment) to bring our customers a better network experience for G7 ThinQ. When Gigabit LTE speeds are fully available, Sprint customers can look for an improved experience with streaming videos, mobile gaming and other online apps and services – it's all about having less latency, faster connections and fewer moments waiting for your phone to catch up with you.

With an average of 204MHz of spectrum and more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more mobile broadband spectrum than any other carrier in the nation, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve customers' increasing demand for unlimited data.

Sprint's national average download speed has increased 35 percent year-over-year, and the company has significantly increased its investment to improve coverage, reliability and speed as it prepares to launch the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. 3 The Next-Gen Network build includes upgrading virtually all cell sites to triband service using 800MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.5GHz, adding thousands of new cell sites to expand coverage, and densifying the network with more small cells to increase capacity and speed, and deploying 5G technology.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 One Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. HD content varies by device and connection. Compared to national carrier HD unlimited plans features differ. Speed maximum and use rules apply. Reqs qualifying plan.

2 LG G7 ThinQ $33/month, Second $0/month after $33/month credit applied within two bills. Plus tax. Requires 18-month leases with approved credit. If you cancel early, the remaining balance is due. Reqs 2 lines of service - new or upgrades.

3 Based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data comparing April 2017 to April 2018 for all mobile results.

4 Compared to LG G6

