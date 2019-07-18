Sprint Receives Top Score on the 2019 Disability Equality Index Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year

The Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, measures key performance indicators in multiple areas of companies, including leadership, accessibility, employment and community engagement. It has become the nation's most trusted comprehensive benchmarking tool, and offers businesses the opportunity to receive an objective score, on a scale of 0 to 100, on disability inclusion policies and practices.

"A top score of 100 does not signify perfection, but it shows Sprint's commitment to disability inclusion," said Deanne King, chief human resources officer at Sprint. "We are continuously working to evolve our work environment to focus on diversity inclusion. A multitude of diverse backgrounds and unique skills all play into our success as a company. Our commitment to diversity as a whole is what elevates Sprint as a great place to work."

Sprint drives company-wide inclusion through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – employee-led groups that work to foster a diverse workplace which values the ideas and contributions of all individuals. Sprint has seven ERGs with more than 5,000 members nationwide. Among these, is REAL DEAL – Resourceful, Empowering, Awareness, Limitless for Disabled Employees Accessing Life – which recognizes and praises the many contributions of people with disabilities, while empowering them through shared resources and awareness in a limitless environment. REAL DEAL offers a platform for Sprint employees to share their voice and passion towards helping people with disabilities in the workplace.

Since the inception of the DEI in 2015, Sprint has been listed among the top ranked companies every year, earning five straight DEI scores of 100 for demonstrating significant business leadership, going beyond compliance activities, and driving business success through leading disability inclusion policies and practices.

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins."

"AAPD is excited to see a record-breaking number of businesses prioritizing disability inclusion and promoting accessibility," said Helena Berger, president and CEO of AAPD. "As we approach the 29th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), this year's DEI results will help businesses identify opportunities for improvement, as well as leverage their disability inclusion strategy as a competitive advantage — inching us closer to achieving the ADA's goal of economic self-sufficiency for every disabled American."

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About the DEI:

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD):

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN:

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 160 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 50 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

