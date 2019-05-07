Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET
- Fiscal year 2018 wireless service revenue stabilized year-over-year, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard
- Fiscal fourth quarter wireless service revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year
- Fiscal year 2018 net loss of $1.9 billion and operating income of $398 million both include a preliminary non-cash charge of $2 billion; Adjusted EBITDA* of $12.8 billion
- Fiscal fourth quarter net loss of $2.2 billion, operating loss of $1.7 billion, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion
- Fiscal year 2018 postpaid net additions of 710,000 improved by 286,000 year-over-year
- Data device net additions of 872,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 162,000
- Fiscal fourth quarter postpaid net additions of 169,000 driven by data device net additions of 358,000 and phone net losses of 189,000
- Continued progress on Next-Gen Network deployment
- Mobile 5G network to launch in select cities in the coming weeks
- Strong momentum on digitalization initiatives
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 60 percent year-over-year in both the fourth quarter and for the full year
Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, including a stabilization of wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion and operating income of $398 million, both of which included a preliminary non-cash charge of $2 billion, along with adjusted EBITDA* of $12.8 billion in fiscal year 2018.
"Sprint delivered on its plan for fiscal 2018, as we met all of our financial guidance for the year," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "While we've made progress, there are certainly continued challenges to address, which will continue to put pressure on our service revenue and retail customer growth."
Wireless Service Revenue Stabilized and Cost Reduction Targets Achieved
Sprint has focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy produced 710,000 postpaid net additions for the year, an improvement of 286,000 year-over-year that was driven by growth in data devices, which offset losses in postpaid phone customers. This growth, along with a slowing decline in postpaid ARPU, contributed to the stabilization of wireless service revenue at $22.5 billion for the year, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.
Sprint achieved both its gross and net cost reduction targets in fiscal year 2018. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and approximately $350 million of merger-related costs, the company delivered approximately $1.2 billion of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses during fiscal year 2018 and approximately $330 million of net reductions after reinvestments in network and other operational initiatives. While the company continues to look for opportunities to improve operational and cost efficiencies in fiscal 2019, these improvements are expected to be fully offset by incremental costs associated with network and customer experience initiatives.
Net loss of $1.9 billion for the year compared to net income of $7.4 billion in the prior year, as fiscal year 2018 included a preliminary non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2 billion and fiscal year 2017 results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform.
The new revenue recognition standard had a positive impact on reported net income of $146 million and $678 million in the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, respectively. The new standard also had a positive impact on reported operating income and adjusted EBITDA* of $185 million and $858 million in the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, respectively.
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Fiscal 4Q18
|
Fiscal 4Q17
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
Fiscal 2017
|
Change
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint
|
($2,174)
|
$69
|
($2,243)
|
($1,943)
|
$7,389
|
($9,332)
|
Basic (loss) income per share
|
($0.53)
|
$0.02
|
($0.55)
|
($0.48)
|
$1.85
|
($2.33)
|
Operating (loss) income
|
($1,674)
|
$236
|
($1,910)
|
$398
|
$2,727
|
($2,329)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$3,136
|
$2,768
|
$368
|
$12,773
|
$11,069
|
$1,704
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$2,847
|
$2,653
|
$194
|
$10,429
|
$10,062
|
$367
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
($539)
|
($240)
|
($299)
|
($914)
|
$945
|
($1,859)
Network Deployment Continues with Mobile 5G Launch Coming Soon
Sprint made continued progress in the quarter on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.
- Sprint now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 80 percent of its macro sites.
- Sprint currently has approximately 30,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
- Sprint has deployed approximately 1,500 Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service in select cities in the coming weeks.
Standards-based 5G is currently on-air in select locations, with commercial service expected to launch in the coming weeks. Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City are expected to be among the first cities to offer commercial 5G service; with Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C. slated to launch by the end of June. The total initial 5G coverage footprint across all nine cities is expected to be more than 1,000 square miles. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.
Building a Digital Disruptor
Sprint continued to leverage digital capabilities to transform the way it engages with customers.
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 60 percent year-over-year in both the fiscal fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year. Additionally, the company exited the year with nearly 20 percent of postpaid upgrades occurring in a digital channel.
- Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
- Web conversions improved while online media spend and cost per click were down year-over-year.
|
Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Net additions (losses) (in thousands)
|
Postpaid(a)
|
169
|
309
|
39
|
710
|
424
|
Postpaid phone(a)
|
(189)
|
(26)
|
55
|
(162)
|
606
|
Prepaid
|
(30)
|
(173)
|
170
|
(214)
|
363
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
(147)
|
(88)
|
(165)
|
(419)
|
81
|
Total wireless net (losses) additions
|
(8)
|
48
|
44
|
77
|
868
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Postpaid(a) (b) (d) (e)
|
32,774
|
32,605
|
32,119
|
32,774
|
32,119
|
Postpaid phone(a) (b) (d)
|
26,598
|
26,787
|
26,813
|
26,598
|
26,813
|
Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (d) (f) (g)
|
8,816
|
8,846
|
8,989
|
8,816
|
8,989
|
Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (h)
|
12,897
|
13,044
|
13,517
|
12,897
|
13,517
|
Total end of period connections
|
54,487
|
54,495
|
54,625
|
54,487
|
54,625
|
Churn
|
Postpaid
|
1.81%
|
1.85%
|
1.78%
|
1.77%
|
1.74%
|
Postpaid phone
|
1.82%
|
1.84%
|
1.68%
|
1.74%
|
1.62%
|
Prepaid
|
4.37%
|
4.83%
|
4.30%
|
4.53%
|
4.58%
|
Supplemental data - connected devices
|
End of period connections (in thousands)
|
Retail postpaid
|
3,121
|
2,821
|
2,335
|
3,121
|
2,335
|
Wholesale and affiliate
|
10,384
|
10,563
|
11,162
|
10,384
|
11,162
|
Total
|
13,505
|
13,384
|
13,497
|
13,505
|
13,497
|
ARPU(i)
|
Postpaid
|
$ 43.25
|
$ 43.64
|
$ 44.40
|
$ 43.60
|
$ 45.70
|
Postpaid phone
|
$ 50.18
|
$ 50.01
|
$ 50.44
|
$ 49.98
|
$ 51.98
|
Prepaid
|
$ 33.67
|
$ 34.53
|
$ 37.15
|
$ 34.98
|
$ 37.67
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
ABPA*
|
Postpaid service revenue
|
$ 4,231
|
$ 4,236
|
$ 4,270
|
$ 16,910
|
$ 17,396
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
273
|
306
|
368
|
1,257
|
1,512
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,359
|
1,313
|
1,136
|
5,137
|
4,048
|
Total for postpaid connections
|
$ 5,863
|
$ 5,855
|
$ 5,774
|
$ 23,304
|
$ 22,956
|
Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)
|
11,184
|
11,196
|
11,259
|
11,191
|
11,260
|
Postpaid ABPA*(j)
|
$ 174.75
|
$ 174.32
|
$ 171.38
|
$ 173.54
|
$ 169.99
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Postpaid phone ABPU*
|
Postpaid phone service revenue
|
$ 4,012
|
$ 4,014
|
$ 4,048
|
$ 16,041
|
$ 16,463
|
Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings
|
213
|
253
|
324
|
1,052
|
1,349
|
Add: Equipment rentals
|
1,354
|
1,307
|
1,126
|
5,112
|
4,003
|
Total for postpaid phone connections
|
$ 5,579
|
$ 5,574
|
$ 5,498
|
$ 22,205
|
$ 21,815
|
Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands)
|
26,652
|
26,751
|
26,754
|
26,746
|
26,394
|
Postpaid phone ABPU* (k)
|
$ 69.79
|
$ 69.45
|
$ 68.51
|
$ 69.19
|
$ 68.88
|
(a)During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, a non-Sprint branded postpaid offering was introduced allowing prepaid customers to purchase a device under our installment billing program. As a result of the extension of credit, approximately 167,000 prepaid subscribers were migrated from the prepaid subscriber base into the postpaid subscriber base. In addition, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid offering were 44,000 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.
|
(b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid.
|
(c)Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs.
|
(d) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 29,000 and 11,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.
|
(e) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.
|
(f) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on
|
(g) During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC
|
(h) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.
|
(i) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.
|
(j) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
(k) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.
|
Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Postpaid activations (in thousands)
|
3,730
|
4,462
|
3,737
|
15,437
|
16,196
|
Postpaid activations financed
|
79%
|
81%
|
84%
|
81%
|
85%
|
Postpaid activations - operating leases
|
58%
|
63%
|
70%
|
62%
|
67%
|
Installment plans
|
Installment sales financed
|
$ 368
|
$ 357
|
$ 214
|
$ 1,193
|
$ 1,311
|
Installment billings
|
$ 219
|
$ 251
|
$ 342
|
$ 1,087
|
$ 1,436
|
Installment receivables, net
|
$ 926
|
$ 894
|
$ 1,149
|
$ 926
|
$ 1,149
|
Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals
|
Equipment rentals
|
$ 1,359
|
$ 1,313
|
$ 1,136
|
$ 5,137
|
$ 4,048
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
$ 1,084
|
$ 1,137
|
$ 1,060
|
$ 4,538
|
$ 3,792
|
Leased device additions
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,702
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 7,441
|
$ 7,461
|
Leased devices
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 6,612
|
$ 6,683
|
$ 6,012
|
$ 6,612
|
$ 6,012
|
Leased device units
|
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)
|
15,889
|
15,897
|
14,543
|
15,889
|
14,543
|
Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds
|
Proceeds
|
$ 1,783
|
$ 2,200
|
$ -
|
$ 6,866
|
$ 2,679
|
Repayments
|
(2,500)
|
(1,900)
|
(555)
|
(6,670)
|
(2,574)
|
Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables
|
$ (717)
|
$ 300
|
$ (555)
|
$ 196
|
$ 105
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except per share data)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
$ 5,656
|
$ 5,699
|
$ 5,866
|
$ 22,857
|
$ 23,834
|
Equipment sales
|
1,426
|
1,589
|
1,081
|
5,606
|
4,524
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,359
|
1,313
|
1,136
|
5,137
|
4,048
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,441
|
8,601
|
8,083
|
33,600
|
32,406
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,645
|
1,648
|
1,661
|
6,664
|
6,801
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,561
|
1,734
|
1,487
|
6,082
|
6,109
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
186
|
182
|
146
|
643
|
493
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,043
|
2,003
|
2,028
|
7,774
|
8,087
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,113
|
1,088
|
1,015
|
4,245
|
3,976
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,084
|
1,137
|
1,060
|
4,538
|
3,792
|
Amortization
|
133
|
145
|
184
|
608
|
812
|
Goodwill impairment (1)
|
2,000
|
-
|
-
|
2,000
|
-
|
Other, net
|
350
|
185
|
266
|
648
|
(391)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
10,115
|
8,122
|
7,847
|
33,202
|
29,679
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(1,674)
|
479
|
236
|
398
|
2,727
|
Interest expense
|
(629)
|
(664)
|
(576)
|
(2,563)
|
(2,365)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
34
|
32
|
(9)
|
187
|
(59)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(2,269)
|
(153)
|
(349)
|
(1,978)
|
303
|
Income tax benefit
|
91
|
8
|
412
|
35
|
7,074
|
Net (loss) income
|
(2,178)
|
(145)
|
63
|
(1,943)
|
7,377
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
-
|
12
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (2,174)
|
$ (141)
|
$ 69
|
$ (1,943)
|
$ 7,389
|
Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (0.53)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.48)
|
$ 1.85
|
Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
|
$ (0.53)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.48)
|
$ 1.81
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,080
|
4,078
|
4,004
|
4,057
|
3,999
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
4,080
|
4,078
|
4,055
|
4,057
|
4,078
|
Effective tax rate
|
4.0%
|
5.2%
|
118.1%
|
1.8%
|
-2,334.7%
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (2,178)
|
$ (145)
|
$ 63
|
$ (1,943)
|
$ 7,377
|
Income tax benefit
|
(91)
|
(8)
|
(412)
|
(35)
|
(7,074)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(2,269)
|
(153)
|
(349)
|
(1,978)
|
303
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(34)
|
(32)
|
9
|
(187)
|
59
|
Interest expense
|
629
|
664
|
576
|
2,563
|
2,365
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(1,674)
|
479
|
236
|
398
|
2,727
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,113
|
1,088
|
1,015
|
4,245
|
3,976
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,084
|
1,137
|
1,060
|
4,538
|
3,792
|
Amortization
|
133
|
145
|
184
|
608
|
812
|
EBITDA*(2)
|
656
|
2,849
|
2,495
|
9,789
|
11,307
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)
|
304
|
105
|
189
|
477
|
(115)
|
Severance and exit costs (4)
|
22
|
30
|
67
|
85
|
80
|
Contract terminations costs (benefits) (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Merger costs (6)
|
130
|
67
|
-
|
346
|
-
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies(7)
|
24
|
50
|
10
|
74
|
(305)
|
Goodwill impairment (1)
|
2,000
|
-
|
-
|
2,000
|
-
|
Hurricanes (8)
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
(32)
|
107
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(2)
|
$ 3,136
|
$ 3,101
|
$ 2,768
|
$ 12,773
|
$ 11,069
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
55.4%
|
54.4%
|
47.2%
|
55.9%
|
46.4%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 1,149
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 780
|
$ 4,963
|
$ 3,319
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,702
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 7,441
|
$ 7,461
|
WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Net operating revenues
|
Service revenue
|
Postpaid
|
$ 4,231
|
$ 4,236
|
$ 4,270
|
$ 16,910
|
$ 17,396
|
Prepaid
|
886
|
924
|
989
|
3,746
|
3,971
|
Wholesale, affiliate and other
|
292
|
289
|
314
|
1,160
|
1,198
|
Total service revenue
|
5,409
|
5,449
|
5,573
|
21,816
|
22,565
|
Equipment sales
|
1,426
|
1,589
|
1,081
|
5,606
|
4,524
|
Equipment rentals
|
1,359
|
1,313
|
1,136
|
5,137
|
4,048
|
Total net operating revenues
|
8,194
|
8,351
|
7,790
|
32,559
|
31,137
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
1,462
|
1,439
|
1,401
|
5,796
|
5,701
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
1,561
|
1,734
|
1,487
|
6,082
|
6,109
|
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
|
186
|
182
|
146
|
643
|
493
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,854
|
1,885
|
1,947
|
7,192
|
7,782
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,064
|
1,035
|
968
|
4,039
|
3,768
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,084
|
1,137
|
1,060
|
4,538
|
3,792
|
Amortization
|
133
|
145
|
184
|
608
|
812
|
Other, net
|
349
|
185
|
258
|
629
|
(35)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,693
|
7,742
|
7,451
|
29,527
|
28,422
|
Operating income
|
$ 501
|
$ 609
|
$ 339
|
$ 3,032
|
$ 2,715
|
WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Operating income
|
$ 501
|
$ 609
|
$ 339
|
$ 3,032
|
$ 2,715
|
Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)
|
304
|
105
|
189
|
477
|
(115)
|
Severance and exit costs (4)
|
21
|
30
|
59
|
66
|
58
|
Contract terminations costs (benefits) (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
(5)
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies (7)
|
24
|
50
|
10
|
74
|
73
|
Hurricanes (8)
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
(32)
|
107
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,064
|
1,035
|
968
|
4,039
|
3,768
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,084
|
1,137
|
1,060
|
4,538
|
3,792
|
Amortization
|
133
|
145
|
184
|
608
|
812
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(2)
|
$ 3,131
|
$ 3,111
|
$ 2,816
|
$ 12,836
|
$ 11,205
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
57.9%
|
57.1%
|
50.5%
|
58.8%
|
49.7%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 973
|
$ 1,242
|
$ 681
|
$ 4,335
|
$ 2,760
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,702
|
$ 2,215
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 7,441
|
$ 7,461
|
WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Net operating revenues
|
$ 314
|
$ 316
|
$ 344
|
$ 1,296
|
$ 1,579
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
255
|
280
|
316
|
1,141
|
1,427
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
50
|
52
|
76
|
224
|
270
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46
|
51
|
50
|
197
|
205
|
Other, net
|
1
|
-
|
9
|
19
|
(300)
|
Total net operating expenses
|
352
|
383
|
451
|
1,581
|
1,602
|
Operating loss
|
$ (38)
|
$ (67)
|
$ (107)
|
$ (285)
|
$ (23)
|
WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
3/31/18
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Operating loss
|
$ (38)
|
$ (67)
|
$ (107)
|
$ (285)
|
$ (23)
|
Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Severance and exit costs (4)
|
1
|
-
|
8
|
19
|
22
|
Litigation expenses and other contingencies (7)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(323)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46
|
51
|
50
|
197
|
205
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ 9
|
$ (16)
|
$ (48)
|
$ (69)
|
$ (118)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
2.9%
|
-5.1%
|
-14.0%
|
-5.3%
|
-7.5%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 72
|
$ 64
|
$ 34
|
$ 242
|
$ 166
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19
|
3/31/18
|
Operating activities
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (1,943)
|
$ 7,377
|
Goodwill impairment (1)
|
2,000
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,391
|
8,580
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
394
|
362
|
Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense
|
132
|
182
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(85)
|
(7,119)
|
Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges
|
-
|
(479)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
65
|
Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net
|
(112)
|
(158)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
1,135
|
868
|
Litigation and other contingencies
|
74
|
(13)
|
Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
(223)
|
(1,140)
|
Other changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
(150)
|
83
|
Inventories and other current assets
|
279
|
745
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(142)
|
17
|
Non-current assets and liabilities, net
|
(728)
|
271
|
Other, net
|
407
|
421
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
10,429
|
10,062
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(4,963)
|
(3,319)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(7,441)
|
(7,461)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses
|
(163)
|
(115)
|
Change in short-term investments, net
|
2,032
|
3,090
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
591
|
527
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
223
|
1,140
|
Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance policies
|
110
|
2
|
Other, net
|
69
|
1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(9,542)
|
(6,135)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from debt and financings
|
9,307
|
8,529
|
Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations
|
(9,764)
|
(8,518)
|
Debt financing costs
|
(321)
|
(93)
|
Call premiums paid on debt redemptions
|
-
|
(131)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
291
|
21
|
Other, net
|
4
|
(18)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(483)
|
(210)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
404
|
3,717
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
6,659
|
2,942
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 7,063
|
$ 6,659
|
RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
3/31/19