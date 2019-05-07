Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiscal year 2018 wireless service revenue stabilized year-over-year, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard

Fiscal fourth quarter wireless service revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year

Fiscal year 2018 net loss of $1.9 billion and operating income of $398 million both include a preliminary non-cash charge of $2 billion ; Adjusted EBITDA* of $12.8 billion

Fiscal fourth quarter net loss of $2.2 billion , operating loss of $1.7 billion , and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion

Fiscal year 2018 postpaid net additions of 710,000 improved by 286,000 year-over-year

Data device net additions of 872,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 162,000



Fiscal fourth quarter postpaid net additions of 169,000 driven by data device net additions of 358,000 and phone net losses of 189,000

Continued progress on Next-Gen Network deployment

Mobile 5G network to launch in select cities in the coming weeks

Strong momentum on digitalization initiatives

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 60 percent year-over-year in both the fourth quarter and for the full year

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, including a stabilization of wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion and operating income of $398 million, both of which included a preliminary non-cash charge of $2 billion, along with adjusted EBITDA* of $12.8 billion in fiscal year 2018.

"Sprint delivered on its plan for fiscal 2018, as we met all of our financial guidance for the year," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "While we've made progress, there are certainly continued challenges to address, which will continue to put pressure on our service revenue and retail customer growth."

Wireless Service Revenue Stabilized and Cost Reduction Targets Achieved

Sprint has focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy produced 710,000 postpaid net additions for the year, an improvement of 286,000 year-over-year that was driven by growth in data devices, which offset losses in postpaid phone customers. This growth, along with a slowing decline in postpaid ARPU, contributed to the stabilization of wireless service revenue at $22.5 billion for the year, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.

Sprint achieved both its gross and net cost reduction targets in fiscal year 2018. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and approximately $350 million of merger-related costs, the company delivered approximately $1.2 billion of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses during fiscal year 2018 and approximately $330 million of net reductions after reinvestments in network and other operational initiatives. While the company continues to look for opportunities to improve operational and cost efficiencies in fiscal 2019, these improvements are expected to be fully offset by incremental costs associated with network and customer experience initiatives.

Net loss of $1.9 billion for the year compared to net income of $7.4 billion in the prior year, as fiscal year 2018 included a preliminary non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2 billion and fiscal year 2017 results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform.

The new revenue recognition standard had a positive impact on reported net income of $146 million and $678 million in the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, respectively. The new standard also had a positive impact on reported operating income and adjusted EBITDA* of $185 million and $858 million in the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full year, respectively.

(Millions, except per share data) Fiscal 4Q18 Fiscal 4Q17 Change

Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Change Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint ($2,174) $69 ($2,243)

($1,943) $7,389 ($9,332) Basic (loss) income per share ($0.53) $0.02 ($0.55)

($0.48) $1.85 ($2.33) Operating (loss) income ($1,674) $236 ($1,910)

$398 $2,727 ($2,329) Adjusted EBITDA* $3,136 $2,768 $368

$12,773 $11,069 $1,704 Net cash provided by operating activities $2,847 $2,653 $194

$10,429 $10,062 $367 Adjusted free cash flow* ($539) ($240) ($299)

($914) $945 ($1,859)

Network Deployment Continues with Mobile 5G Launch Coming Soon

Sprint made continued progress in the quarter on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

Sprint now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 80 percent of its macro sites.

Sprint currently has approximately 30,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.

Sprint has deployed approximately 1,500 Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service in select cities in the coming weeks.

Standards-based 5G is currently on-air in select locations, with commercial service expected to launch in the coming weeks. Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City are expected to be among the first cities to offer commercial 5G service; with Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C. slated to launch by the end of June. The total initial 5G coverage footprint across all nine cities is expected to be more than 1,000 square miles. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.

Building a Digital Disruptor

Sprint continued to leverage digital capabilities to transform the way it engages with customers.

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased approximately 60 percent year-over-year in both the fiscal fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year. Additionally, the company exited the year with nearly 20 percent of postpaid upgrades occurring in a digital channel.

Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.

Web conversions improved while online media spend and cost per click were down year-over-year.

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Quarter To Date



Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18 Net additions (losses) (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) 169 309 39

710 424 Postpaid phone(a) (189) (26) 55

(162) 606 Prepaid (30) (173) 170

(214) 363 Wholesale and affiliate (147) (88) (165)

(419) 81 Total wireless net (losses) additions (8) 48 44

77 868













End of period connections (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) (b) (d) (e) 32,774 32,605 32,119

32,774 32,119 Postpaid phone(a) (b) (d) 26,598 26,787 26,813

26,598 26,813 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (d) (f) (g) 8,816 8,846 8,989

8,816 8,989 Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (h) 12,897 13,044 13,517

12,897 13,517 Total end of period connections 54,487 54,495 54,625

54,487 54,625













Churn











Postpaid 1.81% 1.85% 1.78%

1.77% 1.74% Postpaid phone 1.82% 1.84% 1.68%

1.74% 1.62% Prepaid 4.37% 4.83% 4.30%

4.53% 4.58%













Supplemental data - connected devices











End of period connections (in thousands)











Retail postpaid 3,121 2,821 2,335

3,121 2,335 Wholesale and affiliate 10,384 10,563 11,162

10,384 11,162 Total 13,505 13,384 13,497

13,505 13,497













ARPU(i)











Postpaid $ 43.25 $ 43.64 $ 44.40

$ 43.60 $ 45.70 Postpaid phone $ 50.18 $ 50.01 $ 50.44

$ 49.98 $ 51.98 Prepaid $ 33.67 $ 34.53 $ 37.15

$ 34.98 $ 37.67













NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited) (Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18 ABPA*











Postpaid service revenue $ 4,231 $ 4,236 $ 4,270

$ 16,910 $ 17,396 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 273 306 368

1,257 1,512 Add: Equipment rentals 1,359 1,313 1,136

5,137 4,048 Total for postpaid connections $ 5,863 $ 5,855 $ 5,774

$ 23,304 $ 22,956













Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,184 11,196 11,259

11,191 11,260 Postpaid ABPA*(j) $ 174.75 $ 174.32 $ 171.38

$ 173.54 $ 169.99















Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18 Postpaid phone ABPU*











Postpaid phone service revenue $ 4,012 $ 4,014 $ 4,048

$ 16,041 $ 16,463 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 213 253 324

1,052 1,349 Add: Equipment rentals 1,354 1,307 1,126

5,112 4,003 Total for postpaid phone connections $ 5,579 $ 5,574 $ 5,498

$ 22,205 $ 21,815













Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands) 26,652 26,751 26,754

26,746 26,394 Postpaid phone ABPU* (k) $ 69.79 $ 69.45 $ 68.51

$ 69.19 $ 68.88













(a)During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, a non-Sprint branded postpaid offering was introduced allowing prepaid customers to purchase a device under our installment billing program. As a result of the extension of credit, approximately 167,000 prepaid subscribers were migrated from the prepaid subscriber base into the postpaid subscriber base. In addition, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid offering were 44,000 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. (b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid. (c)Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs. (d) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 29,000 and 11,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. (e) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base. (f) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on

higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers. (g) During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC

joint venture. (h) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. (i) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (j) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented. (k) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited) (Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)



Quarter To Date



Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18













Postpaid activations (in thousands) 3,730 4,462 3,737

15,437 16,196 Postpaid activations financed 79% 81% 84%

81% 85% Postpaid activations - operating leases 58% 63% 70%

62% 67%













Installment plans











Installment sales financed $ 368 $ 357 $ 214

$ 1,193 $ 1,311 Installment billings $ 219 $ 251 $ 342

$ 1,087 $ 1,436 Installment receivables, net $ 926 $ 894 $ 1,149

$ 926 $ 1,149













Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals











Equipment rentals $ 1,359 $ 1,313 $ 1,136

$ 5,137 $ 4,048 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,084 $ 1,137 $ 1,060

$ 4,538 $ 3,792













Leased device additions











Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,702 $ 2,215 $ 1,928

$ 7,441 $ 7,461













Leased devices











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,612 $ 6,683 $ 6,012

$ 6,612 $ 6,012













Leased device units











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 15,889 15,897 14,543

15,889 14,543













Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds











Proceeds $ 1,783 $ 2,200 $ -

$ 6,866 $ 2,679 Repayments (2,500) (1,900) (555)

(6,670) (2,574) Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables $ (717) $ 300 $ (555)

$ 196 $ 105

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18 Net operating revenues











Service revenue $ 5,656 $ 5,699 $ 5,866

$ 22,857 $ 23,834 Equipment sales 1,426 1,589 1,081

5,606 4,524 Equipment rentals 1,359 1,313 1,136

5,137 4,048 Total net operating revenues 8,441 8,601 8,083

33,600 32,406 Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,645 1,648 1,661

6,664 6,801 Cost of equipment sales 1,561 1,734 1,487

6,082 6,109 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 186 182 146

643 493 Selling, general and administrative 2,043 2,003 2,028

7,774 8,087 Depreciation - network and other 1,113 1,088 1,015

4,245 3,976 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,084 1,137 1,060

4,538 3,792 Amortization 133 145 184

608 812 Goodwill impairment (1) 2,000 - -

2,000 - Other, net 350 185 266

648 (391) Total net operating expenses 10,115 8,122 7,847

33,202 29,679 Operating (loss) income (1,674) 479 236

398 2,727 Interest expense (629) (664) (576)

(2,563) (2,365) Other income (expense), net 34 32 (9)

187 (59) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,269) (153) (349)

(1,978) 303 Income tax benefit 91 8 412

35 7,074 Net (loss) income (2,178) (145) 63

(1,943) 7,377 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 4 6

- 12 Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (2,174) $ (141) $ 69

$ (1,943) $ 7,389













Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.53) $ (0.03) $ 0.02

$ (0.48) $ 1.85 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.53) $ (0.03) $ 0.02

$ (0.48) $ 1.81 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,080 4,078 4,004

4,057 3,999 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,080 4,078 4,055

4,057 4,078













Effective tax rate 4.0% 5.2% 118.1%

1.8% -2,334.7%



























NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18













Net (loss) income $ (2,178) $ (145) $ 63

$ (1,943) $ 7,377 Income tax benefit (91) (8) (412)

(35) (7,074) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,269) (153) (349)

(1,978) 303 Other (income) expense, net (34) (32) 9

(187) 59 Interest expense 629 664 576

2,563 2,365 Operating (loss) income (1,674) 479 236

398 2,727 Depreciation - network and other 1,113 1,088 1,015

4,245 3,976 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,084 1,137 1,060

4,538 3,792 Amortization 133 145 184

608 812 EBITDA*(2) 656 2,849 2,495

9,789 11,307 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3) 304 105 189

477 (115) Severance and exit costs (4) 22 30 67

85 80 Contract terminations costs (benefits) (5) - - -

34 (5) Merger costs (6) 130 67 -

346 - Litigation expenses and other contingencies(7) 24 50 10

74 (305) Goodwill impairment (1) 2,000 - -

2,000 - Hurricanes (8) - - 7

(32) 107 Adjusted EBITDA*(2) $ 3,136 $ 3,101 $ 2,768

$ 12,773 $ 11,069













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 55.4% 54.4% 47.2%

55.9% 46.4%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,149 $ 1,416 $ 780

$ 4,963 $ 3,319 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,702 $ 2,215 $ 1,928

$ 7,441 $ 7,461

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18 Net operating revenues











Service revenue











Postpaid $ 4,231 $ 4,236 $ 4,270

$ 16,910 $ 17,396 Prepaid 886 924 989

3,746 3,971 Wholesale, affiliate and other 292 289 314

1,160 1,198 Total service revenue 5,409 5,449 5,573

21,816 22,565













Equipment sales 1,426 1,589 1,081

5,606 4,524 Equipment rentals 1,359 1,313 1,136

5,137 4,048 Total net operating revenues 8,194 8,351 7,790

32,559 31,137













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,462 1,439 1,401

5,796 5,701 Cost of equipment sales 1,561 1,734 1,487

6,082 6,109 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 186 182 146

643 493 Selling, general and administrative 1,854 1,885 1,947

7,192 7,782 Depreciation - network and other 1,064 1,035 968

4,039 3,768 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,084 1,137 1,060

4,538 3,792 Amortization 133 145 184

608 812 Other, net 349 185 258

629 (35) Total net operating expenses 7,693 7,742 7,451

29,527 28,422 Operating income $ 501 $ 609 $ 339

$ 3,032 $ 2,715























































WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18













Operating income $ 501 $ 609 $ 339

$ 3,032 $ 2,715 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3) 304 105 189

477 (115) Severance and exit costs (4) 21 30 59

66 58 Contract terminations costs (benefits) (5) - - -

34 (5) Litigation expenses and other contingencies (7) 24 50 10

74 73 Hurricanes (8) - - 7

(32) 107 Depreciation - network and other 1,064 1,035 968

4,039 3,768 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,084 1,137 1,060

4,538 3,792 Amortization 133 145 184

608 812 Adjusted EBITDA*(2) $ 3,131 $ 3,111 $ 2,816

$ 12,836 $ 11,205













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 57.9% 57.1% 50.5%

58.8% 49.7%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 973 $ 1,242 $ 681

$ 4,335 $ 2,760 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,702 $ 2,215 $ 1,928

$ 7,441 $ 7,461

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18













Net operating revenues $ 314 $ 316 $ 344

$ 1,296 $ 1,579













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 255 280 316

1,141 1,427 Selling, general and administrative 50 52 76

224 270 Depreciation and amortization 46 51 50

197 205 Other, net 1 - 9

19 (300) Total net operating expenses 352 383 451

1,581 1,602 Operating loss $ (38) $ (67) $ (107)

$ (285) $ (23)



























WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

3/31/19 12/31/18 3/31/18

3/31/19 3/31/18













Operating loss $ (38) $ (67) $ (107)

$ (285) $ (23) Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3) - - 1

- 1 Severance and exit costs (4) 1 - 8

19 22 Litigation expenses and other contingencies (7) - - -

- (323) Depreciation and amortization 46 51 50

197 205 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 9 $ (16) $ (48)

$ (69) $ (118)













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 2.9% -5.1% -14.0%

-5.3% -7.5%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 72 $ 64 $ 34

$ 242 $ 166