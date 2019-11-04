Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

  • Wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion
    • Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was stable sequentially and year-over-year
    • Postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $124.81 and postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) of $50.10 were stable sequentially and year-over-year
  • Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion
  • Postpaid net additions of 273,000
    • Data device net additions of 364,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 91,000
    • Average postpaid accounts were stable sequentially and year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter
  • Continued execution of Next-Gen Network plan including True Mobile 5G available in parts of nine major metro areas covering 16 million people
  • Further progress on digitalization initiatives with postpaid gross additions in digital channels increasing more than 40 percent year-over-year

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2019 second quarter, including stability in postpaid wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company also reported a net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion.

"I am proud of the resiliency of the Sprint team as they work to deliver results in a challenging environment," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "However, I remain convinced that merging with T-Mobile and building one of the world's most advanced 5G networks is the best outcome for all consumers, employees, and shareholders."    

Stable Postpaid Wireless Service Revenue and Continued Focus on Costs
Sprint has focused on growing its relationship with customers by promoting its feature-rich Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium rate plans and selling additional devices and value-added services. This strategy delivered postpaid net additions of 273,000 driven by growth in data devices and partially offset by postpaid phone customer losses. Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was relatively flat sequentially and year-over-year, as the company works to stabilize postpaid ARPA and average postpaid accounts.

Total wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion was negatively impacted by lower Lifeline revenue as a result of estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments for subsidies claimed contrary to Sprint's usage policy and the continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding these impacts, total wireless service revenue was relatively stable sequentially and year-over-year.

Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion were also negatively impacted by the aforementioned estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments.

The company continued its focus on cost optimization during the quarter by driving year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, with most of the reductions coming from network optimization and more efficient sales and marketing spend. These reductions have been offset by incremental costs associated with network coverage and capacity improvements, along with other customer experience initiatives.

Additional information about results, including a message from management, is available on our Investor Relations website at www.sprint.com/investors.

Sprint Completes Initial Launch of True Mobile 5G Network
Sprint made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

  • Sprint has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 85 percent of its macro sites.
  • Sprint has approximately 35,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
  • Sprint has continued the rollout of Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that improves network capacity, enhances LTE performance, and allows for simultaneous use of spectrum for LTE and 5G. The company has thousands of Massive MIMO sites on-air across the country.

Sprint completed the initial launch of its True Mobile 5G network and recently announced that the service now covers approximately 16 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds, with initial 5G performance results showing a nearly 6X increase in average download speed compared to Sprint LTE.[1] The company is offering 5G capable smartphones from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus, along with a hotspot device from HTC.

Sprint continues to advocate for its merger with T-Mobile to deploy a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. Sprint's existing 5G deployment shows the potential of 5G, and the combined company is expected to have the resources and technology to bring that potential to reality by building a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company is expected to lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

Creating a Digital Disruptor
Sprint continued to enhance its digital capabilities and transform the way it engages with customers. 

  • Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased more than 40 percent year-over-year.
  • Approximately one of every five postpaid upgrades occurred in digital channels.
  • More than 30 percent of all Sprint customer care web chats are performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
  • The company continued to launch voice-to-digital tools that allow customers calling with specific issues to use a digital self-service option.
  • Web conversions improved and year-to-date orders from digital media more than doubled compared to the same time period last year.

____________________________________
1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019 of 4G LTE and 5G Beta NR results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)


 Quarter To Date 

 Year To Date 

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18

Net additions (losses) (in thousands)





Postpaid(a)

273

134

109

407

232

Postpaid phone

(91)

(128)

(34)

(219)

53

Prepaid(a)

(207)

(169)

(14)

(376)

(11)

Wholesale and affiliate

(462)

(140)

(115)

(602)

(184)

Total wireless net (losses) additions

(396)

(175)

(20)

(571)

37







End of period connections (in thousands)





Postpaid(a) (b)(c)(d)

33,348

33,075

32,296

33,348

32,296

Postpaid phone(b) (c)

26,379

26,470

26,813

26,379

26,813

Prepaid(a) (b) (c)

8,440

8,647

9,019

8,440

9,019

Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (e)

12,128

12,590

13,232

12,128

13,232

Total end of period connections

53,916

54,312

54,547

53,916

54,547







Churn





Postpaid

1.87%

1.74%

1.78%

1.81%

1.71%

Postpaid phone

1.91%

1.78%

1.73%

1.84%

1.64%

Prepaid

4.94%

4.23%

4.74%

4.58%

4.45%







Supplemental data - connected devices





End of period connections (in thousands)





Retail postpaid

3,718

3,453

2,585

3,718

2,585

Wholesale and affiliate

9,585

9,968

10,838

9,585

10,838

Total

13,303

13,421

13,423

13,303

13,423







ARPU(f)





Postpaid

$           42.30

$           42.57

$           43.99

$           42.43

$           43.77

Postpaid phone

$           50.10

$           49.87

$           50.16

$           49.98

$           49.86

Prepaid

$           30.97

$           32.15

$           35.40

$           31.57

$           35.83







ARPA(g)





Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)

11,265

11,208

11,207

11,236

11,192

Postpaid ARPA

$         124.81

$         124.89

$         126.55

$         124.85

$         125.74







(a)During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 107,000 and 116,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above. During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, end of period subscribers under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 777,000 and 670,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above.

(b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid from postpaid.

(c)  As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.

(d)  During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019,  one of our postpaid customers purchased a wholesale MVNO and as a result, 167,000 subscribers were transferred from the wholesale to postpaid subscriber base.

(e)  On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.

(f)  ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections.  Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.

(g)  ARPA is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of retail postpaid accounts.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)

(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)


 Quarter To Date 

 Year To Date 

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Postpaid activations (in thousands)

3,983

3,475

3,772

7,458

7,245

Postpaid activations financed

78%

79%

81%

79%

82%

Postpaid activations - operating leases

59%

59%

59%

59%

64%







Installment plans





Installment sales financed

$             433

$              417

$             255

$              850

$              468

Installment billings

$             214

$              209

$             292

$              423

$              617

Installment receivables, net

$          1,110

$           1,024

$             838

$           1,110

$              838







Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals





Equipment rentals   

$           1,330

$           1,359

$           1,253

$           2,689

$           2,465

Depreciation - equipment rentals

$           1,056

$           1,029

$           1,181

$           2,085

$           2,317







Leased device additions





Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           1,786

$           1,516

$           1,707

$           3,302

$           3,524







Leased devices  





Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net

$           6,378

$           6,424

$           6,184

$           6,378

$           6,184







Leased device units





Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)

15,566

15,762

15,392

15,566

15,392







Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds





Proceeds

$          2,080

$           1,120

$           1,527

$           3,200

$           2,883

Repayments

(2,210)

(890)

(1,200)

(3,100)

(2,270)

Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables

$            (130)

$              230

$              327

$              100

$              613

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18

Net operating revenues





Service revenue

$           5,273

$           5,563

$           5,762

$         10,836

$         11,502

Equipment sales

1,192

1,220

1,418

2,412

2,591

Equipment rentals

1,330

1,359

1,253

2,689

2,465

Total net operating revenues

7,795

8,142

8,433

15,937

16,558

Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,775

1,710

1,694

3,485

3,371

Cost of equipment sales

1,359

1,341

1,517

2,700

2,787

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

240

225

151

465

275

Selling, general and administrative

1,936

1,907

1,861

3,843

3,728

Depreciation - network and other

1,065

1,120

1,021

2,185

2,044

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,056

1,029

1,181

2,085

2,317

Amortization

106

118

159

224

330

Other, net

21

237

71

258

113

Total net operating expenses

7,558

7,687

7,655

15,245

14,965

Operating income

237

455

778

692

1,593

Interest expense

(594)

(619)

(633)

(1,213)

(1,270)

Other income, net

14

28

79

42

121

(Loss) income before income taxes

(343)

(136)

224

(479)

444

Income tax benefit (expense)

64

22

(17)

86

(64)

Net (loss) income

(279)

(114)

207

(393)

380

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

3

(11)

8

(8)

Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation

$            (274)

$            (111)

$             196

$            (385)

$             372







Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.07)

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$           (0.09)

$            0.09

Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.07)

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$           (0.09)

$            0.09

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

4,098

4,087

4,061

4,092

4,036

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

4,098

4,087

4,124

4,092

4,095







Effective tax rate

18.7%

16.2%

7.6%

18.0%

14.4%














NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Net (loss) income

$            (279)

$            (114)

$             207

$            (393)

$             380

Income tax (benefit) expense

(64)

(22)

17

(86)

64

(Loss) income before income taxes

(343)

(136)

224

(479)

444

Other income, net

(14)

(28)

(79)

(42)

(121)

Interest expense

594

619

633

1,213

1,270

Operating income

237

455

778

692

1,593

Depreciation - network and other

1,065

1,120

1,021

2,185

2,044

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,056

1,029

1,181

2,085

2,317

Amortization

106

118

159

224

330

EBITDA*(1)

2,464

2,722

3,139

5,186

6,284

Asset impairments (2)

2

210

-

212

-

Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)

-

-

68

-

68

Severance and exit costs (4)

19

27

25

46

33

Contract terminations costs (5)

-

-

-

-

34

Merger costs (6)

69

83

56

152

149

Hurricanes (7)

-

-

(32)

-

(32)

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           2,554

$           3,042

$           3,256

$           5,596

$           6,536







Adjusted EBITDA margin*

48.4%

54.7%

56.5%

51.6%

56.8%














Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$           1,109

$           1,189

$           1,266

$           2,298

$           2,398

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           1,786

$           1,516

$           1,707

$           3,302

$           3,524

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18

Net operating revenues





Service revenue





Postpaid

$           4,218

$           4,199

$           4,255

$           8,417

$           8,443

Prepaid

792

843

954

1,635

1,936

Wholesale, affiliate and other

35

280

289

315

579

Total service revenue

5,045

5,322

5,498

10,367

10,958







Equipment sales

1,192

1,220

1,418

2,412

2,591

Equipment rentals

1,330

1,359

1,253

2,689

2,465

Total net operating revenues

7,567

7,901

8,169

15,468

16,014







Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,591

1,519

1,466

3,110

2,895

Cost of equipment sales

1,359

1,341

1,517

2,700

2,787

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

240

225

151

465

275

Selling, general and administrative

1,815

1,779

1,749

3,594

3,453

Depreciation - network and other

1,023

1,070

968

2,093

1,940

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,056

1,029

1,181

2,085

2,317

Amortization

106

118

159

224

330

Other, net

20

230

58

250

95

Total net operating expenses

7,210

7,311

7,249

14,521

14,092

Operating income

$             357

$             590

$             920

$             947

$           1,922




























WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Operating income

$             357

$             590

$             920

$             947

$           1,922

Asset impairments (2)

1

203

-

204

-

Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)

-

-

68

-

68

Severance and exit costs (4)

19

27

12

46

15

Contract terminations costs (5)

-

-

-

-

34

Hurricanes (7)

-

-

(32)

-

(32)

Depreciation - network and other

1,023

1,070

968

2,093

1,940

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,056

1,029

1,181

2,085

2,317

Amortization

106

118

159

224

330

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           2,562

$           3,037

$           3,276

$           5,599

$           6,594







Adjusted EBITDA margin*

50.8%

57.1%

59.6%

54.0%

60.2%














Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$             963

$           1,027

$           1,101

$           1,990

$           2,120

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           1,786

$           1,516

$           1,707

$           3,302

$           3,524

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Net operating revenues

$             300

$             307

$             328

$             607

$             666







Net operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

256

262

295

518

606

Selling, general and administrative

49

45

53

94

122

Depreciation and amortization

42

47

51

89

100

Other, net

1

7

13

8

18

Total net operating expenses

348

361

412

709

846

Operating loss

$              (48)

$              (54)

$              (84)

$            (102)

$            (180)














WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Operating loss

$              (48)

$              (54)

$              (84)

$            (102)

$            (180)

Asset impairments (2)

1

7

-

8

-

Severance and exit costs (4)

-

-

13

-

18

Depreciation and amortization

42

47

51

89

100

Adjusted EBITDA*

$                (5)

$                -

$              (20)

$                (5)

$              (62)







Adjusted EBITDA margin*

-1.7%

0.0%

-6.1%

-0.8%

-9.3%














Selected items:





Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$               30

$               28

$               55

$               58

$             106

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)



Year To Date





9/30/19

9/30/18

Operating activities





Net (loss) income



$            (393)

$             380

Asset impairments (2)



212

-

Depreciation and amortization



4,494

4,691

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



266

166

Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense 



63

68

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense



(106)

39

Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net



(31)

(67)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



465

343

Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables



-

(223)

Other changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and notes receivable



(435)

85

Inventories and other current assets 



503

168

Operating lease right-of-use assets



849

-

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 



(111)

(95)

Current and long-term operating lease liabilities



(955)

-

Non-current assets and liabilities, net 



(132)

(384)

Other, net 



121

186

Net cash provided by operating activities



4,810

5,357







Investing activities





Capital expenditures - network and other



(2,298)

(2,398)

Capital expenditures - leased devices



(3,302)

(3,524)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses



(16)

(70)

Change in short-term investments, net



6

(832)

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses



599

272

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables



-

223

Other, net



(9)

42

Net cash used in investing activities 



(5,020)

(6,287)







Financing activities





Proceeds from debt and financings



3,364

2,944

Repayments of debt, financing and finance lease obligations



(5,826)

(2,928)

Debt financing costs



(12)

(248)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net



(33)

276

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 



(2,507)

44







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,717)

(886)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



7,063

6,659

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$           4,346

$           5,773














RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)

(Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19

6/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18







Net cash provided by operating activities

$           2,566

$           2,244

$           2,927

$           4,810

$           5,357







Capital expenditures - network and other

(1,109)

(1,189)

(1,266)

(2,298)

(2,398)

Capital expenditures - leased devices

(1,786)

(1,516)

(1,707)

(3,302)

(3,524)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net

(7)

(9)

(11)

(16)

(70)

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses

417

182

139

599

272

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables

-

-

53

-

223

Other investing activities, net

4

-

63

4

60

Free cash flow*

$               85

$            (288)

$             198

$            (203)

$              (80)







Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables

(130)

230

327

100

613

Adjusted free cash flow*