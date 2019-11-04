Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion

Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was stable sequentially and year-over-year



Postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $124.81 and postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) of $50.10 were stable sequentially and year-over-year

Net loss of $274 million , operating income of $237 million , and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion

Postpaid net additions of 273,000

Data device net additions of 364,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 91,000



Average postpaid accounts were stable sequentially and year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter

Continued execution of Next-Gen Network plan including True Mobile 5G available in parts of nine major metro areas covering 16 million people

Further progress on digitalization initiatives with postpaid gross additions in digital channels increasing more than 40 percent year-over-year

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2019 second quarter, including stability in postpaid wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company also reported a net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion.

"I am proud of the resiliency of the Sprint team as they work to deliver results in a challenging environment," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "However, I remain convinced that merging with T-Mobile and building one of the world's most advanced 5G networks is the best outcome for all consumers, employees, and shareholders."

Stable Postpaid Wireless Service Revenue and Continued Focus on Costs

Sprint has focused on growing its relationship with customers by promoting its feature-rich Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium rate plans and selling additional devices and value-added services. This strategy delivered postpaid net additions of 273,000 driven by growth in data devices and partially offset by postpaid phone customer losses. Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was relatively flat sequentially and year-over-year, as the company works to stabilize postpaid ARPA and average postpaid accounts.

Total wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion was negatively impacted by lower Lifeline revenue as a result of estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments for subsidies claimed contrary to Sprint's usage policy and the continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding these impacts, total wireless service revenue was relatively stable sequentially and year-over-year.

Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion were also negatively impacted by the aforementioned estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments.

The company continued its focus on cost optimization during the quarter by driving year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, with most of the reductions coming from network optimization and more efficient sales and marketing spend. These reductions have been offset by incremental costs associated with network coverage and capacity improvements, along with other customer experience initiatives.

Additional information about results, including a message from management, is available on our Investor Relations website at www.sprint.com/investors.

Sprint Completes Initial Launch of True Mobile 5G Network

Sprint made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

Sprint has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 85 percent of its macro sites.

Sprint has approximately 35,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.

Sprint has continued the rollout of Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that improves network capacity, enhances LTE performance, and allows for simultaneous use of spectrum for LTE and 5G. The company has thousands of Massive MIMO sites on-air across the country.

Sprint completed the initial launch of its True Mobile 5G network and recently announced that the service now covers approximately 16 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds, with initial 5G performance results showing a nearly 6X increase in average download speed compared to Sprint LTE.[1] The company is offering 5G capable smartphones from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus, along with a hotspot device from HTC.

Sprint continues to advocate for its merger with T-Mobile to deploy a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. Sprint's existing 5G deployment shows the potential of 5G, and the combined company is expected to have the resources and technology to bring that potential to reality by building a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company is expected to lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

Creating a Digital Disruptor

Sprint continued to enhance its digital capabilities and transform the way it engages with customers.

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased more than 40 percent year-over-year.

Approximately one of every five postpaid upgrades occurred in digital channels.

More than 30 percent of all Sprint customer care web chats are performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.

The company continued to launch voice-to-digital tools that allow customers calling with specific issues to use a digital self-service option.

Web conversions improved and year-to-date orders from digital media more than doubled compared to the same time period last year.

____________________________________

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019 of 4G LTE and 5G Beta NR results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Quarter To Date



Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18 Net additions (losses) (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) 273 134 109

407 232 Postpaid phone (91) (128) (34)

(219) 53 Prepaid(a) (207) (169) (14)

(376) (11) Wholesale and affiliate (462) (140) (115)

(602) (184) Total wireless net (losses) additions (396) (175) (20)

(571) 37













End of period connections (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) (b)(c)(d) 33,348 33,075 32,296

33,348 32,296 Postpaid phone(b) (c) 26,379 26,470 26,813

26,379 26,813 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) 8,440 8,647 9,019

8,440 9,019 Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (e) 12,128 12,590 13,232

12,128 13,232 Total end of period connections 53,916 54,312 54,547

53,916 54,547













Churn











Postpaid 1.87% 1.74% 1.78%

1.81% 1.71% Postpaid phone 1.91% 1.78% 1.73%

1.84% 1.64% Prepaid 4.94% 4.23% 4.74%

4.58% 4.45%













Supplemental data - connected devices











End of period connections (in thousands)











Retail postpaid 3,718 3,453 2,585

3,718 2,585 Wholesale and affiliate 9,585 9,968 10,838

9,585 10,838 Total 13,303 13,421 13,423

13,303 13,423













ARPU(f)











Postpaid $ 42.30 $ 42.57 $ 43.99

$ 42.43 $ 43.77 Postpaid phone $ 50.10 $ 49.87 $ 50.16

$ 49.98 $ 49.86 Prepaid $ 30.97 $ 32.15 $ 35.40

$ 31.57 $ 35.83













ARPA(g)











Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,265 11,208 11,207

11,236 11,192 Postpaid ARPA $ 124.81 $ 124.89 $ 126.55

$ 124.85 $ 125.74















(a)During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 107,000 and 116,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above. During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, end of period subscribers under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 777,000 and 670,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above. (b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid from postpaid. (c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. (d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, one of our postpaid customers purchased a wholesale MVNO and as a result, 167,000 subscribers were transferred from the wholesale to postpaid subscriber base. (e) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. (f) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (g) ARPA is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of retail postpaid accounts.

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited) (Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)



Quarter To Date



Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18













Postpaid activations (in thousands) 3,983 3,475 3,772

7,458 7,245 Postpaid activations financed 78% 79% 81%

79% 82% Postpaid activations - operating leases 59% 59% 59%

59% 64%













Installment plans











Installment sales financed $ 433 $ 417 $ 255

$ 850 $ 468 Installment billings $ 214 $ 209 $ 292

$ 423 $ 617 Installment receivables, net $ 1,110 $ 1,024 $ 838

$ 1,110 $ 838













Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals











Equipment rentals $ 1,330 $ 1,359 $ 1,253

$ 2,689 $ 2,465 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,056 $ 1,029 $ 1,181

$ 2,085 $ 2,317













Leased device additions











Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,786 $ 1,516 $ 1,707

$ 3,302 $ 3,524













Leased devices











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,378 $ 6,424 $ 6,184

$ 6,378 $ 6,184













Leased device units











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 15,566 15,762 15,392

15,566 15,392













Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds











Proceeds $ 2,080 $ 1,120 $ 1,527

$ 3,200 $ 2,883 Repayments (2,210) (890) (1,200)

(3,100) (2,270) Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables $ (130) $ 230 $ 327

$ 100 $ 613

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18 Net operating revenues











Service revenue $ 5,273 $ 5,563 $ 5,762

$ 10,836 $ 11,502 Equipment sales 1,192 1,220 1,418

2,412 2,591 Equipment rentals 1,330 1,359 1,253

2,689 2,465 Total net operating revenues 7,795 8,142 8,433

15,937 16,558 Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,775 1,710 1,694

3,485 3,371 Cost of equipment sales 1,359 1,341 1,517

2,700 2,787 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 240 225 151

465 275 Selling, general and administrative 1,936 1,907 1,861

3,843 3,728 Depreciation - network and other 1,065 1,120 1,021

2,185 2,044 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,056 1,029 1,181

2,085 2,317 Amortization 106 118 159

224 330 Other, net 21 237 71

258 113 Total net operating expenses 7,558 7,687 7,655

15,245 14,965 Operating income 237 455 778

692 1,593 Interest expense (594) (619) (633)

(1,213) (1,270) Other income, net 14 28 79

42 121 (Loss) income before income taxes (343) (136) 224

(479) 444 Income tax benefit (expense) 64 22 (17)

86 (64) Net (loss) income (279) (114) 207

(393) 380 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 3 (11)

8 (8) Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (274) $ (111) $ 196

$ (385) $ 372













Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.07) $ (0.03) $ 0.05

$ (0.09) $ 0.09 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.07) $ (0.03) $ 0.05

$ (0.09) $ 0.09 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,098 4,087 4,061

4,092 4,036 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,098 4,087 4,124

4,092 4,095













Effective tax rate 18.7% 16.2% 7.6%

18.0% 14.4%



























NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18













Net (loss) income $ (279) $ (114) $ 207

$ (393) $ 380 Income tax (benefit) expense (64) (22) 17

(86) 64 (Loss) income before income taxes (343) (136) 224

(479) 444 Other income, net (14) (28) (79)

(42) (121) Interest expense 594 619 633

1,213 1,270 Operating income 237 455 778

692 1,593 Depreciation - network and other 1,065 1,120 1,021

2,185 2,044 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,056 1,029 1,181

2,085 2,317 Amortization 106 118 159

224 330 EBITDA*(1) 2,464 2,722 3,139

5,186 6,284 Asset impairments (2) 2 210 -

212 - Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3) - - 68

- 68 Severance and exit costs (4) 19 27 25

46 33 Contract terminations costs (5) - - -

- 34 Merger costs (6) 69 83 56

152 149 Hurricanes (7) - - (32)

- (32) Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 2,554 $ 3,042 $ 3,256

$ 5,596 $ 6,536













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 48.4% 54.7% 56.5%

51.6% 56.8%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,109 $ 1,189 $ 1,266

$ 2,298 $ 2,398 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,786 $ 1,516 $ 1,707

$ 3,302 $ 3,524

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18 Net operating revenues











Service revenue











Postpaid $ 4,218 $ 4,199 $ 4,255

$ 8,417 $ 8,443 Prepaid 792 843 954

1,635 1,936 Wholesale, affiliate and other 35 280 289

315 579 Total service revenue 5,045 5,322 5,498

10,367 10,958













Equipment sales 1,192 1,220 1,418

2,412 2,591 Equipment rentals 1,330 1,359 1,253

2,689 2,465 Total net operating revenues 7,567 7,901 8,169

15,468 16,014













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,591 1,519 1,466

3,110 2,895 Cost of equipment sales 1,359 1,341 1,517

2,700 2,787 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 240 225 151

465 275 Selling, general and administrative 1,815 1,779 1,749

3,594 3,453 Depreciation - network and other 1,023 1,070 968

2,093 1,940 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,056 1,029 1,181

2,085 2,317 Amortization 106 118 159

224 330 Other, net 20 230 58

250 95 Total net operating expenses 7,210 7,311 7,249

14,521 14,092 Operating income $ 357 $ 590 $ 920

$ 947 $ 1,922























































WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18













Operating income $ 357 $ 590 $ 920

$ 947 $ 1,922 Asset impairments (2) 1 203 -

204 - Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3) - - 68

- 68 Severance and exit costs (4) 19 27 12

46 15 Contract terminations costs (5) - - -

- 34 Hurricanes (7) - - (32)

- (32) Depreciation - network and other 1,023 1,070 968

2,093 1,940 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,056 1,029 1,181

2,085 2,317 Amortization 106 118 159

224 330 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 2,562 $ 3,037 $ 3,276

$ 5,599 $ 6,594













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 50.8% 57.1% 59.6%

54.0% 60.2%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 963 $ 1,027 $ 1,101

$ 1,990 $ 2,120 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 1,786 $ 1,516 $ 1,707

$ 3,302 $ 3,524

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18













Net operating revenues $ 300 $ 307 $ 328

$ 607 $ 666













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 256 262 295

518 606 Selling, general and administrative 49 45 53

94 122 Depreciation and amortization 42 47 51

89 100 Other, net 1 7 13

8 18 Total net operating expenses 348 361 412

709 846 Operating loss $ (48) $ (54) $ (84)

$ (102) $ (180)



























WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18

9/30/19 9/30/18













Operating loss $ (48) $ (54) $ (84)

$ (102) $ (180) Asset impairments (2) 1 7 -

8 - Severance and exit costs (4) - - 13

- 18 Depreciation and amortization 42 47 51

89 100 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (5) $ - $ (20)

$ (5) $ (62)













Adjusted EBITDA margin* -1.7% 0.0% -6.1%

-0.8% -9.3%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 30 $ 28 $ 55

$ 58 $ 106