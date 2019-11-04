Sprint Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results
Nov 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
- Wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion
- Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was stable sequentially and year-over-year
- Postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $124.81 and postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) of $50.10 were stable sequentially and year-over-year
- Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion
- Postpaid net additions of 273,000
- Data device net additions of 364,000 were partially offset by phone net losses of 91,000
- Average postpaid accounts were stable sequentially and year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter
- Continued execution of Next-Gen Network plan including True Mobile 5G available in parts of nine major metro areas covering 16 million people
- Further progress on digitalization initiatives with postpaid gross additions in digital channels increasing more than 40 percent year-over-year
Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported results for the fiscal year 2019 second quarter, including stability in postpaid wireless service revenue and continued growth in postpaid net additions. The company also reported a net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion.
"I am proud of the resiliency of the Sprint team as they work to deliver results in a challenging environment," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "However, I remain convinced that merging with T-Mobile and building one of the world's most advanced 5G networks is the best outcome for all consumers, employees, and shareholders."
Stable Postpaid Wireless Service Revenue and Continued Focus on Costs
Sprint has focused on growing its relationship with customers by promoting its feature-rich Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium rate plans and selling additional devices and value-added services. This strategy delivered postpaid net additions of 273,000 driven by growth in data devices and partially offset by postpaid phone customer losses. Postpaid wireless service revenue of $4.2 billion was relatively flat sequentially and year-over-year, as the company works to stabilize postpaid ARPA and average postpaid accounts.
Total wireless service revenue of $5.0 billion was negatively impacted by lower Lifeline revenue as a result of estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments for subsidies claimed contrary to Sprint's usage policy and the continued amortization of prepaid contract balances as a result of adopting the new revenue standard last year. Excluding these impacts, total wireless service revenue was relatively stable sequentially and year-over-year.
Net loss of $274 million, operating income of $237 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 billion were also negatively impacted by the aforementioned estimated reimbursements to federal and state governments.
The company continued its focus on cost optimization during the quarter by driving year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses, with most of the reductions coming from network optimization and more efficient sales and marketing spend. These reductions have been offset by incremental costs associated with network coverage and capacity improvements, along with other customer experience initiatives.
Sprint Completes Initial Launch of True Mobile 5G Network
Sprint made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.
- Sprint has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 85 percent of its macro sites.
- Sprint has approximately 35,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
- Sprint has continued the rollout of Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that improves network capacity, enhances LTE performance, and allows for simultaneous use of spectrum for LTE and 5G. The company has thousands of Massive MIMO sites on-air across the country.
Sprint completed the initial launch of its True Mobile 5G network and recently announced that the service now covers approximately 16 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds, with initial 5G performance results showing a nearly 6X increase in average download speed compared to Sprint LTE.[1] The company is offering 5G capable smartphones from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus, along with a hotspot device from HTC.
Sprint continues to advocate for its merger with T-Mobile to deploy a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. Sprint's existing 5G deployment shows the potential of 5G, and the combined company is expected to have the resources and technology to bring that potential to reality by building a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company is expected to lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.
Creating a Digital Disruptor
Sprint continued to enhance its digital capabilities and transform the way it engages with customers.
- Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased more than 40 percent year-over-year.
- Approximately one of every five postpaid upgrades occurred in digital channels.
- More than 30 percent of all Sprint customer care web chats are performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
- The company continued to launch voice-to-digital tools that allow customers calling with specific issues to use a digital self-service option.
- Web conversions improved and year-to-date orders from digital media more than doubled compared to the same time period last year.
1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019 of 4G LTE and 5G Beta NR results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
Quarter To Date
Year To Date
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
Net additions (losses) (in thousands)
Postpaid(a)
273
134
109
407
232
Postpaid phone
(91)
(128)
(34)
(219)
53
Prepaid(a)
(207)
(169)
(14)
(376)
(11)
Wholesale and affiliate
(462)
(140)
(115)
(602)
(184)
Total wireless net (losses) additions
(396)
(175)
(20)
(571)
37
End of period connections (in thousands)
Postpaid(a) (b)(c)(d)
33,348
33,075
32,296
33,348
32,296
Postpaid phone(b) (c)
26,379
26,470
26,813
26,379
26,813
Prepaid(a) (b) (c)
8,440
8,647
9,019
8,440
9,019
Wholesale and affiliate (c) (d) (e)
12,128
12,590
13,232
12,128
13,232
Total end of period connections
53,916
54,312
54,547
53,916
54,547
Churn
Postpaid
1.87%
1.74%
1.78%
1.81%
1.71%
Postpaid phone
1.91%
1.78%
1.73%
1.84%
1.64%
Prepaid
4.94%
4.23%
4.74%
4.58%
4.45%
Supplemental data - connected devices
End of period connections (in thousands)
Retail postpaid
3,718
3,453
2,585
3,718
2,585
Wholesale and affiliate
9,585
9,968
10,838
9,585
10,838
Total
13,303
13,421
13,423
13,303
13,423
ARPU(f)
Postpaid
$ 42.30
$ 42.57
$ 43.99
$ 42.43
$ 43.77
Postpaid phone
$ 50.10
$ 49.87
$ 50.16
$ 49.98
$ 49.86
Prepaid
$ 30.97
$ 32.15
$ 35.40
$ 31.57
$ 35.83
ARPA(g)
Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)
11,265
11,208
11,207
11,236
11,192
Postpaid ARPA
$ 124.81
$ 124.89
$ 126.55
$ 124.85
$ 125.74
(a)During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, net subscriber additions under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 107,000 and 116,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above. During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, end of period subscribers under the non-Sprint branded postpaid plan offering were 777,000 and 670,000, respectively, and are included in total retail postpaid subscribers above.
(b)During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid from postpaid.
(c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.
(d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, one of our postpaid customers purchased a wholesale MVNO and as a result, 167,000 subscribers were transferred from the wholesale to postpaid subscriber base.
(e) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.
(f) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.
(g) ARPA is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of retail postpaid accounts.
Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)
(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)
Quarter To Date
Year To Date
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
Postpaid activations (in thousands)
3,983
3,475
3,772
7,458
7,245
Postpaid activations financed
78%
79%
81%
79%
82%
Postpaid activations - operating leases
59%
59%
59%
59%
64%
Installment plans
Installment sales financed
$ 433
$ 417
$ 255
$ 850
$ 468
Installment billings
$ 214
$ 209
$ 292
$ 423
$ 617
Installment receivables, net
$ 1,110
$ 1,024
$ 838
$ 1,110
$ 838
Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals
Equipment rentals
$ 1,330
$ 1,359
$ 1,253
$ 2,689
$ 2,465
Depreciation - equipment rentals
$ 1,056
$ 1,029
$ 1,181
$ 2,085
$ 2,317
Leased device additions
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
$ 1,786
$ 1,516
$ 1,707
$ 3,302
$ 3,524
Leased devices
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net
$ 6,378
$ 6,424
$ 6,184
$ 6,378
$ 6,184
Leased device units
Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)
15,566
15,762
15,392
15,566
15,392
Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds
Proceeds
$ 2,080
$ 1,120
$ 1,527
$ 3,200
$ 2,883
Repayments
(2,210)
(890)
(1,200)
(3,100)
(2,270)
Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables
$ (130)
$ 230
$ 327
$ 100
$ 613
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Millions, except per share data)
Quarter To Date
Year To Date
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
Net operating revenues
Service revenue
$ 5,273
$ 5,563
$ 5,762
$ 10,836
$ 11,502
Equipment sales
1,192
1,220
1,418
2,412
2,591
Equipment rentals
1,330
1,359
1,253
2,689
2,465
Total net operating revenues
7,795
8,142
8,433
15,937
16,558
Net operating expenses
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
1,775
1,710
1,694
3,485
3,371
Cost of equipment sales
1,359
1,341
1,517
2,700
2,787
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
240
225
151
465
275
Selling, general and administrative
1,936
1,907
1,861
3,843
3,728
Depreciation - network and other
1,065
1,120
1,021
2,185
2,044
Depreciation - equipment rentals
1,056
1,029
1,181
2,085
2,317
Amortization
106
118
159
224
330
Other, net
21
237
71
258
113
Total net operating expenses
7,558
7,687
7,655
15,245
14,965
Operating income
237
455
778
692
1,593
Interest expense
(594)
(619)
(633)
(1,213)
(1,270)
Other income, net
14
28
79
42
121
(Loss) income before income taxes
(343)
(136)
224
(479)
444
Income tax benefit (expense)
64
22
(17)
86
(64)
Net (loss) income
(279)
(114)
207
(393)
380
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5
3
(11)
8
(8)
Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation
$ (274)
$ (111)
$ 196
$ (385)
$ 372
Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
$ (0.07)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.05
$ (0.09)
$ 0.09
Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation
$ (0.07)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.05
$ (0.09)
$ 0.09
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
4,098
4,087
4,061
4,092
4,036
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
4,098
4,087
4,124
4,092
4,095
Effective tax rate
18.7%
16.2%
7.6%
18.0%
14.4%
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)
(Millions)
Quarter To Date
Year To Date
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
Net (loss) income
$ (279)
$ (114)
$ 207
$ (393)
$ 380
Income tax (benefit) expense
(64)
(22)
17
(86)
64
(Loss) income before income taxes
(343)
(136)
224
(479)
444
Other income, net
(14)
(28)
(79)
(42)
(121)
Interest expense
594
619
633
1,213
1,270
Operating income
237
455
778
692
1,593
Depreciation - network and other
1,065
1,120
1,021
2,185
2,044
Depreciation - equipment rentals
1,056
1,029
1,181
2,085
2,317
Amortization
106
118
159
224
330
EBITDA*(1)
2,464
2,722
3,139
5,186
6,284
Asset impairments (2)
2
210
-
212
-
Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)
-
-
68
-
68
Severance and exit costs (4)
19
27
25
46
33
Contract terminations costs (5)
-
-
-
-
34
Merger costs (6)
69
83
56
152
149
Hurricanes (7)
-
-
(32)
-
(32)
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
$ 2,554
$ 3,042
$ 3,256
$ 5,596
$ 6,536
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
48.4%
54.7%
56.5%
51.6%
56.8%
Selected items:
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
$ 1,109
$ 1,189
$ 1,266
$ 2,298
$ 2,398
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
$ 1,786
$ 1,516
$ 1,707
$ 3,302
$ 3,524
WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Millions)
Quarter To Date
Year To Date
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
Net operating revenues
Service revenue
Postpaid
$ 4,218
$ 4,199
$ 4,255
$ 8,417
$ 8,443
Prepaid
792
843
954
1,635
1,936
Wholesale, affiliate and other
35
280
289
315
579
Total service revenue
5,045
5,322
5,498
10,367
10,958
Equipment sales
1,192
1,220
1,418
2,412
2,591
Equipment rentals
1,330
1,359
1,253
2,689
2,465
Total net operating revenues
7,567
7,901
8,169
15,468
16,014
Net operating expenses
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
1,591
1,519
1,466
3,110
2,895
Cost of equipment sales
1,359
1,341
1,517
2,700
2,787
Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)
240
225
151
465
275
Selling, general and administrative
1,815
1,779
|
1,749
|
3,594
|
3,453
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,023
|
1,070
|
968
|
2,093
|
1,940
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,056
|
1,029
|
1,181
|
2,085
|
2,317
|
Amortization
|
106
|
118
|
159
|
224
|
330
|
Other, net
|
20
|
230
|
58
|
250
|
95
|
Total net operating expenses
|
7,210
|
7,311
|
7,249
|
14,521
|
14,092
|
Operating income
|
$ 357
|
$ 590
|
$ 920
|
$ 947
|
$ 1,922
|
WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
Operating income
|
$ 357
|
$ 590
|
$ 920
|
$ 947
|
$ 1,922
|
Asset impairments (2)
|
1
|
203
|
-
|
204
|
-
|
Loss from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(3)
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
-
|
68
|
Severance and exit costs (4)
|
19
|
27
|
12
|
46
|
15
|
Contract terminations costs (5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
Hurricanes (7)
|
-
|
-
|
(32)
|
-
|
(32)
|
Depreciation - network and other
|
1,023
|
1,070
|
968
|
2,093
|
1,940
|
Depreciation - equipment rentals
|
1,056
|
1,029
|
1,181
|
2,085
|
2,317
|
Amortization
|
106
|
118
|
159
|
224
|
330
|
Adjusted EBITDA*(1)
|
$ 2,562
|
$ 3,037
|
$ 3,276
|
$ 5,599
|
$ 6,594
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
50.8%
|
57.1%
|
59.6%
|
54.0%
|
60.2%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 963
|
$ 1,027
|
$ 1,101
|
$ 1,990
|
$ 2,120
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices
|
$ 1,786
|
$ 1,516
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 3,302
|
$ 3,524
|
WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
Net operating revenues
|
$ 300
|
$ 307
|
$ 328
|
$ 607
|
$ 666
|
Net operating expenses
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
|
256
|
262
|
295
|
518
|
606
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
49
|
45
|
53
|
94
|
122
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
42
|
47
|
51
|
89
|
100
|
Other, net
|
1
|
7
|
13
|
8
|
18
|
Total net operating expenses
|
348
|
361
|
412
|
709
|
846
|
Operating loss
|
$ (48)
|
$ (54)
|
$ (84)
|
$ (102)
|
$ (180)
|
WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
Operating loss
|
$ (48)
|
$ (54)
|
$ (84)
|
$ (102)
|
$ (180)
|
Asset impairments (2)
|
1
|
7
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
Severance and exit costs (4)
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
-
|
18
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
42
|
47
|
51
|
89
|
100
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$ (5)
|
$ -
|
$ (20)
|
$ (5)
|
$ (62)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
-1.7%
|
0.0%
|
-6.1%
|
-0.8%
|
-9.3%
|
Selected items:
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other
|
$ 30
|
$ 28
|
$ 55
|
$ 58
|
$ 106
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
Operating activities
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (393)
|
$ 380
|
Asset impairments (2)
|
212
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,494
|
4,691
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
266
|
166
|
Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense
|
63
|
68
|
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|
(106)
|
39
|
Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net
|
(31)
|
(67)
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
465
|
343
|
Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
-
|
(223)
|
Other changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
(435)
|
85
|
Inventories and other current assets
|
503
|
168
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
849
|
-
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(111)
|
(95)
|
Current and long-term operating lease liabilities
|
(955)
|
-
|
Non-current assets and liabilities, net
|
(132)
|
(384)
|
Other, net
|
121
|
186
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
4,810
|
5,357
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(2,298)
|
(2,398)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(3,302)
|
(3,524)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses
|
(16)
|
(70)
|
Change in short-term investments, net
|
6
|
(832)
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
599
|
272
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
-
|
223
|
Other, net
|
(9)
|
42
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,020)
|
(6,287)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from debt and financings
|
3,364
|
2,944
|
Repayments of debt, financing and finance lease obligations
|
(5,826)
|
(2,928)
|
Debt financing costs
|
(12)
|
(248)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
(33)
|
276
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(2,507)
|
44
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(2,717)
|
(886)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
7,063
|
6,659
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 4,346
|
$ 5,773
|
RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
Quarter To Date
|
Year To Date
|
9/30/19
|
6/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
9/30/19
|
9/30/18
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 2,566
|
$ 2,244
|
$ 2,927
|
$ 4,810
|
$ 5,357
|
Capital expenditures - network and other
|
(1,109)
|
(1,189)
|
(1,266)
|
(2,298)
|
(2,398)
|
Capital expenditures - leased devices
|
(1,786)
|
(1,516)
|
(1,707)
|
(3,302)
|
(3,524)
|
Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net
|
(7)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
(16)
|
(70)
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses
|
417
|
182
|
139
|
599
|
272
|
Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables
|
-
|
-
|
53
|
-
|
223
|
Other investing activities, net
|
4
|
-
|
63
|
4
|
60
|
Free cash flow*
|
$ 85
|
$ (288)
|
$ 198
|
$ (203)
|
$ (80)
|
Net (repayments) proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables
|
(130)
|
230
|
327
|
100
|
613
|
Adjusted free cash flow*