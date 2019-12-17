Sprint Rolls Out Free Service to Help Customers Stop Unwanted Calls and to Detect and Prevent Malicious Robocalls, Telemarketers and Spam

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) now offers two solutions for customers who are tired of bothersome robocalls, unwanted telemarketers, and annoying scams. Sprint Call Screener Basic is a new, free service that identifies unwanted malicious calls and permits users to block them. Sprint also offers a more feature-rich Sprint Call Screener Plus service for just $2.99 per month, per line.

Sprint Call Screener Basic includes the ability to identify and report the highest risk, unwanted callers such as fraudsters. Users can also choose to block these pesky calls.

Sprint Call Screener Plus provides these additional benefits:

Displays caller's name, city and state, even those not listed in contacts.

Shows texter's name, even when they are not in contacts.

Identifies, blocks, and reports additional calls that are lower-risk, but still a nuisance.

Categorizes incoming calls as spam, robocalls or fraud calls.

Reports an individual phone number as spam.

Keeps history of blocked and risky numbers.

"Illegal and unwanted robocalls are a real and growing problem with some estimates totaling 65 billion spam calls in 2019. Sprint Call Screener Basic service is an easy and convenient way to combat this growing annoyance and to filter out high-risk, unwanted calls – all at no cost to our customers," said Doug Smith, Sprint vice president of product marketing and product innovation. "Sprint Call Screener Plus provides even more call protection and the ability to see the name of callers, including unknown callers who are not in the contact list, all for just $2.99 per month."

Sprint Call Screener service is available for both Android and iOS devices, and customers will receive a free 15-day trial of Sprint Call Screener Plus. At the end of the 15-day trial, customers will be automatically enrolled in the free Sprint Call Screener Basic, if they choose not to subscribe to the Plus version.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

