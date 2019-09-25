Sprint (S) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Sprint defrauding Lifeline program; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) ("Sprint") for violations of federal securities laws.

On September 24, 2019, The Federal Communication Commission ("FCC") issued a statement accusing Sprint from profiting off of government Lifeline subsidies for accounts that weren't being used. The FCC has accused the wireless carrier of claiming subsidies for 885,000 Lifeline subscribers who were not using the service. Providers participating in the program receive a monthly $9.25 allowance for most Lifeline subscribers, which for most providers, including Sprint, makes the service free to the consumer.

Following this news, Sprint stock fell more than 3% on September 24, 2019.

