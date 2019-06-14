Sprint's True Mobile 5G Network Adds Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on June 21

"Packed with amazing features, Galaxy S10 5G is the perfect companion to Sprint's True Mobile 5G network," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "Our 5G network lets our customers seamlessly do the things they love with faster speeds, including gaming, streaming, downloading, and browsing. Adding this device to our expanding 5G product portfolio is an important chapter in our 5G story."

Preorder begins today at www.sprint.com/GalaxyS105G. Save $250 with preorder, then pay just $40.28 per month with $0 down and Sprint Flex Lease.1

"Galaxy S10 5G packs the S series' largest screen, an all-day intelligent battery2, and our most advanced camera yet in a sleek and slim design," said Travis Warren, senior vice president and head of carrier sales and operations, Samsung Electronics America. "By enabling people to do what they love, hyperfast, the Galaxy S10 5G is changing the way we consume our favorite content and connect with our favorite people."

Unlimited Premium is the perfect plan for Galaxy S10 5G and other Sprint 5G smartphones. It includes nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best value for Unlimited, it costs just $80 per month for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.3

Sprint is also collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to soon deliver an unrivalled 5G game-streaming experience with on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games.

Sprint expects to launch the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S. across all nine market areas. Using a key 5G technology, dual-connectivity (EN-DC), Sprint will deliver LTE and 5G simultaneously to customers' devices, enabling faster download speeds and a more seamless overall experience. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G including coverage maps.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Samsung S10 5G $40.28/month after $13.89/month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Silver color. 256GB Memory SRP: $1299.99. Requires capable plan. 5G coverage will be limited in select cities. Speed claim requires optimal 5G connection. See Sprint.com/sprint5G for actual coverage and availability.

2 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

3 New customers must activate 5G handsets on the Unlimited Premium plan. Existing customers must have eligible plan and may be required to change plans. Pricing shown with AutoPay. One Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint account. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 100GB/month. Data deprioritization during congestion. $80 per month for line one, additional $60 per month for second line, additional $20 per line for lines 3-5. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902860/samsung5g.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623994/Sprint_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

