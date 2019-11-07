Sprint Salutes Veterans, Active Duty and Reserves of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) proudly salutes and honors veterans, active duty and reservists every day but especially on Veterans Day. With a longstanding commitment to members of the U.S. armed forces, Sprint is again demonstrating its gratitude to those who have served and those who continue to serve.

"Each of us has a friend, neighbor, co-worker or family member with a story that connects us to Veterans Day," said Michel Combes, Sprint chief executive officer. "In fact, at Sprint we're proud to have veterans in every part of the company nationwide. I'm so grateful for all of the hard work and sacrifice that U.S. service men and women deliver every day, and I'm pleased that Sprint can demonstrate its gratitude."

Sprint also has an active veterans' employee resource group with more than 700 members. "This is my first job in non-green," said Nick Ayers, retired Army officer and current finance manager and president of the VETS employee resource group at Sprint. "The peer network that we have at Sprint is welcoming and impressive. We're really lucky to have such a strong community of veterans within our company, and everyone is thrilled to have Veterans Day as an official company holiday starting this year."

Here's what's happening:

On Nov. 8 , Sprint will launch Sprint Perks to members of the military. Veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. Armed Forces, are eligible for the added value of Sprint Perks. This is in addition to Sprint's popular military plan that gives 50% off family lines. 1 Visit www.sprint.com/military for more information.

Sprint offers flexible plans that give active duty ability to pause and activate service while deployed.

Veterans, members of the Reserve and National Guard, as well as active members of the military plus spouses are recruited on a regular basis to join the Sprint team.

Visit a Sprint store Nov. 8 through Nov. 14 and enter to win a free tablet with a year of service included. There will be 100 lucky winners nationwide! The sweepstakes is open to anyone who has served in the military (active, veteran or reserves), and there's no purchase necessary. Plus, everyone receives a patriotic pin on Sprint, while supplies last.2

Join Sprint Nov. 7 – Today - in Overland Park for a Veterans Day celebration

Sprint will host the largest Veterans Day event in the Kansas City area at Sprint campus headquarters. For those in the area, celebrate U.S. military and veteran families during the 12th annual Veterans Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Paige Field. See historic military vehicles and aircraft, witness an inspirational flyover, and watch landings of military aircraft. Additionally, Kansas City athletes, local mascots and activities are planned for adults and children.

Sprint is proud to have been recognized as one the "Best of the Best" Veteran-Friendly Companies of 2019 by US Veterans Magazine. The company has donated over $450,000 to Fisher House Foundation and continues to support this home away from home for military members and their families.

Visit www.sprint.com/military for more information.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry and who are serving or have served in the active duty, National Guard or Reserve components of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. The sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

