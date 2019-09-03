Sprint Selected as State of Nevada's Telecommunications Relay Services Provider

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) has been selected by the Department of Health and Human Services for the State of Nevada to provide Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) and Captioned Telephone (CapTel) service effective September 1, 2019.

The Nevada Relay Service is accessed by dialing 711 and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is a "relay" or service that enables those who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, and/or people with a speech disability to communicate with traditional telephone users through a specialized text telephone and third-party operator called a Relay Operator. All calls are completely confidential.

"We are excited about returning to the great state of Nevada and working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the consumers of Nevada Relay as we endeavor to improve the quality of life for all," said Mike Ellis who leads the Sprint Accessibility team. "Sprint Accessibility provides an exciting array of accessible communication services for people who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing or who have a speech disability that are more empowering than ever."

"ADSD welcomes Sprint as the provider of Telecommunications Relay Service and Captioned Telephone Service for our consumers in Nevada," said Rique Robb, Deputy Administrator of Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD).

About the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) promotes the health and well-being of its residents through the delivery or facilitation of a multitude of essential services to ensure families are strengthened, public health is protected, and individuals achieve their highest level of self-sufficiency. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is an office of the Executive Branch of State Government and is led by a Director appointed by the Governor. The Director also serves in an advisory capacity as a Member of the Governor's Cabinet. DHHS is one of the largest departments in state government comprised of five Divisions including: Aging and Disability Services, Child and Family Services, Health Care Financing and Policy (Medicaid), Public and Behavioral Health, and Welfare and Supportive Services. There are over 5,200 employees who work in the department statewide which serves as the state's social safety net.

About Sprint Accessibility

For 29 years, Sprint Accessibility has been a leader in the development of advanced Relay services. As the telecommunications industry has evolved from corded, rotary dial phones to cordless home phones to mobile voice and data communicators, Sprint has been an innovator for consumers and businesses. Sprint provides Relay services to 38 state customers (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), the U.S. Federal Government, and the Commonwealth of New Zealand. As the largest provider of Relay services, Sprint is proud to serve our customers in the manner they deserve. For more information on Sprint Accessibility's suite of accessibility services, please visit: www.sprint.com/accessibility or www.facebook.com/sprintaccessibilty and www.twitter.com/sprintaccess.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

