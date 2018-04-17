Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement

Sprint Smart UC addresses these challenges by offering a robust "work anywhere" solution that brings together fully integrated communication and collaboration services:

IM and presence

HD audio and video calling

Desktop and file sharing

Conferencing

Mobility

Real-time communications and commonly used cloud apps with one convenient interface

The solution may be seamlessly integrated into a Sprint-converged IT platform that comprises world-class wireless, wireline and IoT solutions with one point of contact. Additional Sprint Smart UC business advantages include:

The resiliency and security of a cloud-based solution

Quick implementation

Efficient and flexible work flows

Easy scaling – up or down

Extension to all areas of the organization, creating a consistent experience for all users

Immediate software and feature updates as they become available; end users can use their own mobile devices and plans

Easy integration with existing business applications

No need for additional hardware, IT or HVAC Desktop sharing, chat, video and email integration in one central tool

One solution to manage every location

"Sprint Smart UC truly elevates collaboration and organizational communication," said Mike Fitz, vice president of product for Sprint. "Administrators can now build a powerful, converged IT management platform for their enterprises while integrating Sprint Smart UC. There's no longer a need for countless API integrations with a Sprint Business converged platform."

Sprint Smart UC is powered by BroadSoft, a widely recognized industry leader in cloud UC.

"We are proud to collaborate with Sprint to deliver world-class unified communications technology to their business clients – from enterprise to SMB organizations," said Jonathan Reid, chief of sales at BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco. "The Sprint Smart UC solution, coupled with Sprint's strong converged platform capabilities, technology and next-generation networks, give CIOs and IT administrators the ability to simplify and enhance operations on every level."

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, is a technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We aim to empower users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.

