Sprint Teams Up With Rocket Fiber To Expand Connected Infrastructure For Tech-Centric Southeast Michigan

Aimed at driving progress for the city of Detroit and surrounding suburbs, the two companies will provide complementary fiber network architecture and service levels. The network interface is expected to extend the high-quality network experience both Sprint and Rocket Fiber customers have come to know. Sprint customers will be able to access Rocket Fiber infrastructure to ensure their networks are adaptable and optimized as business needs change, without compromising security or performance. Meanwhile, Rocket Fiber customers will enjoy seamless access to Sprint's high-performing Tier 1 network backbone. The extension of both company's network capabilities delivers value and reliability for Detroit area businesses looking for high-speed internet and connectivity.

"We are excited to work with Rocket Fiber as another addition to our access agnostic strategy in the CertaintySM Network Design Model. The complementary nature of our two wireline networks reinforces our commitment to 100% network availability," said Mike Fitz, vice president of Sprint's Global Wireline business. "Together with Rocket Fiber in Detroit, customers can rely on Sprint's wireline network for their mission critical applications."

Since launch in 2014 Rocket Fiber has paved the way on facilitating and implementing advanced fiber technologies in Detroit and surrounding suburbs.

"Rocket Fiber has always prided itself on being Detroit's premium connectivity provider," said Marc Hudson, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Fiber. "We are excited about what the relationship with Sprint will bring to Detroit, starting with internet access. The hand-in-glove fit between our networks allows us to not only diversify and strengthen the region's network infrastructure, but also bring our services to a wide range of consumers outside of the state leveraging Sprint's best in class national fiber backbone."

Sprint and Rocket Fiber have already proven the value proposition to Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3). With 28 locations in the U.S. and Europe, S3 places a premium on connectivity for its business systems and more than 3,600 direct consultants. The company utilizes the Sprint Business SD-WAN solution, connected to its Detroit headquarters with dedicated gigabit internet from Rocket Fiber.

Nick Kirby, IT Director with S3, applauds the collaboration between Sprint and Rocket Fiber, "Detroit is a hotbed for innovation, which requires that workers engage in high bandwidth activities." Kirby continues, "Networks that support innovation at this scale need resilience and diversity to bring true, 100% availability within reach."

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next generation technologies and insights, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.2 million connections as of December 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

Rocket Fiber is a Michigan-based company that delivers multi-gigabit internet and connectivity solutions for businesses and residences. The company's core mission is to transform the way clients create, collaborate and communicate. Rocket Fiber's portfolio of services includes managed network services, data and cloud, voice and dedicated internet, all of which are backed by award winning, white-glove client service and a state-of-the-art 24/7/365 Network Operations Center.

