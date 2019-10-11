Sprint to Assist Customers Impacted by California Commercial Power Shut Offs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist customers in parts of California affected by the electrical companies' planned commercial power shut offs, Sprint will provide unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in the following California Counties at no extra cost from October 9-13, 2019.

Alameda

Butte

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Lake

Marin

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Tehama

Sprint stores in the region will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool for store hours and to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates on the commercial power shut offs, please visit our dedicated page and follow @SprintNews.

