Sprint to Assist Customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Dorian's path continues to shift, Sprint will assist impacted customers in Florida (previously announced), Georgia and South Carolina by waiving call, text and data overages from September 2-8, 2019. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint's Emergency Response Team (ERT) has also expanded preparations up and down the East Coast to help keep our customers connected during and after the storm makes U.S. landfall. The ERT is conducting operational readiness checks for all power generation assets, preparing COWS, COLTS, SatCOLTS and other mobile cellular infrastructure for potential deployment, staging a number of satellite assets that can provide temporary cellular and internet connectivity, and prepping charging stations for deployment.

Some stores in the impacted region will close temporarily for employee safety. All open locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates on Hurricane Dorian, please visit our dedicated storm page and follow @SprintNews.

