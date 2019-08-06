Sprint to Launch 5G Smartphone from OnePlus

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced its fourth 5G device and first smartphone with OnePlus, a global mobile technology company. Device specifications, pricing and exact timing will be announced soon.

"We value OnePlus' reputation for balancing high-end quality at a great value," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "This new smartphone gives Sprint customers another exciting option for accessing their True Mobile 5G experience."

Sprint 5G is currently available in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City, and the company expects to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people total across all nine market launch areas, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S.

"We are proud to join with Sprint to bring an ultra-premium smartphone to their network," said Kyle Kiang, OnePlus chief marketing officer. "As a community-driven company, we are thrilled to tell OnePlus enthusiasts on the Sprint network that the wait is finally over. This is a tremendous opportunity to expose Sprint customers to the award-winning OnePlus brand."

Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G including coverage maps.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter https://twitter.com/oneplus

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/oneplus

Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/oneplus

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7zygr3uEiMSkxv-6nbFUGQ

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

https://www.sprint.com/

