Sprint To Launch Redesigned IoT Factory To Empower Small Businesses To Solve Operational Needs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced at CES 2020 it will launch a redesigned Sprint IoT Factory, the original Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The groundbreaking e-commerce platform allows customers – regardless of familiarity with technology – to easily solve operational challenges with ready-to-deploy IoT products or with a fully customized solution to meet their specific needs, pain points, budgets and preferences – all available with just a few simple steps. The newly redesigned Sprint IoT Factory will be available in early 2020.

"Small businesses are looking for simple technology that can save them time and reduce costs. The revamped, easy-to-navigate design of the Sprint IoT Factory streamlines the problem-solving process, giving business owners confidence as they select solutions to manage their operations and customer processes," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development at Sprint. "The Sprint IoT Factory provides a one-stop shop to guide decision makers through every step to reach the best solution to meet their needs, while presenting costs in a clear manner."

Two Paths to Solve Problems. One Easy Experience for SMBs.

Soon, customers who visit the Sprint IoT Factory will be met with an experience that's easy to navigate. Whether they know what kind of solution they need or not, the newly redesigned marketplace makes it easy to find the right solution.

IoT in a Box : Customers will be able to find and purchase solutions by solution type, function or industry to meet needs of all kinds – from asset tracking to refrigeration management to data security and more.

: Customers will be able to find and purchase solutions by solution type, function or industry to meet needs of all kinds – from asset tracking to refrigeration management to data security and more. Tailor Made Solutions to Meet Specific Needs : Customers can tailor a solution to fit their business need and tackle challenges experienced by businesses of every size. This all new solutioning path guides customers to recommended solutions based on their specific pain points.

: Customers can tailor a solution to fit their business need and tackle challenges experienced by businesses of every size. This all new solutioning path guides customers to recommended solutions based on their specific pain points. A series of questions and guided steps allow the user to easily navigate through the process and create custom packages – containing IoT sensors, software and other components – that deliver seamless monitoring and reporting, as well as a mobile app for management.

IoT Made Simple and Accessible.

From the start, pricing of the solutions, along with other pertinent details, will be clearly presented to each customer – taking the mystery out of IoT.

No technical expertise is required to install or utilize solutions from IoT Factory. The solutions are designed to enable small business owners to activate each system by following a couple of easy steps, with almost no configuration needed.

One Interface. One Agnostic Platform. All IoT.

Sprint IoT Factory also enables businesses to consume their IoT products over a device-agnostic platform, regardless of whether they were bought from the Sprint IoT Factory or connected via open APIs. This ensures seamless product onboarding and an installation process for users of varying technical expertise. Customers also have the option of selecting professional installation services. For managers, this means more streamlined management of IoT solutions across an operation.

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next generation technologies and insights, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

