Sprint to Offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

"Sprint is celebrating the launch of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and has a limited time offer for new and existing customers to lease an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus and get an iPhone 8 64GB lease on us," said Dow Draper, Chief Commercial Officer, Sprint. "Sprint customers get the best price for Unlimited among national carriers including Hulu. With Hulu, get unlimited access to the most popular next-day TV, original series, thousands of hit shows, movies, and more on your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus." 1

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition are the latest in a long-running line of (PRODUCT)RED Apple products, with a portion of proceeds going directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a glass and aluminum design made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chip and are designed for immersive augmented reality experiences. The world's most popular camera is even better and wireless charging brings a powerful capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Sprint is making a major multi-year investment to dramatically improve network coverage, reliability and speed for its customers and prepare for the launch of its 5G mobile network in the U.S. in the first half of 2019. Sprint's Next-Gen Network build includes upgrading virtually all cell sites to triband service using 800MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.5GHz; thousands of new cell sites to expand coverage; more small cells to densify the network; and game-changing Massive MIMO technology, a bridge to 5G, that can increase capacity up to 10 times that of current LTE systems, for faster data speeds to more customers.

For complete details on Sprint pricing, please visit www.sprint.com/iphone. For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Offer requires 18 month leases. iPhone 8 64GB $29.17/mo. or iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB $33.34/mo. Second iPhone 8 64 GB $0/mo after $29.17/mo. credit applied within 2 bills. Reqs 2 new lines or 1 new and 1 upgrade for well-qualified customers. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Excludes tax; Unlimited claim compared to similar national carrier unlimited plans. Carrier features differ. HD video streams up to 1080p, music up to 1.5 Mbps, gaming up to 8 Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion; Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. HD content varies by device and connection.

