Sprint True Mobile 5G Network Adds Samsung Galaxy S20 Series on March 6

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today confirmed plans to offer Samsung's first full 5G flagship lineup, Galaxy S20, on March 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, with the first foldable glass screen, on Feb. 14. Preorder for Z Flip is open now at www.sprint.com/GalaxyZFlip.

"We are delighted to offer all three Galaxy S20 options with the blazing-fast speeds of our True Mobile 5G network," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "The camera capabilities on the Galaxy S20 series will revolutionize how we capture and share the most special moments in our lives. In addition, our customers will appreciate the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip as it perfectly marries cutting-edge technology with modern fashion and style."

Three GS20 sizes, one fast 5G network

The sleek, modern design of Galaxy S20 will be available with three display sizes – Galaxy S20 5G is 6.2 inches, Galaxy S20+ 5G is 6.7 inches and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G tops out at 6.9 inches.1 Preorder begins Feb. 21 at www.sprint.com/GalaxyS205G. Pricing and promotional offers will be provided closer to preorder. Starting today, Sprint customers can use Priority Status on the MySprint app to reserve their place in line for Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 series boasts unprecedented camera technologies and combines AI with Samsung's largest image sensor for stunning image quality. The super high-resolution cameras – 64MP for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ or 108MP for Galaxy S20 Ultra – bring out the details with stunning clarity.

Additional camera advancements include:

With Single Take, just one tap of the camera shutter captures multiple images and video at the same time. Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time.

Stunning 8K video shooting lets users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality.

video shooting lets users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Space Zoom technology lets you zoom in close even when you are far away. Enjoy up to 30x zoom on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. With Galaxy S20 Ultra, step up to the revolutionary folded lens with 100X zoom.

Advanced crop-zoom technology lets users capture a shot, crop it and edit it while maintaining the amazing quality.

Sprint True Mobile 5G coverage has expanded to approximately 20 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds with Sprint's average 5G download speed of 213 Mbps more than 5X faster than Sprint LTE.2

Sprint continues to light up new 5G cell sites to deliver blazing-fast speeds and power new experiences for wireless customers including gaming and entertainment services, IoT and business applications. Sprint 5G is a platform for innovation that will create opportunities and growth across a range of industries – for instance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, transportation and hospitality. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G and corresponding coverage maps.

Foldable and fashion-forward Galaxy Z Flip

Proving that your phone can truly be an expression of your personal style, Galaxy Z Flip is a statement-making, compact, foldable 4G LTE smartphone. Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Z Flip bends the laws of physics and features a 6.7-inch display3 that folds into the size of a wallet or makeup compact.

Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung's proprietary bendable Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The centered in-display camera cutout also means there's no notch and no distractions. Galaxy Z Flip's Hideaway Hinge is designed to ensure every flip and fold is smooth and stable.

Notifications are delivered on your terms with Galaxy Z Flip. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display.4 Get real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities. Preorder is open now at www.sprint.com/GalaxyZFlip as the easiest and fastest way to purchase it in either color – Mirror Black or Mirror Purple.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.2 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

2 Based on analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for January 2020 of 4G (LTE) and 5G Beta (NR) results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

3 Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

4 App Continuity works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers.

SOURCE Sprint

