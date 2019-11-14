Sprint, Verizon, AT&T & Boost Mobile Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Cell Phone & Internet Deals by Consumer Walk
Save on AT&T, Verizon, Boost Mobile, Sprint and Straight Talk phones and plans at the Black Friday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best early Black Friday cell phone deals
Nov 14, 2019, 06:43 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top cell phone and Internet plan deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Consumer Walk have published their list of the best early Boost Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and more deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Sprint deals:
- Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
- Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease - Regularly $41.67/mo. (Offer ends 1/9)
- Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint - Offer ends 1/9
- Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
- iPhone 8 for $10/mo - get the iPhone 8 for $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease. (Offer ends 11/24)
- Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
Best Boost Mobile deals:
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost Mobile online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to $270 off on LG, Samsung Galaxy & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile - enjoy instant savings on highly-rated 2019 Android & Apple cell phones
Best Verizon deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy cell phones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
Best AT&T deals:
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40
- Save on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save on AT&T internet and TV deals - get a $100 reward card plus 6 months of Spotify premium as part of the package
Best Straight Talk deals:
- Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Straight Talk
- Save up to 50% on Apple iPhones at Straight Talk
Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Since the majority of the world's population uses cellular phones, the competition among telecommunication companies, widely called telcos or telecomms, are getting more intense. Since they all offer products and services which are almost similar, product differentiation and excellent customer service are necessary. The top telecoms are Verizon and AT&T. Many telcos offer unlimited talk, text and data plans without contract such as Sprint, Straight Talk, and Metro by T-Mobile. Cricket, Xfinity and Boost Mobile also offer affordable plans.
What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? The widest product selection for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
Last year's Thanksgiving and Black Friday saw Amazon.com take 48.6% of all online revenue, the largest share among all online retail competitors (Edison Trends). Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.
According to researchers at Edison Trends, Amazon's online sales during last year's Thanksgiving and Black Friday rose by 25% compared to the same period in the previous year, whilst Walmart's grew by 23%.
