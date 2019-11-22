Sprint, Verizon, Boost, AT&T & Straight Talk Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Top Early Cell Phone & Plan Deals Released by Retail Fuse
BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday smartphone and service plan deals are here. Experts at Retail Fuse have compared the best early Sprint, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, AT&T, Cricket and Xfinity deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Sprint deals:
- Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
- Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
- Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
Best Boost Mobile deals:
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s at the Boost Mobile online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of smartphones & Boost wireless plans at Boost Mobile - check live prices on best-selling iPhone and Android phone plans & Wi-fi hotspot plans from Boost
Best Verizon deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
- Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
- Switch and get up to $700 off iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro - at Verizon Wireless
- Get $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless
Best AT&T deals:
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save on AT&T internet and TV deals - get a $100 reward card plus 6 months of Spotify premium as part of the package
Best Straight Talk deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store - save on a wide range of new and reconditioned iPhones, LG, Samsung Galaxy smartphones & more
- Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Straight Talk
- Save up to 50% on Apple iPhones - at Straight Talk
Telecommunication companies provide cellular, Internet and television services around the country. Top telecoms such as Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint offer prepaid and postpaid cell phone plans for the latest smartphones with varying data, talk and text allocations. More companies such as Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, MetroPCS and Cricket Wireless also offer various contracts and promotions to compete for more subscribers.
On what day will Black Friday take place this year? This year's Thanksgiving takes place on November 28th. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday always fall after Thanksgiving, shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd in their calendar for this year's big sales events.
