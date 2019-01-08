Sprint Will Assist Customers Impacted by the Federal Government Shutdown

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) will support customers impacted by the current federal government shutdown, the company announced today.

"As with any Sprint customer who hits a rough patch, we want to help and will take a look at your account to see what we can do," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "Our Care reps will coordinate with qualified customers and our financial team to find a payment option that works and keep your service uninterrupted during the government shutdown."

Sprint Customer Care is prepared to work with federal government employees seeking short-term payment solutions. Impacted customers should contact us by calling 888-211-4727 or go online to chat with a Care representative. Additional information about Sprint payment options are available Sprint.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

