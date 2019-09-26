Sprint Wins Silver Telly Award for Powerful Relay Service Commercial

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced it was named as a Silver winner in the 40th Annual Telly Awards for "Andy's Story" – a video highlighting the positive impact of Sprint's Speech-to-Speech Relay Service. The Telly Award is the premier award honoring the finest film and video productions, groundbreaking web commercials, videos and films, and outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs.

"Andy's Story" tells the first-person account of a man who stutters and the hardships a stutter can have on a person's daily communication efforts. Andy describes how Sprint's Speech-to-Speech Relay service – a service designed to help individuals with a speech disability communicate on the telephone – has proven to be an excellent communication solution for him in his day-to-day life.

"His story reminds us what a powerful impact Speech-to-Speech services can make," said Mike Ellis who leads Sprint's Accessibility team. "Sprint is proud to be honored with this award and even more proud to empower speech-disabled customers to take on day-to-day tasks with confidence and ease."

Sprint's relay services serve individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have a speech disability, and help bridge the telecommunications gap for people with disabilities.

Founded in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.

To watch the full video, visit https://buelladvertising.box.com/v/STS-AndysStory-MP4 . For more information on Sprint's Speech-to-Speech Relay service or to speak with an executive, please contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint Accessibility

For 29 years, Sprint Accessibility has been a leader in the development of advanced Relay services. As the telecommunications industry has evolved from corded, rotary dial phones to cordless home phones to mobile voice and data communicators, Sprint has been an innovator for consumers and businesses. Sprint provides Relay services to 38 state customers (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), the U.S. Federal Government, and the Commonwealth of New Zealand. As the largest provider of Relay services, Sprint is proud to serve our customers in the manner they deserve. For more information on Sprint Accessibility's suite of accessibility services, please visit: www.sprint.com/accessibility or www.facebook.com/sprintaccessibilty and www.twitter.com/sprintaccess.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

