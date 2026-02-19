Sprinter Health Increases Healthcare Access Through Expansion of Preventive Care+ Visits Across 25 States

Expansion strengthens engagement with primary care by integrating quality and preventive care into a single home visit

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinter Health today announced it has expanded its integrated quality and preventive care-focused home visits, labeled Care+ visits, into additional states, now reaching half the nation.

In today's regulatory environment, there is an ongoing dialogue on the effectiveness of In-Home Assessments (IHAs) in providing treatment that improves member outcomes. Because of this, it is more crucial than ever that preventive visits are informed by a comprehensive picture of patients' health, and that they result in a care plan with actionable next steps and wrap-around support provided to follow through on necessary connections to primary care, specialists, and community resources.

Since its launch of Care+ visits in 2024, Sprinter Health has enabled a closed-loop care pathway that includes clinical data aggregation, comprehensive in-home treatment, and care navigation for critical follow-up care. Prior to the visit, Sprinter's platform aggregates multiple clinical data sources — including HIE, claims, lab, and pharmacy records — to build a comprehensive, longitudinal profile for every member. This ensures that every condition identified or discovered during a hybrid care visit is grounded in verifiable clinical evidence. By integrating data upfront, Sprinter minimizes false-positive care gaps to avoid duplicative and unnecessary care and creates an audit-ready foundation for compliant, accurate reporting and better care coordination. Equally important, this holistic view enables a highly personalized member experience that empowers clinicians to deliver the right care, at the right moment, with meaningful context.

Through its hybrid model of in-home visits supported by virtual clinicians, Sprinter Health turns data into action. Trained in-home medical staff ("Sprinters") are routed to patients' homes using logistics AI that leverages route simulations to match patients to qualified, available Sprinters within their own communities. These Sprinters deliver hands-on preventive diagnostics in the home, while licensed and credentialed Nurse Practitioners connect virtually with patients to validate conditions based on objective findings, address higher-level clinical needs, and ensure each diagnosis is linked to a personalized, actionable care plan.

Sprinter's wrap-around care model also includes dedicated Care Navigators who connect members back to primary care and ensure that identified needs translate into real follow-up. Every Care+ visit links members to their primary care provider, health plan care team, community resources, or necessary follow-up appointments for additional screening. This closes the loop on care by ensuring unmanaged conditions move from discovery to action to follow-up, improving outcomes while preserving complete and compliant documentation. Through this model, Sprinter Health offers plans a defensible, audit-ready solution that advances both Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment initiatives and elevates the overall member care experience.

"At Sprinter, we're redefining how data and clinical expertise come together to deliver smarter care for those who need it most," said Dr. Melissa Welch, Chief Medical Officer, Sprinter Health. "Through the continued expansion of our Care+ visits, we're helping our health plan partners improve outcomes for higher-risk populations while ensuring every diagnosis leads to meaningful follow-up and coordinated care."

Since first launching in California, Sprinter Health has expanded Care+ visits to nearly 25 states, with more launching this year. In addition to geographic expansion, Sprinter has also expanded Care+ visits across lines of business to include Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace, to help ensure every member has access to vital preventive services.

Care+ visits allow Sprinter to have a clearer picture of each patient before going to treat them — allowing them to adapt treatment plans as needed, eliminating unnecessary and duplicative care. This ensures that vulnerable populations who have been historically disengaged with their primary care are connected back. Each visit concludes with a closed-loop process that routes clinical data from the visit back to HIEs, connects members back to their primary care providers or health plan teams, transforming risk capture into real care coordination. The result: more accurate assessments, better outcomes, and a seamless experience for members and partners alike.

In addition to expanding its footprint across multiple states, Sprinter continues to strengthen its leadership team with additions of Mitt Coats , M.D. and Steve Dalvin , M.D., joining an already robust group of clinical and technical experts operating at the intersection of healthcare and technology. By prioritizing leaders with deep clinical backgrounds, Sprinter is uniquely positioned to scale its technology in ways that meaningfully address care delivery challenges and meet the needs of patients in underserved communities.

About Sprinter Health

Sprinter Health is a mobile healthcare provider that combines technology and a full-stack medical practice to reimagine care at home. We partner with healthcare organizations to drive engagement with proactive, preventive care by combining convenient in-home visits for hands-on diagnostics with support from virtual clinicians to close care gaps, develop care plans, and reconnect patients back into longitudinal care. For more information, visit www.sprinterhealth.com .

