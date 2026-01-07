Sprinto and Astra Partner to Launch One-Click Path to Audit-Ready Compliance

Sprinto and Astra join forces to integrate AI-powered automation with independent security validation for faster, more credible audit readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, the leading AI-powered GRC and compliance automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Astra Security, a best-in-class Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) provider, to launch a bundled offering that delivers faster, independent, audit-ready compliance for modern businesses.

This partnership directly addresses a major pain point for growing companies: the friction and delays caused by managing separate vendors for compliance and pen testing. The unified solution solves this with a one-click setup that eliminates vendor hunting, multiple invoices, and approval loops, significantly accelerating the path to audit readiness.

The collaboration ensures compliance integrity by maintaining Astra's VAPT as an independent, third-party service. This separation enables unbiased security validation and strengthens auditor confidence, offering a critical advantage that single-vendor solutions often lack.

"In an era where speed to market is everything, companies are still being held back by disconnected vendors and processes. With Astra, we are shaping a future where businesses can rely on automated compliance and independent security testing working in tandem, enabling faster audits and the level of credibility auditors expect," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder & CEO, Sprinto.

"Security testing and compliance were never meant to be siloed. The traditional vendor hunt creates frustrating delays. Our partnership with Sprinto ends that," said Shikhil Sharma, Founder and CEO of Astra Security.

The bundle offering brings a host of advantages:

One unified journey: From VAPT to audit-ready compliance, the solution seamlessly unifies security testing and compliance management.

Simplified operations: A single relationship streamlines onboarding, billing, and coordination across teams.

Accelerated outcomes: Organizations achieve and maintain multi-framework compliance in days, not months.

About Sprinto

Sprinto is an AI-native GRC and compliance automation platform that supports 200+ global security standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Anaconda, Whatfix, and WeWork, Sprinto helps organizations stay audit-ready, manage risks, and scale with confidence with 300+ integrations and AI-driven automation.

Learn more at https://www.sprinto.com.

About Astra Security

Astra Security offers a premier VAPT platform that combines AI automation with expert-led manual testing, providing precise and high-confidence findings.

Learn more at https://www.getastra.com.

