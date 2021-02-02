SprintRay and BEGO Announce Partnership Bringing 3D-Printed Definitive Restorations to Dentistry

LOS ANGELES and BREMEN, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, manufacturer of high-tech fabrication solutions for dental professionals, and BEGO, the Bremen-based dental materials specialist with over 130 years of dental experience and more than 20 years of expertise in the field of dental 3D printing, today formally announce their integration partnership. This new integration will see the VarseoSmile Crown plus and VarseoSmile Temp materials become available for use with the SprintRay Pro 3D printing ecosystem, starting in the U.S. market.

Highlights:

SprintRay Pro is now validated for use with BEGO VarseoSmile Crown plus and VarseoSmile Temp 3D printing materials for definitive and temporary restorations.

and VarseoSmile Temp 3D printing materials for definitive and temporary restorations. BEGO VarseoSmile Crown plus , the world's first approved tooth-colored, ceramic-filled hybrid material, and SprintRay Pro will allow dental professionals to 3D-print definitive restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers, which is a huge step forward for the industry.

, the world's first approved tooth-colored, ceramic-filled hybrid material, and SprintRay Pro will allow dental professionals to 3D-print definitive restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers, which is a huge step forward for the industry. SprintRay and BEGO have completed a joint validation project, validating the performance, accuracy, and workflow for the two materials and the SprintRay Pro55 and Pro95 3D printers, and the Pro Cure post-processing unit.

This expansion into the market for crowns represents a huge growth area for SprintRay and BEGO, with over 2.3 million crowns placed in the U.S. last year.

SprintRay and BEGO have entered into a partnership at a watershed moment in dental 3D printing. Printer market penetration in the dental market is exploding, giving dental professionals access to rapid, customizable manufacturing methods. This materials validation will give all SprintRay Pro users the ability to rapidly 3D-print temporary and permanent crowns at an extremely low cost in a very short amount of time, delivering an outstanding experience to their patients.

BEGO VarseoSmile Crown plus features outstanding mechanical properties on par with traditional crown materials. This means that patients can receive same-day crowns, 3D printed by their dentists, all at only a few dollars in materials cost to the practice.

"BEGO has been innovating in dentistry since 1890, and we're inspired by their continued commitment to market disruption," said Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay. "Validating VarseoSmile materials means that our community will be able to offer rapid, cost-effective, high-quality solutions to their patients. This is a new frontier for dental 3D printing, one that times perfectly with the arrival of the SprintRay Pro55, which is perfect for fabricating restorative applications."

Compared to traditional methods of manufacturing crowns, which may include chairside mills or analogue techniques, the VarseoSmile materials in conjunction with SprintRay 3D printers offer incredible value, speed, and customizability. With the timely introduction of SprintRay Pro55, clinicians can feel confident in the superior finish and fit of parts fabricated on the 55-micron XY resolution printer.

"Our collaboration with SprintRay contributes to our goal of making our Varseo 3D printing materials available to the widest possible range of users and our pioneering role and leading position in the dental 3D printing materials market," said Thomas Kwiedor, Head of Business Development 3D Printing.

As the 3D printing segment continues to grow, BEGO and SprintRay's partnership will help innumerable dental practices, labs and, most importantly, patients.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a leader in the dental 3D printing space, combining user-friendly design with highly functional tools for in-office production. 2020 saw the release of the transformational Dashboard Design and Protect a Smile initiatives, creating a Frictionless Workflow for clinicians. On the back of the success of SprintRay Pro95 and Pro Cure products, the company released the Pro55 ultra high-resolution 3D printer as well as the revolutionary Pro Wash/Dry. The company sets itself apart with total alignment around one goal: to help dental professionals use 3D printing to revolutionize dentistry.

About BEGO

The BEGO Group is one of the internationally leading specialists in the field of prosthodontics and implant dentistry. Founded in 1890, the traditional German company provides dental technicians and dentists with innovative devices, instruments, materials, implants, services and methods for the production and processing of dental restorations. BEGO as an owner-managed company, now run in its fifth generation by Managing Partner Christoph Weiss, employs a global workforce of approximately 500 - and this number continues to grow. In 2015, BEGO was also the first company in the dental industry to market a 3D printing system ("Varseo"), developed inhouse both with and for dental laboratories, for the fabrication of a wide range of dental restorations made from high-performance resins. BEGO has been a pioneer in dental 3D printing with the Selective Laser Melting (SLM) for over 20 years.

