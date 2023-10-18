SprintRay Announces Jessie Zhang as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

SprintRay, Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 06:04 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, a leading innovator in dental 3D printing technology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jessie Zhang as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Continue Reading
Jessie Zhang joins SprintRay as Chief Financial Officer
Jessie Zhang joins SprintRay as Chief Financial Officer

Zhang brings over 20 years of experience in finance and strategic leadership. She has a track record of success, having served as Director of Finance for Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis at Apple and Senior Controller at Cisco Systems, making her a valuable addition to the SprintRay team. As Chief Financial Officer, she will oversee the financial operations at SprintRay, manage strategic financial planning, and drive sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessie Zhang to the SprintRay family," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of SprintRay. "Her impressive track record in finance and her strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision for the company. As SprintRay continues to expand and pioneer dental 3D printing technology, Zhang's expertise will be instrumental in driving our financial success and achieving our long-term goals."

In her new role, Zhang will focus on optimizing financial processes, implementing cost-effective strategies, and ensuring that SprintRay maintains a strong financial foundation as it continues its mission to transform the dental industry.

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at SprintRay and be a part of their innovative journey in dental 3D printing technology," said Zhang. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth by capitalizing on new opportunities and ensuring the sustainability of our business."

SprintRay's commitment to innovation and excellence in 3D printing technology has driven its rapid growth and market success. Zhang's addition to the team further solidifies the company's position as an industry leader, poised for continued expansion and innovation.

About SprintRay 

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by using SprintRay to speed up delivery and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE SprintRay, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.