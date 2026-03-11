SprintRay announces Midas World Tour through collaborations with GC America, Meisinger Dental, and Align Technology to help Accelerate Adoption of Same-Visit Restorative Treatment Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay today announced the official launch of the Midas World Tour, a new program created through individual collaborations with GC America, Align Technology and Meisinger Dental to help accelerate the next phase of restorative care. Together, these companies are helping SprintRay deliver a fully integrated digital restorative workflow that connects scanning, additive manufacturing, materials science, and finishing into a same-day restorative chairside outcome for patients.

SprintRay seeks to address the dental industry shift toward same-visit treatment as digital adoption accelerates globally. Each SprintRay partner owns a critical piece of the restorative process. Together, they complement one another to support a seamless, efficient, end-to-end chairside restorative workflow in a patient's single visit.

Align Technology's iTero™ scanners are designed to provide high-precision digital restorative scans that form the clinical foundation of each case.

SprintRay converts that data into final restorations in under 10 minutes through its AI-design studio and Midas Digital Press, a capsule-based 3D printing ecosystem.

GC America brings 105 years of materials science expertise focusing on evidenced based dentistry.

Meisinger Dental supports the digital workflow with high-precision rotary instruments for preparing natural tooth structure and finishing restorative materials with burs specifically developed for 3D printed restorations.

"This is a category shifting accelerator," said John Cox, SprintRay Chief Growth Officer. "For years, single-visit restorative dentistry was limited to a small percentage of practices that could afford complex, expensive systems, and learn design. By aligning leaders in scanning, additive manufacturing, and material science around one engineered workflow, we are making that capability attainable for more dentists than ever before. This is not about selling products. It is about unlocking access to same-day restorative care at scale. We are fueling that shift the best way we know how, through education that empowers clinicians to confidently lead the digital transition."

"Every successful restoration begins with accurate data that is the foundation for treatment planning," said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology executive vice president, Chief Technology and Digital Officer. "Combining leading technology to offer a best-in-class solution for modern restorative care can play an important role in helping patients understand their oral health and the treatment options doctors can provide. By connecting highly-precise intraoral scanning directly into a validated additive workflow, we are creating a more predictable, efficient path from digital impression to final restoration, making same-day care possible."

"Our contribution spans the full lifecycle of the restoration," said Joseph Talanges, President & COO of GC America. "From characterization and protective glazing that enhance esthetics and durability, to trusted cementation and bonding protocols that secure long-term performance, we ensure every 3D printed restoration is completed with confidence."

The clinical backbone of the education tour is powered by MOD Institute. Midas World Tour education events will award seven continuing education (CE) credits across 40 stops in 12 countries. From scan to seat, attendees will get detailed, hands-on instruction focused on real-world execution of a digital restorative workflow.

With adoption in the U.S. approaching 20 percent, 3D printing has crossed from innovation to expectation. This collaboration reflects the industry's move towards integrated 3D printing workflows as the new standard of chairside restorative dentistry. Dr. Wally Renne, founder of the MOD Institute stated, "3D printing isn't the future. It's right now. The clinicians who master these workflows today will influence the next decade. The rest will watch."

About SprintRay:

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly, cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post-processing ecosystems, AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers use SprintRay to optimize chairside efficiency and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

About GC America:

GC America is a global leader in the dental industry recognized for its pioneering research in materials science and manufacturing high-quality products. Over the 105 years since founding in Tokyo, Japan, GC has consistently taken on new challenges, guided by the company philosophy "SEMUI" which means the practice of thinking and acting from another's standpoint. GC is a family-owned company with global headquarters in Luzern, Switzerland and regional headquarters for the Americas in the Chicago area. For more information, visit www.gc.dental.

About Align Technology, Inc.:

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 295.6 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 22.1 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

About MOD Institute:



The MOD Institute is a premier, evidence-based educational center dedicated to helping clinicians master the rapidly evolving world of digital dentistry by transforming complex technologies into practical, repeatable workflows. With a pioneering focus on in-office 3D printing and additive manufacturing, it empowers dentists to gain precision, efficiency, and full restorative control through data-driven systems designed for real-world application. More than continuing education, it is a collaborative community that replaces uncertainty with clarity and equips clinicians with the blueprint to build the future of dentistry.

About Midas World Tour:

To support the continued adoption of chairside 3D printed restorative solutions, SprintRay announced the Midas World Tour, a global series of immersive, hands-on educational events led in partnership with the MOD Institute. The program will provide clinicians with hands-on training in chairside workflows for single and multi-unit restorations exclusively on the Midas Digital Press. The global program is scheduled for over 30 cities worldwide starting in March 2026.

