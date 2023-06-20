SprintRay Announces New Canadian Distribution Agreement with Sinclair Dental

News provided by

SprintRay

20 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Sinclair Dental Co., designed to expand access to the Sprintray product portfolio of 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and services to dental professionals throughout Canada.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Sinclair Dental and extend our advanced 3D printing solutions to more dental professionals," said John Cox, Chief Growth Officer of SprintRay. "Sinclair is a trusted leader in dental product and technology distribution. Our shared vision in bringing transformative and affordable digital dentistry solutions to elevate dental care makes this partnership a perfect match."

As part of this agreement, Sinclair Dental will distribute the growing SprintRay portfolio of end-to-end 3D printing solutions, including:

  • The World's Fastest Night Guard Workflow: Featuring NightGuard Flex resin, formulated to be the fastest, most comfortable occlusal guard in dentistry, with more than 2X faster print speeds compared to competitor resin
  • Advanced Dental 3D Printing Ecosystem: An ecosystem featuring SprintRay Pro55 and Pro95 3D printers and advanced post processing systems, ProCure 2 and Pro Wash/Dry, designed to fabricate most dental appliances in less than 60 minutes
  • Growing Resin Portfolio: Proprietary, biocompatible specialty and model resins developed and tested for market-leading performance in digital dentistry

"Sinclair customers rely on us to provide seamless products and technology for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients and build their practices," said Sinclair Dental CEO Shahab Soltani, Ph.D. "SprintRay's 3D printing solutions have been highly regarded for excellent performance in the chairside fabrication of dental applications. They set new benchmarks for performance and speed, reducing delivery times and enabling a superior patient experience. We look forward to helping our customers seamlessly implement this technology into their practices."

Sinclair joins SprintRay's growing network of leading distribution partners in North America. For more information, please visit https://sprintray.com/company/partners/

About SprintRay
SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

About Sinclair Dental Co. Ltd.
Proudly Canadian owned and operated, Sinclair constantly strives to be the industry leader in improving customer satisfaction, providing innovative solutions and adapting to ever-changing trends and needs. Sinclair Dental prides itself on maintaining its warm family culture, and with significant contributions from its dedicated team of over 600 employees, has grown its sales to more than $300 million across the country. For more information about Sinclair Dental Co. Ltd., go to www.sinclairdental.com

SOURCE SprintRay

