SprintRay, Inc. Announces Compatibility of SPRINTRAY PRO 3D Printer With Select DENTCA 3D Printing Materials for Dental Applications

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SprintRay is proud to announce the release of seven new resin profiles from market leader DENTCA, further increasing the flexibility of the SprintRay Pro 3D printer for dental professionals. This new compatibility further strengthens SprintRay's position as a market leader in providing a wide array of material options; DENTCA resins will now be available alongside those from NextDent and SprintRay, offering dental professionals an unparalleled choice in delivering successful outcomes to patients.

The compatible Dental 3D materials are:

DENTCA Denture Teeth – A1

DENTCA Denture Teeth – A2

DENTCA Denture Teeth – B1

DENTCA Denture Base 2 – Light Pink

DENTCA Denture Base 2 – Original Pink

DENTCA Denture Base 2 – Dark Pink

DENTCA Denture Base 2 – Reddish Pink

"DENTCA is a market leader in digital dentures, so we're grateful to add their expertise to our product lineup," remarked James Lobsenz, Director of Marketing at SprintRay. "By offering compatibility with DENTCA denture materials, we are offering increased flexibility to clinicians who want to offer high-quality dentures at a fraction of the cost and lead time of traditional fabrication methods. Digital dentures are the future, and DENTCA offers one of the best options for resins."

DENTCA's denture base and teeth materials allow dental professionals to 3D print try-in, temporary, and final dentures in their offices. Compared with the traditional denture fitting and fabrication workflow, 3D printed dentures can drastically reduce the cost and lead time for denture design, manufacture, and placement.

"Before 3D printing, a traditional denture fitting process might involve as many as seven appointments. With SprintRay Pro and DENTCA materials, dental professionals can reduce that to only two or three, with much less wait time in-between each appointment," Lobsenz says. "This technology can be absolutely transformative to the denture fitting experience for both patient and doctor."

While most 3D printer manufacturers only offer support for their own resins, SprintRay sets itself apart by offering pre-programmed resin profiles and phone support for verified third-party resins. DENTCA teeth and denture materials are the latest addition to this verified list.

