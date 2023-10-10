SprintRay Launches OnX Tough 2, the First and Only 3D Printing Resin FDA Cleared for Fixed, Implant-Supported Dentures

OnX Tough 2 is part of an integrated, streamlined 3D printing chairside workflow enabling dentists to produce full arch, fixed denture restorations with unparalleled toughness and lifelike translucency for high-quality, same-day smiles. With OnX Tough 2 and the SprintRay ecosystem, dental professionals can 3D print up to 10 fixed dentures in 30 minutes.

The need for implant-supported dental prosthetics is on the rise, with the market expected to grow to $11.54 billion in 2023.1 Unlike conventional removable dentures, fixed hybrid dentures are secured using implants, substantially improving stability, function, and patient satisfaction.2

"Traditional processes for fixed, implant-supported dentures involve up to 6 patient visits and extensive fabrication time," SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., expressed, "We were convinced there had to be a chairside approach. This achievement, marked by the first-ever FDA clearance for a 3D printing material for fixed hybrid dentures, ushers in a new era of same-day restorations while upholding the highest clinical standards, allowing patients to enjoy the benefits of their new smile immediately."

New Chemistry for Dentistry

OnX Tough 2 was formulated using proprietary NanoFusion™ technology, a process that suspends the optimal amount of ceramic in the formulation, which minimizes mixing. This process enhances structural integrity, making restorations printed with OnX Tough 2 exceptionally tough and suitable for demanding dental applications like implant-supported dentures.

Now available in shades Bleach, A1, and A2, OnX Tough 2 builds upon the chemistry from its predecessor resin, OnX Tough, and is formulated with new pigments for enhanced optical performance. These new pigments deliver high-precision shade matching and improved color stability. Fixed dentures printed with OnX Tough 2 have optimal radiopacity for imaging diagnostics, treatment planning, and monitoring healing and progress.

"Implant-supported dentures can be life-changing for patients, improving their speech, chewing, facial balance, and aesthetics, but the fabrication process is time-, resource-, and labor-intensive, deterring many from them," said Keith Klaus, DMD, an innovator in restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry with a private practice in Flowood, MS. "FDA-cleared OnX Tough 2 and a streamlined 3D printing chairside workflow marks a watershed moment in the dental industry. It simplifies the process and ushers in a new era of accessibility and convenience for providers and patients alike."

SprintRay will present details of this new technology at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Conference, November 1-4, 2023. For more information about OnX Tough 2, visit sprintray.com.

About SprintRay

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by using SprintRay to speed up delivery and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

1Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023

2Duong HY et al. Periodontol 2000. 2022 Feb;88(1):201-237. doi: 10.1111/prd.12419.

SOURCE SprintRay

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.