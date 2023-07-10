SprintRay Launches ProWash S Featuring Cloud Connectivity for a Simplified 3D Printing Workflow

  • ProWash S simplifies clinical 3D printing workflows by using cloud connectivity to automatically pass print job information between devices
  • A 5" onboard computer features contextual, step-by-step instructions for everything from daily tasks to scheduled maintenance.
  • Improved wash performance and a new drying fan and ventilation system finish each cycle for appliances that are bone dry and ready to cure

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., a global leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, announced the launch of ProWash S, a core piece of post processing hardware that thoroughly cleans and dries 3D printed parts. With advanced software and cloud capabilities, ProWash S connects SprintRay hardware devices to automatically pass print jobs between devices from 3D print to cure.

SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem featuring the new ProWash S
The automated 3D printing workflow featuring ProWash S
"ProWash S represents a big step toward a smarter dental workflow," said Hossein Bassir, Chief Product Officer. "We've taken all the lessons learned from the award winning Pro Wash/Dry to make targeted improvements, from advanced cloud features to a new user interface that is helpful and intelligent."

Cloud Connected for a Smarter Workflow

ProWash S features a 5" touchscreen computer equipped with advanced networking, allowing it to send and receive print job data. Accessing SprintRay Cloud allows it to receive critical information from the Pro S printer before washing - such as resin type and processing instructions - and pass curing profile information off to the ProCure 2.

The intelligent onboard system also provides step-by-step instructions for common workflow tasks and scheduled maintenance. Taken with the automation of cloud-based job handoff, this reduces the number of decisions and touchpoints, improving repeatability and reducing training needs.

Improved Hardware and Design Updates

Optimized motor dynamics and washing profiles improve wash quality across all resin types while reducing the overall cycle time. An all-new drying fan ensures parts are bone-dry, helping optimize mechanical properties during subsequent steps. ProWash S also allows users to create custom cleaning profiles, offering a new level of workflow control.

"SprintRay has been a game-changer in my practice the past 6 years," said Steven Shao, DMD. "With the remarkable ProWash S and its seamless one-touch operation, we are taking clinical efficiency and user-friendliness to a whole new level!"

About SprintRay 

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by using SprintRay to speed up delivery and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

