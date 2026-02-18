SprintRay Previews Multi-Unit Chairside Production with Midas at Chicago Midwinter

Innovation in 3D printing continues to shift the expectations of chairside dentistry for both clinicians and patients. Post this

At Chicago Midwinter and LMT LAB DAY Chicago, SprintRay is showcasing multi-unit restorative production with Midas, enhanced material capabilities for the Pro 2 printer, and new applications including custom athletic mouth guards. These innovations are expected to begin shipping in Spring 2026 following regulatory clearances.

"Innovation in 3D printing continues to shift the expectations of chairside dentistry for both clinicians and patients," said Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay. "At Chicago Midwinter, we're showing how Midas and Pro 2 are evolving into true production systems that deliver higher performance and support more complex, efficient same-day care for restorative and removable appliances. When practices can confidently produce multiple restorations in one visit, they improve performance, affordability and deliver a better patient experience all at once."

Previewing Multi-Unit Chairside Production with Midas

SprintRay is demonstrating upcoming multi-unit restoration workflows for the Midas digital press platform, enabling clinicians to fabricate multiple crowns, inlays/onlays, veneers, and temporary restorations in a single production run.

The new Midas Multi-Unit Capsules feature more than three times the build area of existing capsules and will be available across key restorative materials, including:

SprintRay OnX Tough 2

SprintRay Digital Temp

SprintRay Crown HT

These capsules are designed to transform Midas into a true chairside restoration platform, supporting more complex cases in a single visit.

Multi-unit Midas capabilities are expected to begin shipping in Spring 2026 following regulatory clearances.

Enhancing Same-Day Workflows with Pro 2

SprintRay is also previewing new Pro 2 materials engineered to improve accuracy, consistency, and clinical performance across same-day preventive, surgical, and orthodontic workflows.

Precision Guide (Coming Soon)

SprintRay Precision Guide is a next-generation surgical guide resin designed to deliver highly accurate drill-site precision.

Designed to deliver consistent accuracy requirements before and after auto-clave, this new and improved heat and moisture resistance formula delivers a great level of dimensional stability throughout the workflow to preserve fit for chairside use.

Availability is expected beginning Spring 2026 following regulatory clearance.

Introducing SprintRay SportsGuard (Coming Soon)

SprintRay is also previewing SportsGuard, a biocompatible, high-performance resin for custom athletic mouth guards produced through the Pro 2 digital workflow.

Designed for impact protection and patient comfort, SportsGuard enables practices to scan, design, print, and deliver customized sports guards in a single visit—replacing traditional boil-and-bite or outsourced thermoforming approaches. Using SprintRay AI Design, clinicians can generate upper and lower guard designs in approximately five minutes with thickness control for improved fit and retention.

The workflow allows practices to bring premium sports dentistry in-house, opening new opportunities in pediatric care and athletic safety while adding a high-volume preventive service to the Pro 2 platform.

SportsGuard will be available in Crimson Red, Cobalt Blue, and Clear, and is expected to ship following regulatory clearance in Spring 2026.

Additional Pro 2 Workflow Expansions (Coming Soon)

SprintRay is also previewing: IDB3 — an advanced indirect bonding tray material for orthodontics

These materials are designed to improve accuracy and consistency across same-day orthodontic workflows. Availability is expected beginning Spring 2026 following regulatory clearance.

Launching the SprintRay Midas World Tour

To support the continued adoption of chairside 3D printed restorative solutions, SprintRay announced the Midas World Tour, a global series of immersive, hands-on educational events led in partnership with the MOD Institute.

The program will provide clinicians with hands-on training in chairside workflows for single and multi-unit restorations exclusively on the Midas Digital Press. The global program is scheduled for over 30 cities worldwide and will kick off in March 2026.

"The MIDAS World Tour represents more than a partnership, it's a global shift in how dentistry is taught and practiced" shared Dr. Wally Renee, Co-founder of MOD Institute and global leader in digital dentistry. "By bringing high-ceramic, high-speed 3D printing directly to clinicians around the world, we're collapsing the gap between innovation and everyday dentistry. The MIDAS represents the biggest innovation in chair-side dentistry in our generation and we are excited to be a part of teaching forward thinking dentists from around the world how to best implement this technology into practice for everyday use."

"Education is the engine of adoption," Mansouri added. "The training provided in the Midas World Tour will give clinicians the confidence to move from traditional, technique-sensitive restorative workflows to precise, same-day digital restorations. We are excited to partner with The MOD Institute to show clinicians how Midas can be a part of everyday dentistry."

Event Information

SprintRay will showcase live demonstrations and previews at:

Chicago Midwinter Meeting (Feb 19–21, 2026) – Booth #3622

LMT LAB DAY Chicago (Feb 20–21, 2026) – Booth G-27, East Exhibit Hall

Contact: [email protected]

