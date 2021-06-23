SprintRay's Game-Changing NightGuard Materials Elevate Patient Care

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, manufacturer of dentistry's #1 solution for in-office production, is thrilled to announce two all-new 3D printing resins: NightGuard Flex and NightGuard Firm. These revelatory materials will allow dental professionals to use the SprintRay frictionless ecosystem to design, print, process, and place 3D-printed flexible and rigid nightguards in-house. These new resins, now available for sale in the U.S., will allow clinicians to unlock revenue streams and cut treatment lead times for occlusal care, empowering them to compete with DTC offerings on convenience while delivering fully supervised care.

SprintRay

SprintRay, thanks to its unique Cloud Design lab service and full ecosystem of 3D manufacturing products, is uniquely positioned to help dental professionals deliver more occlusal guards to those who need them with these two new materials:

NightGuard Flex , formulated to be the fastest, most comfortable 3D-printed nightguard in dentistry.

, formulated to be the fastest, most comfortable 3D-printed nightguard in dentistry. NightGuard Firm, a fast-printing rigid splint resin with industry-leading strength and aesthetics.

"With NightGuard Flex, we're able to provide a comfortable occlusal guard that's easy for the dentist to deliver while being comfortable and flavorless for patient satisfaction. This material has been clinically developed from scratch to help dentists address rising occlusal issues," said Ehsan Barjasteh, head of SprintRay resin development. "As parafunctional habits like grinding and clenching are on the rise, our NightGuard resins will play a key role in helping doctors provide fast, cost-effective, long-term relief to thousands of patients across the world."

NightGuard Flex

Clinically formulated to create the fastest, most comfortable 3D-printed occlusal guard in dentistry, NightGuard Flex becomes pliable at body temperature and is completely flavorless. NightGuard Flex makes it easy to protect more smiles with 2X faster print speeds for same-appointment delivery and fewer supports due to improved dimensional stability while in green state, reducing waste and improving speed to delivery.

Simple chairside experience with heat-set delivery

>2X faster print speeds vs competition

Comfortable, easy to clean, and flavorless

High-impact strength and flexibility

Class I biocompatible, 510(k) pending

NightGuard Firm

Outstanding longevity, strength, and aesthetics come to 3D-printed occlusal guards with SprintRay NightGuard Firm. This material is simple to clean, resists wear, and is easy to polish. Outstanding mechanical properties mean that NightGuard Firm will be the first choice of clinicians and patients looking for high-strength occlusal appliances.

Outstanding wear resistance

Great aesthetics with blue tint

Up to 20% faster than competitive materials

Class I biocompatible

Flavorless and odorless

Contact:

Matt Thompson

Phone: 1 800-914-8004

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

sprintray-nightguard-flex-firm.jpg

SprintRay NightGuard Flex & Firm Resins

nightguard-flex.jpg

NightGuard Flex

A list of benefits for the game-changing NightGuard Flex resin

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbTPfQUyl7Q

SOURCE SprintRay