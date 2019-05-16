Sprint's First 5G Devices Available May 31; Pre-Order Begins May 17 for LG V50 ThinQ 5G and HTC 5G Hub

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced May 31 as the availability date for its first two 5G devices, LG V50 ThinQTM 5G and HTC 5G Hub. Both devices will initially be available to customers in the first four expected 5G markets – Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. They will then be available in Sprint's other 5G markets – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. – in the next few weeks.

Pre-order for both devices begins for customers in Sprint's expected 5G markets on Friday, May 17 at www.sprint.com/sprint5G.

"There has never been a better time to be a Sprint customer as we bring on the next generation of wireless speed," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "LG V50 ThinQ 5G and HTC 5G Hub are innovation marvels and they are ideal to be the first to bring the power of both Sprint 5G and 4G LTE Advanced to our customers. I am proud of the close collaboration with LG, Qualcomm and HTC that has brought us to this momentous milestone."

Limited time pricing for the inaugural 5G devices is:

LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just $24 per month with $0 down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. 1

is just per month with down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. HTC 5G Hub is just $12.50 per month – that's a savings of 50 percent. Activate HTC 5G Hub with 100GB of high-speed data for just $60 per month.2

Both devices offer fully integrated mobile 5G and will deliver blazing-fast speeds when Sprint begins launching 5G service in the coming weeks. Sprint expects to launch the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S. across all nine market areas. Using a key 5G technology, dual-connectivity (EN-DC), Sprint will deliver LTE and 5G simultaneously to customers' devices, enabling faster speeds and a better overall experience. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G coverage.

"We know our customers are excited to get their hands on these devices to experience 5G's power and speed," said Dow Draper, Sprint Chief Commercial Officer. "And because we want customers to enjoy the full potential of 5G, we will expand availability of these awesome devices to additional markets as our 5G coverage expands."

Unleash 5G Power with Unlimited Premium and Hatch

Powerful 5G phones deserve a robust rate plan and Sprint's Unlimited Premium doesn't disappoint. Built with features to get the most from mobile 5G, Unlimited Premium is the plan of choice for Sprint 5G phones with Unlimited data, talk and text nationwide, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi and 100GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best Unlimited value, it costs just $80 per month for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.3

Gamers, rejoice! Sprint is collaborating with cloud gaming pioneer Hatch to deliver an unrivaled game-streaming experience. With a three-month subscription to Hatch Premium's cloud gaming service included on Sprint 5G phones, gamers on Sprint 5G will be among the first in the United States to experience Hatch's mobile 5G cloud gaming service.4

Hatch features unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Arkanoid Rising. It also includes a rich social gaming experience – competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat and the ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments. Hatch Kids is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without any advertising or in-game purchasing.

Turn up the speed with LG V50 ThinQ 5G

LG V50 ThinQ 5G makes the most of 5G speeds by connecting, streaming, browsing, playing, sharing and experiencing more. Video streamers will get striking clarity and vibrant colors with LG's OLED display and great audio from the LG V50 ThinQ 5G speakers, DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi Quad DAC.5 Gamers will enjoy all the rich graphics and fast-moving fun of their favorite games without delays, whether they're playing in the living room or at the bus stop. When live-streaming events and conversations, you'll feel as if you've just opened a window to another place.

"A new mobile revolution is here—and LG V50 ThinQ 5G is helping lead the charge with a phone built for next-generation experiences," said William Cho, president and CEO of LG North America. "Together with Sprint, LG is providing customers the opportunity to be among the first in the world to experience the infinite possibilities of 5G."

LG V50 ThinQ 5G key features include:

Go Full Throttle with 5G: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and capable of channeling the speed of Sprint 5G to bring faster uploads and downloads than before, a consistent connection and lower latency with virtually buffer-less streaming, which is ideal for videos, music and gaming.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and capable of channeling the speed of Sprint 5G to bring faster uploads and downloads than before, a consistent connection and lower latency with virtually buffer-less streaming, which is ideal for videos, music and gaming. Rich Content and Portraits : Share photos faster than before when you combine five cameras with the speed of Sprint 5G. With three rear cameras and two on the front, LG V50 ThinQ 5G ensures your treasured moments will look just as you want to remember them. A wide-angle lens and portrait mode are just a few of the professional touches that bring your photos to life.

: Share photos faster than before when you combine five cameras with the speed of Sprint 5G. With three rear cameras and two on the front, LG V50 ThinQ 5G ensures your treasured moments will look just as you want to remember them. A wide-angle lens and portrait mode are just a few of the professional touches that bring your photos to life. All-Day Battery Life : The massive, high-energy density 4,000 mAh battery on the LG V50 ThinQ 5G handles today's power-hungry 5G applications without breaking a sweat so you can watch, stream, game and post when you want.

HTC 5G Hub – Small on size, Big on speed

Sprint will be the exclusive U.S. provider for the unique and powerful HTC 5G Hub. Within the Wi-Fi radius of HTC 5G Hub, non-5G devices such as laptops, tablets, phones and TVs can easily experience the speed of Sprint 5G. It enables smooth 4K video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G or 4G LTE Advanced mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5-inch display.

"Together with Sprint, we've reinvented the traditional hotspot with HTC 5G Hub—which utilizes the speed, strength, and coverage of Sprint's 5G network," said Nigel Newby-House, HTC associate vice president of product planning and go-to-market, "This innovative device will transform the way customers work, play, and connect on-the-go while making the most of 5G technology."

Dynamic opportunities for the smart, yet simple HTC 5G Hub include:

As a home media center , HTC 5G Hub will harness Sprint's 5G speeds to stream 4K videos to a second screen and deliver crisp and clear content. It can also replace a Wi-Fi router and remove unnecessary cables with a simple plug-and-play setup. Intuitive voice command makes it easy to manage entertainment or play your favorite games on your home TV.

, HTC 5G Hub will harness Sprint's 5G speeds to stream videos to a second screen and deliver crisp and clear content. It can also replace a Wi-Fi router and remove unnecessary cables with a simple plug-and-play setup. Intuitive voice command makes it easy to manage entertainment or play your favorite games on your home TV. Devoted gamers will appreciate its lower latency, up to 60fps and 4K resolution (on compatible televisions) combined with the processing power of Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 with Snapdragon X50 5G modem for unprecedented data speeds and power for native Android and PC games supported on the large screen.

will appreciate its lower latency, up to 60fps and resolution (on compatible televisions) combined with the processing power of Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 855 with Snapdragon X50 5G modem for unprecedented data speeds and power for native Android and PC games supported on the large screen. Small and home-based businesses will quickly find HTC 5G Hub to be a must-have business tool. A built-in Gigabit Ethernet port and 7,660mAh battery will keep teams powered up and easily connected. Businesses can connect up to 20 devices safely and securely on a high-speed encrypted network or configure for a corporate VPN.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 LG V50 $24/month after $24/month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, and new line of service or eligible upgrade. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. LG V50 ThinQ SRP: $1,152. Reqs capable plan. 5G coverage will be limited in select cities. See Sprint.com/coverage for actual coverage and availability.

2 HTC Hub $12.50/month after $12.50/month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 24-month installment billing agreement, and new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Tax due at sale. 5G coverage will be limited in select cities. See Sprint.com/coverage for actual coverage and availability. HTC 5G Hub SRP: $600. $60/100GB MBB Price Plan - With AutoPay. MHS reduced to 2G speeds after 100 GB/mo. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Number of devices may be limited by hardware. Restrictions apply.

3 New customers must activate 5G handsets on the Unlimited Premium plan. Existing customers must have eligible plan and may be required to change plans. Pricing shown with AutoPay. One Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint account. HD content varies by device and connection. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 100GB/month. Data deprioritization during congestion. $80 per month for line one, additional $60 per month for second line, additional $20 per line for lines 3-5. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming.

4After free trial pay $7.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

5Wired headphones or speakers required.

