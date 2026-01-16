Sprinturf Awards 2026 LEAP Grants to Expand Access to High Quality Sports and Recreation Spaces

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinturf announced the recipients of its 2026 LEAP Grant program, awarding nearly $500,000 in total funding to support community-driven projects that expand access to high quality athletic and recreational spaces.

This marks the second round of the Sprinturf LEAP Grant program, with the company planning to continue awarding grants through future funding cycles.

Sprinturf LEAP Grant - Local Empowerment through Athletics and Play

The 2026 LEAP Grant program awarded funding to 12 projects across eight states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. The grants will support a mix of field replacements, grass to synthetic turf conversions, and new installations, to provide surfacing for a variety of sports, including baseball, softball, football, soccer, multipurpose use, and practice fields.

Recipients were selected in December 2025, with all projects required to be installed by the end of 2026. The LEAP Grant program provides matching funds to help schools, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations move forward with projects that improve durability, safety, and year-round access to play.

"Communities are healthier when they have reliable places to play, gather, and stay active," said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf. "Synthetic turf extends the amount of time fields can be used, which helps improve equity and access by allowing more play, more programs, and more opportunity for the people who rely on them. That is why we created the LEAP Grant."

In addition to grant funding, Sprinturf supports LEAP Grant recipients with design expertise and installation support to help projects move efficiently from planning to completion.

More information about the Sprinturf LEAP Grant program, including future application opportunities, is available at https://www.sprinturf.com/LEAP.

About Sprinturf

Sprinturf, a PlayCore company, is a premier manufacturer of synthetic turf systems for sports fields, parks, and commercial applications. Sprinturf systems are engineered for durability, safety, and performance, helping communities create spaces built for consistent play and long-term value.

